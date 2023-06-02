Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Square Cafe Catering

No reviews yet

134 South Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Primary Catering Menu

Custom In-House Menu

Chicken & Mushroom Crepes

$324.00

Quinoa & Tofu Stir-Fry

$80.00

Roasted Fingerlings

$198.00

Roasted Vegetables

$249.00

Hamburger Sliders

$150.00

Chicken Satay & Beef Kabobs

$439.00

Mini Crab Cakes with Pineapple Salsa

$460.00

Chicken Fingers & Tots

$12.00

Bakery Menu

Pastries and Baked Goods

Sweet Cookies by the Dozen

$12.00

Oatmeal Raisin, Sprinkle Sugar, Snickerdoodle, or Chewy Ginger

Chocolate Chip Cookies by the Dozen

$12.00

Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate Chip (Dark, Milk and White Chocolate), or White Chocolate Cranberry.

Brownies by the Dozen

$16.00

Chocolate Chip Brownies or Dulce Swirl Brownies.

Blondie Bars by the Dozen

$16.00

Blondies or Butterscotch Chocolate Chip.

Toffee Bars by the Dozen

$16.00

Pecan Toffee Bars and Coconut Toffee Bars

Fruit Bars by the Dozen

$16.00

Seasonal flavor.

Cupcakes by the Dozen

$30.00

Choice of cupcake flavor: Vanilla, Chocolate, Almond, Funfetti, Lemon, Blueberry, or Cinnamon Swirl. Choice of icing flavor: Fudge, Vanilla Butter Cream, Chocolate, Lemon, Dulce De Leche, Espresso, or Peanut Butter.

Gluten Free Cupcakes by the Dozen

$35.00

Vanilla or chocolate with white icing. Gluten Free.

Squared² Granola Bars by the Dozen

$24.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies by the Dozen

$14.00

Gluten Free.

Gluten Free Brownies by the Dozen

$18.00

Gluten Free.

Birthday Cake & 1 Cupcake for 1/28/23

$175.00

18 SPECIALTY RED VELVET CUPCAKES

$45.00

Big Chocolate Chip Cookies

$24.00

Vegan Brownies

$18.00

Burritos

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese.

SQ1 Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese.

SQ1 Vegan Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mushrooms, Zero Egg, vegan cheddar, and plant-based Italian sausage.

SQ1 Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and house-made chorizo.

Biscuit Sandwiches

SQ1 Chive Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$11.00

SQ1 Biscuit Sandwich with Butter and Strawberry Jam {{NEEDS REPRICING}}

$4.50

SQ1 Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

SQ1 Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich

$12.00

SQ1 Ham and Gruyère Biscuit Sandwich {{NEEDS REPRICING}}

$8.00

SQ1 Egg and Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich {{NEEDS REPRICING}}

$7.00

Vegan Chive Biscuit Sandwiches

Vegan Chive Biscuit

$3.50

Vegan Biscuit Sandwich with Strawberry Jam

$5.00

Vegan Zero Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan Zero Egg, Cheese and Plant-Based Italian Sausage

$14.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies per dozen

$15.00

Mini Bakery Items ( Scones, Cinnamon Rolls)

Mini White Chocolate Scones

$12.00

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$14.00

Maple Glazed Cinnamon Rolls

Maple Gazed Cinamon Rolls

$3.75

Holiday 2022 Menu

Food Packages

4 Items/Person Morning

$19.00

5 Items/Person Morning

$23.00

6 Items/Person Morning

$27.00

7 Items/Person Morning

$31.00

4 Items/Person Evening

$26.00

5 Items/Person Evening

$30.00

6 Items/Person Evening

$35.00

7 Items/Person Evening

$45.00

Room Rentals

10-19 Guests Room Rental Fee

$300.00

20-29 Guest Room Rental Fee

$500.00

30-39 Guests Room Rental Fee

$750.00

40+ Guests Room Rental Fee

$1,250.00

Highland Ave. Entrance Dining Room Rental Fee

$1,500.00

Room rental includes: iced tea/lemonade/pop service, serving staff, speaker system to personalize background music. (Cash Bar for espresso, smoothie, fresh juice, and alcoholic beverages. Linens available upon request for an extra charge.)

Centre Ave. Entrance Dining Room Rental Fee

$2,000.00

Room rental includes: iced tea/lemonade/pop service, serving staff, speaker system to personalize background music. (Cash Bar for espresso, smoothie, fresh juice, and alcoholic beverages. Linens available upon request for an extra charge.)

Individual Items

Morning Items/Person Cost Item

$19.00+

Fresh Fruit with Berries

$0.00+

Variety of fresh seasonal fruits. Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

Fresh Fruit

$0.00+

Variety of fresh seasonal fruits. Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

Breakfast Pastry Tray

$0.00+

Assorted scones, muffins, and cinnamon rolls.

Veggie Strata

$0.00+

Onion, pepper, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach and tomato. with feta cheese.

Vegan Strata

Gluten-Free Strata

Bacon Cheddar Strata

$0.00+

Pieces of thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese.

Mini Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes 1/2 oz ( almost 3 1/2" round) Served with butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup

Bacon

3 pieces of bacon per order. Gluten Free.

Chicken Sausage

Gluten Free.

Breakfast Sausage Patty

Gluten Free.

Brioche French Toast

Served with butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup. Vegetarian.

Brussels Sprout Hash

Brussels sprouts sauteed with chopped bacon, caramelized onion, and mushrooms served in one pan and cheddar grits served in another. Gluten Free

Very Vegan Brussels Sprout Hash

Brussels sprouts sautéed with Italian Vegan sausage, caramelized onion, mushrooms served in one pan. Vegan grits served in another pan.

Breakfast Burrito

Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese served in a large flour tortilla with sides of sour cream and housemade salsa. Vegetarian.

SQ1 Breakfast Burrito

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burrito with Bacon

Breakfast Burrito with Sausage

Breakfast Burrito with Spinach and Feta

SQ1 Chive Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

Vegan Chive Biscuit

Evening Items/Person Cost Item

$26.00+

Dessert Tray

$0.00+

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted vegetable medley. Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

Mini Potato Pancakes

Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Vegetarian.

Pierogies

Cheddar cheese and potato pierogies sautéed with caramelized onions and butter. Served with a side of sour cream. 6 per order.

Cheese Tray (VG) (GF)

Thai Chicken Skewers

Marinated chicken breast served with a side of peanut dipping sauce. Gluten Free.

Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp marinated and grilled with garlic and lemon. Gluten Free.

Marinated Beef Tips (GF)

$5.00

Additional $5.00 cost to evening item bundle.

Salsa

Served with housemade tortilla chips. Vegan. Vegetarian.

Hummus

$0.00+

Roasted garlic hummus. Served with housemade tortilla chips. Vegan. Vegetarian.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$0.00+

Served with housemade tortilla chips. Vegetarian.

Brussels Sprout Hash

Brussels sprouts sauteed with chopped bacon, caramelized onion, and mushrooms served in one pan and cheddar grits served in another. Gluten Free

Very Vegan Brussels Sprout Hash

Brussels sprouts sautéed with Italian Vegan sausage, caramelized onion, mushrooms served in one pan. Vegan grits served in another pan.

Wings

Mac & Cheese Bites (VG)

Carrot & Cabbage Slaw (V) (GF)

Tofu and Quinoa Stir Fry

Vegan. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Special events provided by Square Cafe

Website

Location

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Square Catering image
Square Catering image
Square Catering image

