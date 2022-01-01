Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spudz N Stuff - East

341 Reviews

$$

2403 Washington

Evansville, IN 47715

BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud
Original Hungry Man

Chicken Spudz

$8.99
Chicken Fajita Spud

$8.99

Chicken, cheddar, white american, green pepper, white onion, red pepper, & sour cream.

Chicken Philly Spud

$8.99

Chicken Shroom Spud

$8.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Spud

$8.99

Steak Spudz

A1 Steak Spud

$10.99

Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.

Steak Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$10.99

Steak Fajita Spud

$10.99

Steak, cheddar, white american, green pepper, white onion, red pepper, & sour cream.

Steak N Bacon Ranch Spud

$10.99

Steak Philly Spud

$10.99

Steak Shroom Spud

$10.99

Sausage Spudz

Ragin’ Cajun Spud

$8.99

Hungry Man Spudz

Blazin’ Hungry Man

$10.99

Double chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos, & Frank's Red Hot.

Holy Montana

$14.99

Homestyle Hungry Man

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork, steak, bacon, mozzarella, sour cream, & green onions.

Jumbolaya Hungry Man

$10.99

Andouille sausage, chicken, cheddar cheese sauce, green pepper, tomato, white onion, sour cream, & bayou spices.

Original Hungry Man

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.

Veggie Spudz

Fajita Peppers Spud

Shroom -N- Chz Spud

$6.99

More Spudz

Bacon n Chz Spud

$7.99

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.

Beef Brisket Spud

$10.99

Big Texan Spud

$10.99

BLT Spud

$7.99

Chili Spud

$7.99

Gyro Spud

$7.99

Seasoned beef with cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, green onions, & mozzarella cheese.

9” Philly Subz

Original Philly Sub

$10.99

White american cheese, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, & white onion on an 8 inch hoagie bun.

The Double BOoohyeah

$12.99

The Lone Star Sandwhich

$10.99

WRAPS & Pita

Chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Djion The Chicken

$8.99

Gyro Pita

$7.49

Kickin Chicken

$8.99

Memphis Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Taco Wrap

$9.99

Taco Meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Fritos chips, sour cream on the side

Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Chef’s Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Sides

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.49

Broccoli Cheese & Bacon Bowl

$3.49

Chips

Classic Lays

$1.00

Sour Cream Onion Lays

$1.00

Fritos

$1.00

Crunch Cheetos

$1.00

Nachos Cheese Doritos

$1.00

Cooler Ranch Doritos

$1.00

Grippos

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Apple Fruit Shoot - Kid's

$1.25

Berry Fruit Shoot - Kid's

$1.25

Chicken Quesadilla - Kid's

$5.99

Half Bacon-n-Cheese Spud - Kid's

$4.99

Half Chicken-n-Cheese Spud - Kid's

$5.49

Half Loaded Spud - Kid's

$5.49

Mac-n-Cheese - Kid's

$3.99

Orange Fruit Shoot - Kid's

$1.25

Pita Pizza Bacon

$5.99

Pita Pizza Cheese

$5.49

Pita Pizza Pepperoni

$5.99

Strawberry Fruit Shoot - Kid's

$1.25

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.19

Sauce Sides

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

A-1 sauce cup

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

EVERY THING ELSE

$0.75

Drinks

20 oz Fountain

$2.19

Not available for delivery.

20oz Bottle

$2.19

2 Liter

$3.29

Water Cup

$0.15

Catering

Please give us 24 hours notice on any catering order.

BBQ Pulled Pork Bar

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Bar

$9.99

Pile It High Bar

$7.99

Taco Bar

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Bar

$9.99

Brownies

$1.00

2 Liter with Cups/Ice

$4.00

Gallon Sweet Tea with Cups/Ice

$4.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea with Cups/Ice

$4.50

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Tuesday

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2403 Washington, Evansville, IN 47715

Directions

