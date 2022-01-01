Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashed Waffles 1104

review star

No reviews yet

1104 South Braddock Avenue

Swissvale, PA 15218

Popular Items

The BFF
Chatty Patty
Happy Go Clucky

Sweet Waffles

3 Sweet Waffles (*412)

$4.12

Half Dozen Waffles (6)

$18.00
Dozen Waffles (12)

$30.00
The O.G

The O.G

$3.25

Honey + Cinnamon Cream Sauce

Swirly Sin

Swirly Sin

$3.25

Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar

Quilted Pig

Quilted Pig

$3.25

Sweet Maple Sauce + Candied Bacon Crumbles

Cereal Thriller

Cereal Thriller

$3.25

Vanilla Creme Sauce + Fruity pebbles

Chip Chip Hooray

Chip Chip Hooray

$3.25

Cookie Butter Sauce + Chocolate Sauce + Mini Chocolate Chips

Waffle of the Week

$3.25

A surprise waffle every week - This week is Oatmeal Cream Pie

Plain Waffle

$3.25

Cinnamon Lil Smashie

$3.25+

Powdered Sugar Lil Smashie

$3.25+

Plain Lil Smashies

$3.25+

Breakfast All Day

All Cracked Up

All Cracked Up

$4.25

Egg + Cheese

Chatty Patty

Chatty Patty

$4.75

Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar

The BFF

The BFF

$4.75

Crispy Bacon + Egg + Cheddar

Swisskey

Swisskey

$6.00

Turkey Bacon + Egg White + Swiss

Savory Waffles

That's What Cheese Said

That's What Cheese Said

$4.25

Swiss + Cheddar

The Swanson

$4.75

Grilled cheddar + Swiss + Bacon

The Stinger

The Stinger

$8.00

Chicken + Spicy Honey

Happy Go Clucky

Happy Go Clucky

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar

Chicken Lil

$5.50

Sides

Crispy hash brown bites

Smashed Browns

$3.00

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Cool Beans (Cold Brew)

$4.50

Nitro Cool Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Lattes

Just A Latte

Espresso + Steamed Milk

Classic Caramel

Espresso + Caramel + Steamed Milk

The Simple

Espresso + Vanilla + Steamed Milk

Americano

$3.00

Espresso + Hot water

Insane Lattes

Honey Buns

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Honey + Cinnamon Cream + Brown Sugar Butter

The Hazy

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Hazelnut + Nutella

Full Moon

$5.50

Dark Chocolate + White Chocolate

Troublemaker

$5.50

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Bourbon Caramel + Vanilla + Cinnamon Sauce

Foam Parties

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Iced Espresso + Cinnamon Cold Foam

Snow Cream

$5.50

Iced Espresso + Vanilla Cold Foam

Bottles Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Monday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Friday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 1:45 pm
NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE, INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.

1104 South Braddock Avenue, Swissvale, PA 15218

Smashed Waffles image
Smashed Waffles image

