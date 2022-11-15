Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights
80 Fenn Road
Newington, CT 06111
STARTERS
House-Made Pork Meatballs
Two jumbo meatballs with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese
House Wings
Wood-fired wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Peg Seasoning (Parmesan Garlic) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasty, buttery, garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese & red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing
The Little Italy Plate
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
Pizza of the Month
White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup
Classic Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
Pepperoni
The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
Spicy Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil topped with cherry peppers & Nduja Spicy Sausage
Fenn Road
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, braised fennel, parmesan cheese , tomato sauce & hot sweet pepper relish
Prince Of Paramus
Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Butternut Squash
Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce
Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil topped with parmesan cream sauce
The Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella basil, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
Figgy Piggy
Fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
Truffle Boscaiola
Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
More Cheese Please
Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta
GF Classic Cheese
Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices
GF Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices
GF Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices
GF Spicy Margherita
GF Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices
GF Tesoro
GF Paramus
Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.
GF Cacciatore
Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices
GF Bianco
Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices
GF Brus & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
GF Zucca
Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
GF Omnivore's Delight
GF Figgy Piggy
Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices
GF Garden Variety
Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Diced bacon, romaine lettuce, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread
Italian Combo Sandwich
Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll
Ham and Cheese
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
DESSERTS
Cannoli Cheesecake
Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote
House-Made Chocolate Cookies
Three warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookies
One chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt
Square Peg Brownie
Delicious gooey chocolate brownie!
DRINKS
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|1:15 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:15 pm - 12:00 am
80 Fenn Road, Newington, CT 06111