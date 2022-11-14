A map showing the location of Square Peg Pizzeria CATERINGView gallery
Pizza

Square Peg Pizzeria CATERING

review star

No reviews yet

624 Hebron Ave

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE Brussel & Potato
LARGE Cheese

STARTERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Marinera sauce **Can NOT be made gluten free

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$11.00

Sunday Gravy, pecorino romano. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Marinera sauce **Can NOT be made gluten free

Seasoned Wings

Seasoned Wings

$12.00

Brined and fried with lime parsley ranch

Olives

Olives

$6.00

Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs; citrus

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$12.00

Sliced in-house, served with giardiniara, olives, and filone.

SALADS

House

House

$8.00

Cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette

Peg

$12.00

Romaine, chickpea, pepperoni, pepperoncini, cukes, watermelon radish, provolone, red wine vin

Market Greens

Market Greens

$12.00

Mesclun, avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese, roasted tomato vin

Beet Dropper

$11.00

Local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vin

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Focaccia croutons, pecorino romano

Side House Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

PASTAS

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Pork, Beef, tomato, cream, herbs

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00
Pasta all Vodka

Pasta all Vodka

$17.00

Calabrian Chile, basil, garlic **Can NOT be made gluten free

Scampi

Scampi

$19.00

Spaghetti, garlic, lemon, butter, parmesan cream. Oh, and shrimp too.

DESSERTS

Gelato

Gelato

$6.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.

PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) or Square Sicilian thick crust (10x14", 6-slice). Gluten-free option available for round pizzas.
SMALL Cheese

SMALL Cheese

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Pepperoni

SMALL Pepperoni

$12.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Margherita

SMALL Margherita

$11.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Hebron Ave

SMALL Hebron Ave

$14.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Spicy Margherita

$16.00
SMALL Inferno

SMALL Inferno

$15.00

Fontina, cherry peppers, Ndjua, Calabrian chile oil, caramelized onions. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Tesoro

$14.00
SMALL Eggplant Parm

SMALL Eggplant Parm

$13.00

Roasted eggplant, basil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Prince of Paramus

SMALL Prince of Paramus

$15.00

Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$14.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Bianco

SMALL Bianco

$14.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Brussel & Potato

SMALL Brussel & Potato

$14.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Zucca

SMALL Zucca

$14.00

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream, herbed breadcrumbs. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Omnivore's Delight

$14.00

SMALL Rad Cat

$14.00
SMALL Nonno's Fig

SMALL Nonno's Fig

$14.00

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula, and topped with freshly sliced prosciutto. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Garden Variety

SMALL Garden Variety

$13.00

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream, herbed breadcrumbs. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Dough

$2.00

LARGE ROUNDS SCREEN

LARGE Cheese

LARGE Cheese

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Pepperoni

LARGE Pepperoni

$23.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Margherita

LARGE Margherita

$22.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Inferno

LARGE Inferno

$26.00

Fontina, cherry peppers, Ndjua, Calabrian chile oil, caramelized onions. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Hebron Ave

LARGE Hebron Ave

$25.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Eggplant Parm

LARGE Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Roasted eggplant, basil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Prince Paramus

LARGE Prince Paramus

$26.00

Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$25.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Bianco

LARGE Bianco

$25.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Brussel & Potato

LARGE Brussel & Potato

$25.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Zucca

LARGE Zucca

$25.00

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream, herbed breadcrumbs. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Clam Pie

LARGE Clam Pie

$28.00

Fresh chopped cherry stone clams, oregano, Calabrian chile oil, parm. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Peg Truffle

LARGE Peg Truffle

$31.00

Black truffle pate, fior di latte, fresh oregano, parm, fresh lemon zest. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Nonno's Fig

LARGE Nonno's Fig

$25.00

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula, and topped with freshly sliced prosciutto. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Garden Variety

LARGE Garden Variety

$24.00

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream, herbed breadcrumbs. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Dough

$4.00
GF CUSTOM PIE

GF CUSTOM PIE

$14.50

All of our Gluten Free pies feature vegan pizza crust from "Peace of Mind Baking Company". Please note if there are any other allergies.

