Pizza
Square Peg Pizzeria CATERING
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino's Original Pizzeria - East Hartford
4.1 • 532
50 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurant
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
No Reviews
233 Main Street Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurant