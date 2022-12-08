Main picView gallery

Five Acres 30 Rock, Suite 8, Rink Level

30 Rock, Suite 8, Rink Level

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SNACKS

Oysters Vanderbilt

Oysters Rockefeller

Tuna Tartare

Cranberry Shrimp Cocktail

Beef Tartare

APPETIZERS

Bread

Cheddar Pumpkin Soup

Seeded Ceasar Salad

Delicata Squash

Crab Cake

LAND | SEA | VEG

Grain Risotto

Kholrabi Alfredo

Artic Char

Lobster Three Ways

Guinea Hen

Lamb Gyro

Root Veg Ratatouille

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE & HUCKLEBERRY

PUMPKIN & PEAR

FROYO

CHURRO

S'MORES

Celebration!

$0.01

Glass Wine

Glass Champagne Pinot Meunier / Vadin-Plateau

$34.00

Glass Macabeo+ / Cava / Suriol

$16.00

Glass Cider / Aaron Burr

$18.00

Glass Lambrusco / Zucchi

$17.00

Glass Palomino Fino / Luis Perez

$16.00

Glass Garganega / Pra

$17.00

Glass Vermentino / Ryme Wine

$20.00

Glass Chenin Blanc / Francois Pinon

$21.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc / Raimbaui-Pineau

$19.00

Glass Muscat / Ca N'Estruc

$18.00

Glass Chasselas / Roberto Henriquez

$19.00

Glass Saperavi Rose / Standing Stone

$17.00

Glass Pais / Roberto Henriquez

$18.00

Glass Gamay / Prebende

$17.00

Glass Barbera / Iuli

$18.00

Glass Syrah / Piedrasassi

$21.00

Glass Pinot Noir / Marsannay / Coillot

$27.00

Glass Nerello Mascalese / Calabretta

$26.00

Glass Sauvignon / Late Harvest

$35.00

Glass Banyuls / Dessert

$20.00

Glass Ice Cider / Eden

$16.00

Bottle Sparkling

Bottle Cab Franc Sparkling / Field Recordings

$70.00

Bottle Catawba Pet Nat / Chepika

$92.00

Bottle Gamay Sparkling / Marie Thibault

$76.00

Bottle Loureiro Pet Nat / Aphros

$72.00

Bottle Gruner Pet Nat / Zillinger

$85.00

Bottle Chardonnay 1er Cru / Larmandier-Bernier

$250.00

Bottle Chardonnay Champagne / Lassaigne

$160.00

Bottle Pinot Meunier 1er Cru / Vadin-Plateau

$136.00

Bottle Pinot Muenier Champagne / Chavost

$180.00

Bottle Pinot Noir 1er Cru / Godme

$225.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Grand Cru / Seconde

$250.00

Bottle Pinot Noir+ Grand Cru / Mouzon-Leroux

$200.00

Bottle Pinot Noir+ Cuvee Louis 2002 / Tarlant

$450.00

Bottle Gringet Savoie / Belluard

$110.00

Bottle Macabeo+ Cava / Suriol

$64.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Cremant de Bourgogne / Thierry Richoux

$90.00

Bottle Sumoll / Clos Lenticus

$100.00

Bottle Lambrusco / Zucchi

$68.00

Bottle Normandie Cider / Eric Bordelet

$55.00

Bottle Ida Still Cider / Floral Terranes

$60.00

Bottle Restoration Still Cider / Floral Terranes

$80.00

Bottle Cider / Aaron Burr

$70.00

Bottle Spanish Cider / Fuente Guijarro

$60.00

Bottle White

Bottle Albarino / Zarate

$75.00

Bottle Aligote / La Sapata

$55.00

Bottle Chardonnay '18 / Evening Land

$240.00

Bottle Chardonnay / Sandhi

$70.00

Bottle Chardonnay / Clos du Moulin Aux Moines

$210.00

Bottle Chardonnay / Domaine de l'Enclos

$110.00

Bottle Chardonnay / Barraud

$160.00

Bottle Chardonnay 2019 / Puligny-Montrachet / Philippe Pacalet

$500.00

Bottle Chardonnay 2020 / Puligny-Montrachet / Philippe Pacalet

$450.00

Bottle Chasselas / Chandra Kurt

$85.00

Bottle Chasselas '19 Lavaux Grand Cru / Piccard

$100.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc / Montlouis-sur-Loire / Moyer

