American
Bars & Lounges

Square Celt Ale House & Grill

557 Reviews

$$

39 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park, IL 60462

Snacks & Sharing

Charred Brussels Sprouts

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Queso fresco, herbs, almonds, olive oil, sweet chili

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch

Baked Flatbreads

Baked Flatbreads

$10.00Out of stock

4 Choices

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Truffle oil, rosemary, sea salt DIPPING: Curry sauce, malt vinegar aioli and sriracha ketchup

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers, bleu cheese dressing, pita bread

MAC N’ CHEESE BITES

$10.00

Deep fried mac n’ creamy pepper jack cheese bites, secret dipping sauce

Ale House Nachos

Ale House Nachos

$14.00

Chicken or smoked brisket; beans, cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, salsa, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and queso fresco. Ideal for sharing.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House brined, crispy coated sliced pickles, deep-fried, served with a side of buttermilk ranch dip

Giant Soft German Pretzel

Giant Soft German Pretzel

$12.00

Beer cheese, grain mustard, German mustard

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken or steak: veggies, salsa, sour cream

CRISPY FRIED RIBS (6)

$12.00

Single bone spare ribs, smoked, fried and dipped in an ale BBQ sauce

CRISPY FRIED RIBS (12)

$18.00

Single bone spare ribs, smoked, fried and dipped in an ale BBQ sauce

ROTEL SO..MAC SAUSAGE QUESO DIP

$11.00

Tomatos, green chili, cheese sauce, noodles and chorizo with chips

Smoked Wings (8)

Smoked Wings (8)

$13.00

Served with carrots and celery

Smoked Wings (15)

Smoked Wings (15)

$19.00

Served with carrots and celery

House-Made Guacamole

House-Made Guacamole

$10.00

Tortilla chips, salsa

Soups & Salads

Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque

Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque

$3.50
Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque

Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque

$5.50
Carne Asada Steak Salad

Carne Asada Steak Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette suggested

Irish Caesar

Irish Caesar

$18.00

Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes, Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread, cream cheese

Square Chopped Salad

Square Chopped Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper

House Field Greens

$7.50

Burgers

Celt Burger

Celt Burger

$13.00

With all the trimmings + onion jam

Chirish Burger

Chirish Burger

$16.00

Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + trimmings

Kickin Southwest Burger

$15.50

Ghost pepper cheese, poblano red onion jam, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, chicharron, chipotle aioli + trimmings

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$16.50

Thick-cut bacon, smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, Guinness BBQ sauce + trimmings

Southside Classic Burger

$14.00

American cheese, charred onions, pickle chips, mustard and ketchup, wheat bun

Western Sunrise Burger

Western Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Fried egg, thick cut bacon, provolone

Sandwiches & Wraps

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted

BRISKET GRILLED MAC N’ CHEESIE

$12.00

Smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tomato aioli, toasted country sourdough

Steak Baguette

$17.00

Sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, red peppers, horseradish mayo

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce

Carne Asada Steak Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, pinto beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, queso fresco, chipotle ranch

Mains

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock

Boiled potatoes, mashed carrots and parsnips

Guinness Beef Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Chuck roast, carrots, potatoes, celery, beef broth

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, Irish baked beans

Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl

$19.00

Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sautéed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$19.00

Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce

Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Grilled, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, seasonal vegetables

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd’s Pie

$19.00

Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes

House Smoked Ribs

House Smoked Ribs

$18.00

Mac & cheese, slaw, homemade cornbread, fries, Guinness BBQ sauce

All Day Irish Breakfast

All Day Irish Breakfast

$19.00

Irish bacon, black and white pudding, sausage, beans, eggs, grilled tomato, Irish brown bread

Mac & Cheese: Classic

Mac & Cheese: Classic

$13.00

Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, butter crumb crust, ranch drizzle, celery and carrots

Mac & Cheese: Elote

Mac & Cheese: Elote

$15.00

Roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

$16.50

Smoked andouille, pulled pork, brisket, butter crumb crust, crispy onions

Square Pizza

Square Pizza

$14.00

14" Pizza

Side Orders

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Elote Corn

$4.00

Side Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Family Dinners (Serves 4)

Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)

$60.00

Served with sautéed watermelon and onions and mashed potatoes

Cheeseburgers (FAMILY)

