Pizza

Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights

80 Fenn Road

Newington, CT 06111

STARTERS

House-Made Pork Meatballs

House-Made Pork Meatballs

$13.00

Two jumbo meatballs with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

House Wings

House Wings

Wood-fired wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Peg Seasoning (Parmesan Garlic) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasty, buttery, garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese & red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing

The Little Italy Plate

$15.00

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
Pizza of the Month

Pizza of the Month

$15.00+

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00+

The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Spicy Margherita

Spicy Margherita

$17.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil topped with cherry peppers & Nduja Spicy Sausage

Fenn Road

Fenn Road

$15.00+

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, braised fennel, parmesan cheese , tomato sauce & hot sweet pepper relish

Prince Of Paramus

Prince Of Paramus

$16.00+

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$15.00+

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00+

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil topped with parmesan cream sauce

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$18.00+

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bianco

Bianco

$15.00+

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella basil, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

Figgy Piggy

Figgy Piggy

$16.00+

Fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

Truffle Boscaiola

Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00+

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

More Cheese Please

More Cheese Please

$15.00+

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

GF Classic Cheese

$15.00

Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices

GF Pepperoni

$17.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

GF Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

GF Spicy Margherita

$21.00

GF Hebron Ave

$19.00Out of stock

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

GF Tesoro

$19.00Out of stock

GF Paramus

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.

GF Cacciatore

$19.00

Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices

GF Bianco

$19.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

GF Brus & Potato

$20.00Out of stock

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Zucca

$19.00Out of stock

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Omnivore's Delight

$19.00Out of stock

GF Figgy Piggy

$20.00

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices

GF Garden Variety

$18.00Out of stock

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine lettuce, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

DESSERTS

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$9.00

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

$8.00

Three warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookies

Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

One chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

Square Peg Brownie

Square Peg Brownie

$7.00

Delicious gooey chocolate brownie!

DRINKS

Coke 20 oz

Coke 20 oz

$2.50
Fanta 20 oz

Fanta 20 oz

$2.50
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.50
Canada Dry 20 oz

Canada Dry 20 oz

$2.50
Dasani Water 20 oz

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.50

All hours
Sunday1:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:15 pm - 12:00 am
80 Fenn Road, Newington, CT 06111