$90.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc / Haarmeyer

$105.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc / Vouvray Sec / Pinon

$85.00

Bottle Chenin Blanc / Sablonnettes

$60.00

Bottle Garganega / Pra

$70.00

Bottle Grenache Blanc / Sonder

$70.00

Bottle Grenache Blanc / Ridge

$110.00

Bottle Listan Blanco / Suertes del Marques

$85.00

Bottle Muller Thurgau / Kraemer

$75.00

Bottle Palomino Fino / Luis Perez

$65.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio / Abbazia di Novacella

$75.00

Bottle Pinot Gris / Eyrie

$95.00

Bottle Riesling / Grosset

$110.00

Bottle Riesling '17 / Geschickt

$80.00

Bottle Riesling '18 / Mosel / Immich-Batterieberg

$200.00

Bottle Riesling / Barbara Ohlzelt

$75.00

Bottle Riesling / Pearl Morrisette

$70.00

Bottle Riesling Flower Day / Weimer

$90.00

Bottle Riesling Bio / Weimer

$110.00

Bottle Riesling / Floral Terranes

$70.00

Bottle Roussanne / Sonder

$65.00

Bottle Roussanne / Terres Dorees

$60.00

Bottle Roussanne Blend / Kumusha

$95.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc '19 / Tement

$105.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Ciringa

$65.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Laberinto

$75.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Montesco

$75.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Raimbaui-Pineau

$75.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Sancerre / Daniel Chotard

$120.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Pouilly-Fume / Pascal Jolivet 375

$60.00

Bottle Timorassa / Oltretorrente

$75.00

Bottle Vermentino / Ryme Wine

$80.00

Bottle Vermentino / Terenzuola

$85.00

Bottle Vermentino / Antoine-Marie Arena

$140.00

Bottle Viognier / Pacalet

$400.00

Bottle Grenache Blanc / Priorat Blanc / Terrior

$95.00

Bottle Contact

Bottle Chardonnay / Franco Terpin

$120.00

Bottle Macabeau / Vinyes Singular

$90.00

Bottle Malvasia / Clai

$80.00

Bottle Muscat / Keltis

$105.00

Bottle Muskat / Ca N'Estruc

$72.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio / Franco Terpin

$120.00

Bottle Ribolla Gialla / Franco Terpin

$120.00

Bottle Riesling Contact / Bloomer Creek

$65.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Franco Terpin

$120.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc / Johannes Zillinger

$140.00

Bottle Sumoll Blanc / Partida Crues

$104.00

Bottle Vermentino / Koerner

$95.00

Bottle Vernaccia / Montenidoli

$90.00

Bottle Vital / COZs

$65.00

Bottle Rose

Bottle Aglianico Rose / Elena Fucci

$76.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Rose / Sablonettes

$60.00

Bottle Listan Negro Rose / Vinatigo

$65.00

Bottle Moscatel Gris Rose / Roberto Henriquez

$76.00

Bottle Rosa del Peru Rose / Bichi

$70.00

Bottle Saperavi Rose / Standing Stone

$65.00

Bottle Red

Bottle Aglianico / Irpina / Il Cancelliere

$75.00

Bottle Aglianico / Taurasi / Il Cancelliere

$160.00

Bottle Areni Noir / Zorah

$104.00

Bottle Babeasca Neagra / La Sapata

$55.00

Bottle Barbera / Bodega Stella Crinita

$96.00

Bottle Barbera / Iuli

$72.00

Bottle Cabernet Franc / Bourgueil / Borel

$92.00

Bottle Cabernet Franc / Boundary Breaks

$65.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon / Yorkville / Marietta

$140.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon / Sonoma / Les Lunes

$86.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa Valley / Chateau la Grande Roche

$200.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon / Stellenbosch / Great Heart

