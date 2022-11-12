  • Home
Square Peg Pizza Berlin 151 Webster Square Road

No reviews yet

151 Webster Square Road

Berlin, CT 06037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House Wings
Classic Cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread

STARTERS

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
House-Made Pork Meatballs

House-Made Pork Meatballs

$11.20

"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce.

House Wings

House Wings

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN FLAVOR OF CHOICE: BBQ BUFFALO PEG SEASONING SWEET & SMOKY DRY RUB CAROLINA GOLD MUSTARD CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our house- made marinara sauce.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing

The Little Italy Plate

The Little Italy Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
Pizza of the Month

Pizza of the Month

$15.00+

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00+

The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Spicy Margherita

Spicy Margherita

$17.00+Out of stock

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Webster Square Road

Webster Square Road

$15.00+

Sausage, braised fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot sweet peppers and parmesan cheese

More Cheese Please

More Cheese Please

$15.00+

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

Prince Of Paramus

Prince Of Paramus

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pork meatballs and mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00+

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, roesmary parm cream drizzle.

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$18.00+

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bianco

Bianco

$15.00+

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

Figgy Piggy

Figgy Piggy

$16.00+

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

Truffle Boscaiola

Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00+

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$15.00+

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

GF Classic Cheese

$15.00

Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices

GF Pepperoni

$17.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

GF Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

GF Spicy Margherita

$21.00Out of stock

GF Hebron Ave

$19.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

GF Paramus

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.

GF Cacciatore

$19.00

Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices

GF Bianco

$19.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

GF Figgy Piggy

$20.00

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan on toasted garlic bread

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

DESSERTS

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$9.00

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

3 House-Made Chocolate Cookies

3 House-Made Chocolate Cookies

$8.00

Three warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie

Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

One warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

Square Peg Brownie

Square Peg Brownie

$7.00

Delicious gooey chocolate brownie!

DRINKS

Coke 20 oz

Coke 20 oz

$2.00
Fanta 20 oz

Fanta 20 oz

$2.00
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.00
Canada Dry 20 oz

Canada Dry 20 oz

$2.00
Dasani Water 20 oz

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.00

Root Beer 20 Oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

151 Webster Square Road, Berlin, CT 06037

Directions