GF Classic Cheese

$14.50

Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices

GF Pepperoni

$16.50

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

GF Margherita

$15.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

GF Inferno

$19.50

Fontina, cherry peppers, Nduja, Calabrian chile oil, caramelized onions. 12", 6 slices

GF Spicy Margherita

$21.00

GF Hebron Ave

$18.50

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

GF Tesoro

$19.00

GF Paramus

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.

GF Cacciatore

$18.50

Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices

GF Bianco

$18.50

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

GF Brus & Potato

$18.50

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Zucca

$18.50

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Omnivore's Delight

$19.00

GF Rad Cat

$19.00

GF Nonno's Fig

$18.50

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices

GF Garden Variety

$17.50

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Eggplant Parm

$17.50

Roasted eggplant, basil. 12", 6 slices

KIDS' MEALS

Kids Pasta

$6.00

**Can NOT be made gluten free

Kids Chicken Parm Fingers

$7.00

(can not be made gluten free)

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

**Can NOT be made gluten free

Kids Spaghetti And Meatballs

$8.00

**Can NOT be made gluten free

ANNIVERSARY

SQUARE PEG T-SHIRT

$10.00

Heathered Light Grey, Red Stitch

$22.00

Red Flat Brim, Cream Stitch

$27.00

Grey Flat Brim, Red Stitch

$27.00

Trucker Grey, Red Stitch

$20.00

Root Beer Daiquiri

$10.00

Pineapple Pizza Marg: Tequila, Lime, Pineapple, Basil

$10.00

Summer Sesh

$9.00

Residential

$10.00

Soda

$2.00

Anniversary GC

$20.00

Beverages

Gc

$20.00

T Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$22.00

Water

$2.00

Bottled/Cans

Ace of Aces

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Bucket Ponies (5)

$10.00

Buckler

$5.00

Bud Heavy

$3.50

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Can Rose

$12.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Coronita

$2.50

Erector

$7.50

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Pony

$2.50

High Life

$3.50

High Life Pony

$1.50

Jack's Abby House Lager

$5.00

Lawson's Sip o Sunshine

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Sea Hag IPA NEBCo

$5.00

Truly Sparkling

$5.00

White Wine

B Acrobat Rose

$38.00

B Au Contraire Chardonnay

$44.00

B Banfi Vermentino

$44.00

B Lombardo Cortese

$40.00

B Barone Fini PG

$34.00

B Saracco Moscato

$38.00

B Sebastiani Chard

$38.00

B Valdo Prosecco

$34.00

B Vavasour SB

$38.00

Red Wine

B Altos Malbec

$34.00

B Banfi Centine

$38.00

B Carmenet Merlot

$34.00

B Flying Cloud Cab

$44.00

B Liotro, Nero d’avola

$40.00

B Parducci Pinot Noir

$38.00

B Treana Cab

$44.00

B Villa Antinori

$44.00

Hats

Heathered Light Grey, Red Stitch

$22.00

Red Flat Brim, Cream Stitch

$27.00

Grey Flat Brim, Red Stitch

$27.00

Trucker Grey, Red Stitch

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury
orange star4.3 • 509
1001 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Gino's Original Pizzeria - East Hartford
orange star4.1 • 532
50 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurantnext
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
orange star3.4 • 50
100 Great Meadow Rd Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
orange starNo Reviews
233 Main Street Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
The Tenth Hole Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
16 Fairway Crossing Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Checkers Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 691
803 Hartford Rd Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glastonbury

Max Fish
orange star4.7 • 4,589
110 Glastonbury Boulevard Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Siam Glastonbury
orange star4.6 • 1,977
45 Welles Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
b.good - Glastonbury
orange star4.2 • 1,212
140 Glastonbury Blvd Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury
orange star4.3 • 509
1001 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Guapo
orange star4.8 • 442
347 New London Turnpike Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glastonbury
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston