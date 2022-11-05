Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spur Of the Moment 8885 S Spruce Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

8885 S Spruce Rd.

Larkspur, CO 80118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Fire First

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Queso

$7.00

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle Tots

$7.00

Spur Fries

$7.00

Spur Tots

$7.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$9.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Jalapeño Popper Wontons

$9.00

Potato Skins

$7.00

Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Mk Beef Slab Jerky 4oz Package

$10.00

Mk Beef Snack Stix 4oz Package

$11.00

Single Mk Beef Snack Stix

$2.00

Green Chili Bowl

$6.50

Green Chili Cup

$4.50

Shrimp Fritters

$9.00

Goat Cheese Pepper

$9.00

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Quart of Soup

$16.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese & croutons

Seared Ahi Tuna Poke Salad

$15.00

Ahi tuna seared in a poke sauce served on fresh greens, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, avocado, cucumbers, green onions, wonton crisps

Black & Blue Salad

$15.00

Blackened grilled Flat Iron steak sliced & served on fresh greens with lettuce tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, blue cheese crumbles & croutons

Taco Salad

$13.00

Large flour tortilla filled with fresh greens, Korean carrots, lime cabbage, avocado, mango, green onions, cheddar-jack, queso fresco

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce served on fresh greens with tomatoes, green onion, wonton crisps & blue cheese crumbles

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Beef Burger

$12.00

Grilled beef patty served on toasted brioche bun

Spicy California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken breast topped with pepper jack, bacon, avocado slices & served on a toasted ciabatta bun

Prime Rib Philly

$15.00

Shaved prime rib served with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers on a toasted baguette bun

French Dip Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved prime rib served with swiss cheese side of Au Jus, on a toasted baguette bun

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced ham, smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, chipotle aioli on a pressed baguette

Mahi Mahi Banh Mi Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with a chili-lime glaze, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, cucumbers, Korean carrots, curried sriracha sauce on a toasted baguette

BBQ Pork Banh Mi Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork with cilantro, pickled jalapeños, cucumbers, Korean carrots & a toasted sesame ginger bbq sauce served on a toasted baguette

Steak & Seafood

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Grilled 10oz flat iron steak served with toasted ciabatta

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer Battered cod fried until golden brown

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Battered shrimp fried until golden brown

Mixed Fried Basket

$15.00

Beer Battered cod & shrimp fried until golden brown

On The Border

Quesadilla

$11.00

Large tortillas filled with cheese, red cabbage, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & house-made salsa

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled Mahi Mahi or seared Ahi Tuna, lime cabbage, pickled red onions, mango, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, Baja dressing, side of coconut rice & black beans

Spicy BBQ Fried Chicken Tacos

$12.00

2 Flour or corn tortillas filled with fried chicken tossed in a spicy asian & sesame ginger bbq sauce, lime cabbage, Korean carrots, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco, side of coconut rice & black beans

Chili Relleno Platter

$15.00

2 Chili rellenos smothered in house-made green chili, topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomato side of coconut rice & black beans

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Goat Cheese Mousse w/ Caramel

$8.00

Sides

Aioli

$0.75

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beans

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Rice

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Orings

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Green Chile

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Specials

Football Combo

$15.00

Ribeye Surf & Turf

$28.00

Street Taco Bar

$15.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders with french fried potatoes

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$5.00

Grilled white bread with melted American cheese with french fried potatoes

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

White cheddar cheese, swirly pasta & grilled toast

Kids Beef Burger & French Fries

$7.00

Grilled 4oz Beef burger with french fried potatoes

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Large tortilla filled with melted cheddar-jack cheese

Soda & Juice

Classic Cola

$3.00

Diet Classic Cola

$3.00

Shaved Ice

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnald Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Energy

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Doctor

$3.00

Spritz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Angry Balls

$6.00

Appletini

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blowjob

$5.00

Carbomb

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cowboy Cocktail

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Hollywood Ice Tea

$12.50

Italian Margarita

$13.50

John Daly

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Larkspurita

$13.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Lunchbox

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Rum Runner

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Spur Breeze

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$8.00

Fire in the hole

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mango

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut Peach

$7.00

Absolut Watermelon

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$13.00

DBL Absolut Mango

$13.00

DBL Absolut Mandrin

$13.00

DBL Absolut Peach

$13.00

DBL Absolut Watermelon

$13.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$15.00

DBL Absolut Peppar

$13.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$13.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Bombay Dry