$55.00

4- 9oz, cooked medium well, brioche, American cheese, all trimmings, French fries, onion rings and curry sauce

Chicken Curry (FAMILY)

$35.00

Served with rice and French fries

Fish & Chips (FAMILY)

$55.00

Tartar, peas, malt vinegar grilled lemon and curry sauce

Fried Chicken (FAMILY)

$44.00Out of stock

Served with fries, mashed potatoes and gravy

House Smoked Ribs (FAMILY)

$56.00

2 Full slabs, mac & cheese, slaw, homemade cornbread, fries, Guinness BBQ sauce, and peach cobbler

Irish Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)

$55.00

Served with gravy and baked beans

Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)

$40.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)

$45.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celery stalks

Mac & Cheese ELOTE (FAMILY)

$43.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan with roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle

Mac & Cheese Hey Mac-Arena (FAMILY)

$45.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan with All natural chorizo, tortilla strips, sour cream, butter crumb crust, pickled jalapeños

Mac & Cheese Mambo Italiano (FAMILY)

$45.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan with Smoked pork belly, wild mushroom, toasted garlic, butter crumb crust

Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)

$45.00

5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan with Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage

Smoked Wings (25)

$33.00

Served with carrots and celery

Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)

$55.00

Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes

Chipotle Salad (FAMILY)

$43.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette suggested

Square Chop Chicken Salad (FAMILY)

$43.00

Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes

Square Pizza

Square Pizza

$14.00

14" Pizza

Smoked Wings (8)

Smoked Wings (8)

$13.00

Served with carrots and celery

Smoked Wings (15)

Smoked Wings (15)

$19.00

Served with carrots and celery

Smoked Wings (50)

$63.00

Served with carrots and celery

Smoked Wings (100)

$125.00Out of stock

Served with carrots and celery

Guacamole Chips & Salsa (FAMILY)

$30.00

Hummus & Vegetable (FAMILY)

$35.00

Beverages (Non Alcoholic)

Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

12oz

Pepsi - 12 pack

Pepsi - 12 pack

$12.00Out of stock

12oz cans

Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

12oz

Diet Pepsi - 12 pack

Diet Pepsi - 12 pack

$12.00Out of stock

12oz cans

Sierra Mist Can

Sierra Mist Can

$1.50Out of stock

12oz

Sierra Mist - 12 pack

Sierra Mist - 12 pack

$12.00Out of stock

12oz cans

Bottled Water (to go)

Bottled Water (to go)

$1.50Out of stock
Bottled Water - 12 pack

Bottled Water - 12 pack

$12.00Out of stock
Topo-Chico - 12 pack

Topo-Chico - 12 pack

$20.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

Beer, Wine & Cocktails

Miller Lite - 6 pack

Miller Lite - 6 pack

$10.00
3 Floyds Gumballhead - 6 pack

3 Floyds Gumballhead - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock
Bud Light

Bud Light

$24.00
Bud Light Seltzer (MANGO) - 12 pack

Bud Light Seltzer (MANGO) - 12 pack

$24.00Out of stock
Bud Light Seltzer Cherry - 12 pack

Bud Light Seltzer Cherry - 12 pack

$24.00
Guinness - 4 pack

Guinness - 4 pack

$14.00
Magners - 4 pack

Magners - 4 pack

$14.00Out of stock
Rosé All Day BTL

Rosé All Day BTL

$18.00
Tabali Cabernet BTL

Tabali Cabernet BTL

$19.00
Tilia Chardonnay BTL

Tilia Chardonnay BTL

$17.00
The Better Half Sauvignon Blanc BTL

The Better Half Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$18.00
Bogle Pinot Noir BTL

Bogle Pinot Noir BTL

$16.00
Margarita 32 Oz Bottles

Margarita 32 Oz Bottles

$19.00Out of stock

Makes 4-5 drinks

Irish Mule 32oz Bottles

Irish Mule 32oz Bottles

$19.00Out of stock

Serves 4-5 drinks

Moscow Mule 32oz Bottles

Moscow Mule 32oz Bottles

$19.00Out of stock

Makes 4-5 Drinks

Sunday 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Full Menu, Family Meals + Cocktails To Go!

39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, IL 60462

