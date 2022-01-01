Restaurant header imageView gallery

Square One Bakery LLC 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110

East Lansing, MI 48823

Order Again

Popular Items

Wake n' Bacon Burrito
Bacon Bravocado
Square One Sandwich

Coffee Menu

House Blend Brewed Coffee

Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!

House Blend Cold Brew Coffee

Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!

Americano

House Blend Espresso Double Shot Blended with Water

Cappuccino

Doppio

$3.50

Café Latte

House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk - Try it Hot or Iced

Caramel Latte

Mocha Latte

White Chocolate Latte

Vanilla Latte

SF* Vanilla Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Steamer

Steamed Milk and Your Choice of Syrup

Hot Chocolate

House Blend Hot Chocolate

Iced Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced White Chocolate

Iced Caramel

Iced Vanilla

Iced SF Vanilla

Chai Latte

Emp Espresso

$0.94

Retail House Blend

$15.00

96 Oz Box Coffee

$25.00

Drink Menu

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Pineapple Juice

V8 Can

$3.00

Milk

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Square One Sandwich

$6.00

The Simple & Delicious Breakfast Sandwich. Your Choice of Meat, with 2 Eggs, & American Cheese. YUM!

Turkey Havarti

$8.00

Sliced Turkey, Havarti, House-Made Herb Cream Cheese, and Green Onion

Hot Karl

$8.00

House Seasoned Sausage Patty, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, and Green Pepper

Bacon Bravocado

$8.00

Thick Sliced Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Everything Seasoning

Hamtastic

$8.00

Cherrywood Smoked Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Stone Ground Mustard

Breakfast Burritos

Wake n' Bacon Burrito

$8.50

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Green Onion, Avocado, and Sour Cream Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla

Arroyo Burrito

$8.50

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream

SBG Burrito

$8.50

House Seasoned Sausage Crumbles, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Ketchup, & Hot Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla

Gio Burrito

$7.50

Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla

Sweet Classics

Make It A Combo

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo

Tall Stack Pancakes

$9.00

3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.50

2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo

Tall Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$10.50

3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo

Tall Stack Choc Chip Pancakes

$10.50

3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.00

2 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar

Tall Stack Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

3 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar! Make it a Combo for 3.50 more!

French Toast

$7.00

2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo

Tall Stack French Toast

$9.00

3 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Crispy Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup! Make it a Combo!

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$8.50

2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Cream Cheese Icing, Whipped Cream, and Powdered Sugar. Syrup Available upon Request. Make it a Combo!

Tall Stack Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Cream Cheese Icing! Syrup Available Upon Request. Make it a Combo!

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$8.50

2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!

Tall Stack Nutella French Toast

$12.00

4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Sliced Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!

One Pancake

$5.00

One French Toast

$5.00

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Big and Beautiful Blueberry Muffin

Pumpkin Crean Cheese Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50

Mini Pumpkin Loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

M&M Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting

Challah Loaf (24 Hours Notice Req)

$6.00

Omelets

Meat Me in the Middle

$12.00

Omelet with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack Cheese

Farmer Fran

$10.00

Omelet with Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, and Onions

Bongo

$10.00

Omelet with Sausage, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Feta

West Side

$11.00

Omelet with Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onion, and Cream Cheese

The Murphy

$12.00

Omelet with Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onion

Mediterranean Omelet

$9.00

BYO Omelet

$7.00

Specialties

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

2 Tostadas topped with Spiced Black Beans, House Ranchero Sauce, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Avocado, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro, and Cilantro Lime Crema

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Canadian Bacon and Made from Scratch Hollandaise and a side of Home Fries

Maz Benedict

$13.00

Veggie Benedict

$11.00

Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Tomato, Spinach, and Mushrooms, Topped with our Made from Scratch Hollandaise and Served with a Side of Home Fries

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Delicious Sliced Corned Beef and Home Fries, Topped with 2 Eggs and Served with Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Buttermilk Biscuit Toasted and Split and Home Fries, Smothered In our Specialty Sausage Gravy. Served with 2 Eggs

Spartan Scramble

$11.00

3 Eggs Scrambled with Bacon, Potatoes, Onion, Spinach, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Made Cream Cheese, and Pesto

Lighter Side Combo

$7.50

1 Egg, Meat, and Toast

The Standard Combo

$9.00

2 Eggs, Home Fries, Meat, and Toast

Spartan Feast

$12.50

3 Eggs, Home Fries, 2 Meats, Toast, and Fruit

C-Rad Sizzler

$14.00

5 oz Sizzler Cooked to Order, Served with Home Fries and 2 Eggs Cooked as You Like.

Bowls

Parfait Bowl

$6.50

Vanilla Yogurt, Topped with Fresh Berries, and House Made Granola

Steve-O's Oats

$6.50

Thick Oats with Milk, Cinnamon Swirl, and Fruit

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50

Carrot Cake Quinoa

$6.50

Quinoa Mixed with Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut, Chia Seeds, and Fresh Fruit

Brekky Bowl

$11.00

Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$2.50

Three Eggs

$3.50

Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00

Bacon (4 slices)

$4.75

Sausage (1 patty)

$3.00

Sausage (2 patties)

$4.75

Ham Slice

$3.00

Turkey Bacon (2 Slices)

$3.00

Turkey Bacon (4 Slices)

$4.75

Canadian Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00

Add Side Fruit

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$1.75

Home Fries

$2.50

Hash Brown

$2.50

Loaded Home Fries

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Meatless crumbles

$3.00

Sauces

Cinnamon Roll Icing

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Ranchero

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Strawberry Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50

Herb Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.50

Nutella

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Tomato Feta Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl of Loaded Potato Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Rotating Soup Option

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$11.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese served with a bowl of Tomato Soup and Fries

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$12.50

Triple Decker Club Sandwich Served with Fries

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Letuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries

Ham & Swiss

$11.00

Melted Ham and Swiss Sandwich, Served with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato, and Fries

Reuben

$11.00

Sliced Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, and 1000 Island on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries

Cali Reuben

$11.00

Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

$12.00

Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, Melted together Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Cheddar and American Cheeses Melted Together on Your Choice of Bread, Served with Fries

Wraps & Tenders

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard, Wrapped in a Tortilla, and Served with Fries and a Pickle.

Turkey Feta Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, and Mayo, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.50

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries

Ckn Tenders

$11.00

Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, and House Made Viniagrette

Chef Salad

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons, Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

House Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons, served with Your Choice of Dressing.

House Salad & Soup

$8.00

Your Choice of Soup and a House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.50

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.50

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Egg & Toast

$4.00

Kids Meat, 1 Egg, & Toast

$6.00

Kid Pancake & Meat

$6.00

Kid French Toast & Meat

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Individual Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

M&M Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Brownie

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Frosted Brownie with Sprinkles

$1.25Out of stock

6 Pack Cookies

6 Pack of Cookies

$7.00Out of stock

12 Pack Cookies

12 Pack of Cookies

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Square One Bakery LLC image
Square One Bakery LLC image
Square One Bakery LLC image

