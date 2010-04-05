Restaurant header imageView gallery

Square Peg at Black Hog Brewing

115 Hurley Road

Building 9A

Oxford, CT 06478

STARTERS

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00Out of stock

Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our house- made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Olives

Olives

$8.00Out of stock

A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$13.00

"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

The Little Italy

The Little Italy

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil

8 Wings

8 Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Fried wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Peg Seasoning (Parmesan Garlic) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch!

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00Out of stock

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Citrus Shrimp Salad

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby Kale, Apples, Fennel, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, and Candied Pecans, in a Cider Vinaigrette

Market Greens Salad

Market Greens Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.

Beet Dropper Salad

Beet Dropper Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) or Detroit Style thick crust (10x14", 6-slice). Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
SMALL Monthly Special

SMALL Monthly Special

$15.00

White pizza with Fontina cheese and parmesan cheese, pears, pistachio dust, and honey

SMALL Bianco

SMALL Bianco

$15.00Out of stock

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

SMALL Brussel & Potato

SMALL Brussel & Potato

$16.00Out of stock

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

SMALL Butternut Squash

SMALL Butternut Squash

$15.00Out of stock

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

SMALL Carnivore

SMALL Carnivore

$18.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

SMALL Cheese

SMALL Cheese

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Figgy Piggy

SMALL Figgy Piggy

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

SMALL Giulianova

SMALL Giulianova

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

SMALL Green Ivy

SMALL Green Ivy

$15.00Out of stock

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

SMALL Hebron Ave

SMALL Hebron Ave

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Jackpot

SMALL Jackpot

$15.00

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

SMALL Margherita

SMALL Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL More Cheese Please

SMALL More Cheese Please

$15.00Out of stock

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

SMALL Omnivore's Delight

SMALL Omnivore's Delight

$15.00

Mozzarella, broccolini, crumbled sausage, rosemary parm cream sauce

SMALL Pepperoni

SMALL Pepperoni

$14.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Prince of Paramus

SMALL Prince of Paramus

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices

SMALL Red, White and Greens

SMALL Red, White and Greens

$15.00Out of stock

Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.

SMALL Spicy Margherita

SMALL Spicy Margherita

$17.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00Out of stock

Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.

LARGE Monthly Special

LARGE Monthly Special

$26.00Out of stock

White pizza with Fontina cheese and parmesan cheese, pears, pistachio dust, and honey

LARGE Bianco

LARGE Bianco

$26.00Out of stock

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

LARGE Brussel & Potato

LARGE Brussel & Potato

$26.00Out of stock

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

LARGE Butternut Squash

LARGE Butternut Squash

$26.00Out of stock

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

LARGE Carnivore

LARGE Carnivore

$28.00Out of stock

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

LARGE Cheese

LARGE Cheese

$22.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$27.00Out of stock

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Figgy Piggy

LARGE Figgy Piggy

$27.00Out of stock

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

LARGE Giulianova

LARGE Giulianova

$25.00Out of stock

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

LARGE Green Ivy

LARGE Green Ivy

$25.00Out of stock

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

LARGE Hebron Ave

LARGE Hebron Ave

$25.00Out of stock

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Jackpot

LARGE Jackpot

$26.00Out of stock

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

LARGE Margherita

LARGE Margherita

$24.00Out of stock

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE More Cheese Please

LARGE More Cheese Please

$26.00Out of stock

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

LARGE Omnivore's Delight

LARGE Omnivore's Delight

$25.00Out of stock

mozzarella, rosemary parm cream sauce, broccolini, crumbled sausage

LARGE Pepperoni

LARGE Pepperoni

$25.00Out of stock

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Prince Paramus

LARGE Prince Paramus

$26.00Out of stock

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce

LARGE Red, White and Greens

LARGE Red, White and Greens

$25.00Out of stock

Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.

LARGE Spicy Margherita

LARGE Spicy Margherita

$27.00Out of stock

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

$26.00Out of stock

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

Detroit Pizza

Detroit Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread

PASTAS

Butternut Sage Rigatoni

Butternut Sage Rigatoni

$21.00Out of stock

Rigatoni, butternut squash, sausage, mushrooms & baby kale in a sage cream sauce, finished with grated Parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

$22.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken topped with house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese over delicious pasta!

Pasta alla Vodka

Pasta alla Vodka

$19.00Out of stock

Rigatoni in a garlic tomato cream sauce with vodka & basil, garnished with Calabrian chili oil & parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made gluten free

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00Out of stock

Pappardelle pasta in a traditional beef & pork tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00Out of stock

Sauteéd shrimp & spaghetti in a creamy white wine lemon garlic sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00Out of stock

Spaghetti topped with two jumbo pork meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese

Side of Marinara Sauce

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

SIDES

KIDS' MEALS

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00Out of stock

Choice of butter or marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten-free

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken sliced into stripes with a side of marinara sauce (can not be made gluten free)

Kids Mac And Cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Pasta covered in a creamy cheese sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh spaghetti with a giant meatball **Can NOT be made gluten free

DESSERTS

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$6.00Out of stock

Delicious fried dough balls tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella.