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Gosling's

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonfruit

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Gosling's

$13.00

DBL Meyers

$13.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonfruit

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Lime

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Gold

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

DBL Hornitos

$13.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$15.00

DBL Patron Gold

$15.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Sauza Gold

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

291 Rye Whiskey

$8.00

291 Single Barrel Whiskey

$15.00

291 Single Barrel Bourbon

$15.00

291 Whiskey Bourbon

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$9.50

Breckenridge Rye

$9.50

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Michters

$8.00

Michters Rye

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Screwball PB

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL 291 Rye Whiskey

$15.00

DBL 291 Single Barrel Whiskey

$29.00

DBL 291 Single Barrel Bourbon

$29.00

DBL 291 Whiskey Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$15.00

DBL Breckenridge Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Breckenridge Rye

$18.00

DBL Bulleit

$15.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Canadian Club

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Four Roses

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniel Fire

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Makers 46

$15.00

DBL Michters

$15.00

DBL Michters Rye

$15.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$11.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$11.00

DBL Screwball PB

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Scotch

Well Scotch - Cutty

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

J & B

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Glenlivets

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch - Cutty

$11.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL J & B

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Glenlivets

$15.00

DBL Hennessy

$19.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Schnapps

$5.00

Campari

Cointreau

$7.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$7.00

Gala

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

JM Brown Sugar

$6.00

JM Salted Caramel

$6.00

Banana Schnapps

$5.50

Tuaca

$8.00

Razzmatazz

$5.50

Chamboard

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.50

Butterscoth Schnapps

$5.50

Rootbeer Schnapps

$5.50

Hot Damn

$5.50

Cinnamon

$5.50

Apple Schnapps

$5.50

Creme De Banana

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Orange Curacao

$5.50

Melon Schnapps

$5.50

Rum Chata

$6.00

16oz Draft

DFT Coors Light

$3.75

DFT Bud Light

$3.75

DFT Tropical Blonde

$5.00

DFT Avalanche

$4.75

DFT Blue Moon

$4.75

DFT Breck 1554

$4.75

DFT Devils Head Red

$5.00

DFT IPA RMJ

$6.75

Draft Pitchers

Pitcher Coors Light

$12.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher 105 - Steal City

$23.00

Pitcher Avalanche

$18.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$18.00

Pitcher Breck 1554

$18.00

Pitcher Octoberfest

$18.00

Pitcher IPA

$25.00

Bottled Beverages

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$3.75

Budwiser

$3.75

Coors Light Btl

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Corona Light

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Guiness

$5.25

Modelo

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mountain Beach

$4.25

St Pauli

$4.25

Nutrl Mango

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Cranberry

$5.00

Strawberry Sky

$4.25

Lagunitas

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.75

Buzz Ball

$4.50

Raspberry Wheat

$6.50

BB Tripple

$6.50

Chillax

$5.75

Funslinger

$4.00

Kona

$5.00

Swt Blue

$5.00

Wine Glasses

GLS House Cab

$5.00

GLS Chances Red

$8.25

GLS Les Esperons - Cab Sauv

$7.00

GLS La Crema - Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS House Merlot

$5.00

GLS House Chard

$5.00

GLS Kendal Jackson - Chard

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay - Raywood

$6.00

GLS Muscato - Raywood

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay - Famigilia

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Gris

$5.00

GLS House Sauv Blanc

$5.00

GLS House White Zin

$5.00

GLS Rose Colterris

GLS House Champagne

$7.00

GLS 337 Cab

$8.00

Wine Bottles

BTL 337 Cab

$27.00

BTL Chances Red

$29.00

BTL Chardonnay - Famigilia

$20.00

BTL Chardonnay - Raywood

$20.00

BTL House Cab

$16.00

BTL House Champagne

$47.00

BTL House Chard

$16.00

BTL House Merlot

$16.00

BTL House Pinot Gris

$16.00

BTL House Sauv Blanc

$16.00

BTL House White Zin

$20.00

BTL Kendal Jackson - Chard

$44.00

BTL La Crema - Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Les Esperons - Cab Sauv

$24.00

BTL Muscato - Raywood

$20.00

BTL Rose Colterris

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8885 S Spruce Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Coffee Cup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
251 Front St Monument, CO 80132
View restaurantnext
Trails End Taproom - Monument - 252 Front St
orange star4.0 • 1
252 Front St Monument, CO 80132
View restaurantnext
Pies and Grinders - Monument - 15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120
orange starNo Reviews
15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120 Monument, CO 80132
View restaurantnext
Garlic and Spice Kitchen - 221 Perry St.
orange starNo Reviews
221 Perry St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Bistro Social
orange starNo Reviews
207 West Wolfensberger Road Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Larkspur

Larkspur Pizzaria & Cafe - 8815 Spruce Mountain Rd
orange star4.6 • 458
8815 Spruce Mountain Rd Larkspur, CO 80118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Larkspur
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston