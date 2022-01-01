- Home
Square One Bakery LLC 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110
East Lansing, MI 48823
Coffee Menu
House Blend Brewed Coffee
Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!
House Blend Cold Brew Coffee
Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!
Americano
House Blend Espresso Double Shot Blended with Water
Cappuccino
Doppio
Café Latte
House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk - Try it Hot or Iced
Caramel Latte
Mocha Latte
White Chocolate Latte
Vanilla Latte
SF* Vanilla Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Steamer
Steamed Milk and Your Choice of Syrup
Hot Chocolate
House Blend Hot Chocolate
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced White Chocolate
Iced Caramel
Iced Vanilla
Iced SF Vanilla
Chai Latte
Emp Espresso
Retail House Blend
96 Oz Box Coffee
Drink Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Square One Sandwich
The Simple & Delicious Breakfast Sandwich. Your Choice of Meat, with 2 Eggs, & American Cheese. YUM!
Turkey Havarti
Sliced Turkey, Havarti, House-Made Herb Cream Cheese, and Green Onion
Hot Karl
House Seasoned Sausage Patty, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, and Green Pepper
Bacon Bravocado
Thick Sliced Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Everything Seasoning
Hamtastic
Cherrywood Smoked Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Stone Ground Mustard
Breakfast Burritos
Wake n' Bacon Burrito
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Green Onion, Avocado, and Sour Cream Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
Arroyo Burrito
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream
SBG Burrito
House Seasoned Sausage Crumbles, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Ketchup, & Hot Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
Gio Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
Sweet Classics
Make It A Combo
Short Stack Pancakes
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
Tall Stack Pancakes
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
Blueberry Pancakes
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
Tall Stack Blueberry Pancakes
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
Tall Stack Choc Chip Pancakes
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
2 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar
Tall Stack Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
3 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar! Make it a Combo for 3.50 more!
French Toast
2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo
Tall Stack French Toast
3 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Crispy Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup! Make it a Combo!
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Cream Cheese Icing, Whipped Cream, and Powdered Sugar. Syrup Available upon Request. Make it a Combo!
Tall Stack Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Cream Cheese Icing! Syrup Available Upon Request. Make it a Combo!
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!
Tall Stack Nutella French Toast
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Sliced Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!
One Pancake
One French Toast
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Big and Beautiful Blueberry Muffin
Pumpkin Crean Cheese Muffin
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Mini Pumpkin Loaf
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
M&M Cookie
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting
Challah Loaf (24 Hours Notice Req)
Omelets
Meat Me in the Middle
Omelet with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack Cheese
Farmer Fran
Omelet with Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, and Onions
Bongo
Omelet with Sausage, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Feta
West Side
Omelet with Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onion, and Cream Cheese
The Murphy
Omelet with Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onion
Mediterranean Omelet
BYO Omelet
Specialties
Huevos Rancheros
2 Tostadas topped with Spiced Black Beans, House Ranchero Sauce, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Avocado, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro, and Cilantro Lime Crema
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Canadian Bacon and Made from Scratch Hollandaise and a side of Home Fries
Maz Benedict
Veggie Benedict
Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Tomato, Spinach, and Mushrooms, Topped with our Made from Scratch Hollandaise and Served with a Side of Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash
Delicious Sliced Corned Beef and Home Fries, Topped with 2 Eggs and Served with Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
House Made Buttermilk Biscuit Toasted and Split and Home Fries, Smothered In our Specialty Sausage Gravy. Served with 2 Eggs
Spartan Scramble
3 Eggs Scrambled with Bacon, Potatoes, Onion, Spinach, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Made Cream Cheese, and Pesto
Lighter Side Combo
1 Egg, Meat, and Toast
The Standard Combo
2 Eggs, Home Fries, Meat, and Toast
Spartan Feast
3 Eggs, Home Fries, 2 Meats, Toast, and Fruit
C-Rad Sizzler
5 oz Sizzler Cooked to Order, Served with Home Fries and 2 Eggs Cooked as You Like.
Bowls
Parfait Bowl
Vanilla Yogurt, Topped with Fresh Berries, and House Made Granola
Steve-O's Oats
Thick Oats with Milk, Cinnamon Swirl, and Fruit
Oatmeal Bowl
Carrot Cake Quinoa
Quinoa Mixed with Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut, Chia Seeds, and Fresh Fruit
Brekky Bowl
Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Bacon (2 slices)
Bacon (4 slices)
Sausage (1 patty)
Sausage (2 patties)
Ham Slice
Turkey Bacon (2 Slices)
Turkey Bacon (4 Slices)
Canadian Bacon (2 slices)
Add Side Fruit
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Toast
Biscuit
Home Fries
Hash Brown
Loaded Home Fries
Side Avocado
Meatless crumbles
Sauces
Cinnamon Roll Icing
Mayo
Pesto Mayo
Ranchero
Cilantro Lime Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Sausage Gravy
Hollandaise
BBQ
Ranch
Honey Mustard
1000 Island
Strawberry Cream Cheese (2 oz)
Herb Cream Cheese (2 oz)
Plain Cream Cheese
Nutella
Peanut Butter
Soup
Sandwiches
Classic Club
Triple Decker Club Sandwich Served with Fries
BLT
Bacon, Letuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries
Ham & Swiss
Melted Ham and Swiss Sandwich, Served with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato, and Fries
Reuben
Sliced Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, and 1000 Island on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
Cali Reuben
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar
Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, Melted together Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar and American Cheeses Melted Together on Your Choice of Bread, Served with Fries
Wraps & Tenders
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard, Wrapped in a Tortilla, and Served with Fries and a Pickle.
Turkey Feta Wrap
Turkey, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, and Mayo, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
Ckn Tenders
Club Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Salads
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, and House Made Viniagrette
Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons, Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons, served with Your Choice of Dressing.
House Salad & Soup
Your Choice of Soup and a House Salad
Small House Salad
Kids Menu
Individual Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
M&M Cookie
Brownie
Chocolate Frosted Brownie with Sprinkles
6 Pack Cookies
12 Pack Cookies
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing, MI 48823