Classic Brownie Sundae

Classic Brownie Sundae

$9.00

A warm brownie topped with vanilla gelato, nutella hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake: Olive oil cake topped with Vanilla Gelato & house-made slow roasted fresh strawberries 🍰

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

Italian Sorbet

Italian Sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry

SNACKS

Chips

$2.00

Bottles

B.F.O. DP

$15.00

Blood Orange Berliner DP

$15.00

Brown Brett Braggot DP

$12.00

Coupe De Foudre

$12.00

Irre Schwein DP

$15.00

La Rouge Trois DP

$12.00

Oud Bruin DP

$15.00

Scoby Snacks DP

$12.00

Scoby Snaxxx DP

$15.00

Cans

BHB IPA

$12.00

Choosy Moms PB Imperial Stout

$18.00

Cold Pizza Pilsner

$12.00

Face Off Blonde Ale

$14.00

Ginga Ninja

$10.00

Granola Brown Ale

$12.00

Hazy Ale IPA

$12.00

Honey Jack Granola Brown Ale

$18.00

HUM Apple Cinnamon Hard Tea Seltzer

$10.00

HUM Black Cherry Hard Tea Seltzer

$10.00

HUM Citrus Hard Tea Seltzer

$10.00

HUM Peach Hard Tea Seltzer

$10.00

HUM Raspberry Lime Hard Tea Seltzer

$10.00

Leaves a Mark Imperial Stout

$18.00

Love Note DIPA

$17.00

Mixed Pack

$20.00

Passionfruit, Pom, Ras SOUR

$17.00

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Milk Stout

$14.00

Quake N Bake Oatmeal Stout

$12.00

Rum BA Leaves a Mark Imperial Stout

$18.00

Sip Happens Imperial Stout

$18.00

Velvet Fog DIPA

$17.00

Vienna Lager

$14.00

Bottle 6-Packs

6-Pack Brown Brett Braggot DP

$65.00

6-Pack B.F.O. DP

$75.00

6-Pack Blood Orange Berliner DP

$75.00

6-Pack Irre Schwein DP

$75.00

6-Pack La Rouge Trois DP

$65.00

6-Pack Oud Bruin DP

$75.00

6-Pack Scoby Snacks DP

$65.00

6-Pack Scoby Snaxxx DP

$75.00

6-Pack Coupe De Foudre

$65.00

Mix & Match 6-Pack (Includes Bottle Opener)

$75.00

Cases

Case BHB IPA

$45.00

Case Choosy Moms PB Imperial Stout

$100.00

Case Cold Pizza Pilsner

$60.00

Case Face Off Blonde Ale

$75.00

Case Ginga Ninja

$35.00

Case Gingerbread S'mores Coffee Milk Stout

$75.00

Case Granola Brown Ale

$60.00

Case Hazy Ale IPA

$60.00

Case Honey Jack Granola Brown Ale

$100.00

Case HUM Apple Cinnamon Hard Tea Seltzer

$35.00

Case HUM Black Cherry Hard Tea Seltzer

$35.00

Case HUM Citrus Hard Tea Seltzer

$35.00

Case HUM Peach Hard Tea Seltzer

$35.00

Case HUM Raspberry Lime Hard Tea Seltzer

$35.00

Case Leaves a Mark Imperial Stout

$100.00

Case Pumpkin Spice Coffee Milk Stout

$75.00

Case Quake N Bake Oatmeal Stout

$60.00

Case Rum BA Leaves a Mark Imperial Stout

$100.00

Case Sip Happens Imperial Stout

$100.00

Case Thy Almighty Hazy IPA

$65.00

Case Velvet Fog DIPA

$90.00

Case Vienna Lager

$75.00

Logs

BHB IPA Log

$75.00

BHB Pils/Hog Lager

$75.00

Cold Pizza Log

$75.00

Face Off Log

$90.00

Granola Brown Log

$75.00

Hazy Log

$75.00

Premium Log

$125.00

Deposit

$30.00

Merchandise

Can Club Card

$100.00

Pint Punch Card

$50.00

Hazy Tee

$22.00

Cold Pizza Tee

$22.00

Granola Brown Tee

$22.00

Tee Shirt Bundle

$40.00

Long Sleeve Tees

$35.00

Flannels

$45.00

Carhartt

$88.00

Winter Hat

$18.00

Rainbow Splatter Pig Patch

$6.00

Pig Tail Bottle Opener

$12.00

Revolution Pint Glass

$6.00

Edel Stemmed Glass 12oz

$10.00

Koozies

$4.00

Disc Golf Putter

$20.00

Waterproof Dog Leash

$30.00

Collapsible Dog Bowl

$18.00

Small Dog Collar

$15.00

Dog Toy

$12.00

NA Drinks

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.00

Soda/Seltzer

$2.00

Deposit

Event Deposit

$200.00

Drink Tickets

Basic

$6.00

Premium

$7.00

Open Bar

Per Person

$25.00

Corkage Fee

Opened Bottle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Hog Brewing started with the story of food, family, and a love for craft beer. Brothers Jason and Tom Sobocinski come from a Polish/Italian family where food and drink is always the focus of every gathering. From Jason’s wedding to his son’s birthdays, roasting a pig has become the favorite way to celebrate any special occasion. Tyler Jones, an old family friend and former brewer of The Portsmouth Brewery in New Hampshire, contacted Jason and Tom with a plan to move to New Haven so his wife and son could be closer to their family. With a plan in the works to form a brewery that would celebrate family and food, they needed to encompass all that they were passionate about. When they celebrate, they roast a hog and the Berkshire hog is the breed of choice, thus Black Hog brewing was born!

Website

Location

115 Hurley Road, Building 9A, Oxford, CT 06478

Directions