$110.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon / Carmelo Patti

$105.00

Bottle Cinsault / Pedro Parra

$72.00

Bottle Duras / Philemon

$55.00

Bottle Escurac / Cati Ribot

$101.00

Bottle Gamay / Beaujolais '19 Magnum / Prebende

$136.00

Bottle Gamay / Brouilly '21 / Lapalu

$90.00

Bottle Gamay / Brouilly '18 / Alex Foillard

$130.00

Bottle Gamay / Cote du Brouilly '18 / Alex Foillard

$130.00

Bottle Gamay / Moulin-a-Vent / Laura Lardy

$80.00

Bottle Gamay / Régnié / Descombs

$90.00

Bottle Garnacha '18 / La Casa Vieja

$96.00

Bottle Garnacha '18 / Vinedos del Jorco

$180.00

Bottle Grenache Blend / Sulauze

$80.00

Bottle Malbec / Cahors / Fabien Jouves

$70.00

Bottle Malbec / Rocamadre

$80.00

Bottle Malbec / Finca Adalgisa

$140.00

Bottle Mencia / Fedellos Do Couto

$90.00

Bottle Mencia / Adega Algueira

$60.00

Bottle Mouvedre / Lampyres

$90.00

Bottle Mouvedre Mataro / Matthiasson

$70.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Casa Jipi

$76.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Haarmeyer

$110.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Alto Piemonte / Vallana

$75.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Langhe / Oddero

$90.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barbaresco '19 / Oddero

$200.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barolo '18 375ml / Oddero

$50.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barolo '18 Brunate / Oddero

$450.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barolo '11 / Oddero

$600.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barolo '12 / Oddero

$550.00

Bottle Nebbiolo / Barolo '13 3L / Oddero

$1,500.00

Bottle Nerello Mascalese+ / Calabretta

$104.00

Bottle Nero d'Avola / Brash Higgins

$110.00

Bottle Nero d'Avola / COS

$90.00

Bottle Nero d'Avola / Martha Stoumen

$102.00

Bottle Pais / Bichi

$75.00

Bottle Pais / Henriquez

$64.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Eyrie

$200.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Schmitt

$78.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Evening Land

$110.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Radio Coteau

$220.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Sandhi

$105.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Les Fruits

$96.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Pommard 1er / AMI

$260.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Nuits 1er Cru / Taupenot-Merme

$550.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Corton Grand Cru / Pacalet

$1,000.00

Bottle Pinot Noir / Marsannay / Coillot

$108.00

Bottle Sangiovese / Brunello di Montalcino / Salicutti

$300.00

Bottle Sangiovese / Chianti Classico / Monte Bernardi

$135.00

Bottle Sangiovese / Arroyo Seco / Margins

$86.00

Bottle Syrah / Arroyo Grande / Piedrasassi

$150.00

Bottle Syrah / PS / Piedrasassi

$84.00

Bottle Syrah / Heathcote / Maison Lapalus

$90.00

Bottle Syrah / Crozes-Hermitage / Villard

$95.00

Bottle Syrah / Saint-Joseph / l'Iserand

$160.00

Bottle Syrah / Cornas / Matthew Barret

$350.00

Bottle Tempranillo / Rioja / Viña Tondonia

$105.00

Bottle Tempranillo / Ribera del Duero / Valderiz

$96.00

Bottle Tempranillo / Sierra Foothills / La Clarine Farms

$70.00

Bottle Tempranillo Blend / Adobe Guadalupe

$140.00

Bottle Trousseau / Arbois / Cavarodes

$120.00

Bottle Trousseau / Forlorn Hope

$96.00

Bottle Trousseau Bastardo / Fedellos do Couto

$110.00

Bottle Trousseau Bastardo / Niepoort

$130.00

Bottle Zinfandel / Sonoma Valley / Bedrock

$95.00

Bottle Zinfandel / Paso Robles / Ridge

$120.00

Bottle Zinfandel / Dry Creek Valley / Ridge

$120.00

Mocktails & Waters

Pellegrino

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Phony Negroni

$13.00

Nellie's Lawn

$15.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

Espresso

Americano

Latte

Cappuccino

Flat White

Cortado

Macchiato

JUICE / SOFT DRINKS

Cola

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

Tonic Water

COFFEE TOGO

Drip To Go

$4.00+

Cold Brew

Espresso

Latte To Go

Cappuccino To Go

Americano

Cortado To Go

Macchiato To Go

Flat White To Go

Standing Cocktail Reception

$150.00

Beer, Wine, Specialty Cocktails Inclusive

$15.00

Room Rental

$10,000.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Modern Farm to Table Restaurant from Chef Greg Baxtrom in the heart of Rockefeller Center.

30 Rock, Suite 8, Rink Level, New York, NY 10012

