Square One Grill imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Square One Grill Downtown Rehoboth

4 Reviews

10 N First Street

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The guys are back to their original location. After 4 years of being out of the restaurant business they decided to go back to Square One. This modern American 56 seat restaurant offering over 30 Martini's at the 9 person bar.

Location

