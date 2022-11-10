Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights imageView gallery
Pizza

Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights

review star

No reviews yet

200 Indian River Road

Orange, CT 06477

STARTERS

House-Made Pork Meatballs

House-Made Pork Meatballs

$13.00

Two jumbo meatballs with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

House-Made Wings

House-Made Wings

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN FLAVOR OF CHOICE: BBQ BUFFALO PEG SEASONING SWEET & SMOKY DRY RUB CAROLINA GOLD MUSTARD CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasty, buttery, garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing

The Little Italy Plate

The Little Italy Plate

$15.00

Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
Pizza of the Month

Pizza of the Month

$15.00+

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, house-made sauce and parmesan.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00+

The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni.

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Spicy Margherita

Spicy Margherita

$17.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage

Indian River Road

Indian River Road

$15.00+

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers, and sauce.

Prince Of Paramus

Prince Of Paramus

$16.00+

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$15.00+

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00+

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, roesmary parm cream drizzle.

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$18.00+

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bianco

Bianco

$15.00+

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

Figgy Piggy

Figgy Piggy

$16.00+

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

Truffle Boscaiola

Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00+

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

More Cheese Please

More Cheese Please

$15.00+

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

GF Classic Cheese

$15.00

Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices

GF Pepperoni

$17.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

GF Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

GF Spicy Margherita

$21.00

GF Hebron Ave

$19.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

GF Tesoro

$19.00

GF Paramus

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.

GF Cacciatore

$19.00

Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices

GF Bianco

$19.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

GF Brus & Potato

$20.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Zucca

$19.00

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Omnivore's Delight

$19.00

GF Figgy Piggy

$20.00Out of stock

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices

GF Garden Variety

$18.00

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine lettuce, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

DESSERTS

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$9.00

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

$8.00

Three warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

Single House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$9.00

Delicious chocolate brownie!

DRINKS

Coke 20 oz

Coke 20 oz

$2.50
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.50
Fanta 20 oz

Fanta 20 oz

$2.50
Dasani Water 20 oz

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.50
Canada Dry 20 oz

Canada Dry 20 oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.50

6 Person Package

Peg Essentials

$87.00

Oh! Peg

$115.00

Friendly Peg

$165.00

10 Person Package

Peg Essentials

$151.00

Oh! Peg

$177.00

Friendly Peg

$219.00

30 Person Package

Peg Essentials

$317.00

Oh! Peg

$417.00

Friendly Peg

$477.00

50 person Package

Peg Essentials

$504.00

Oh! Peg

$654.00

Friendly Peg

$789.00

100 Person Package

Peg Essentials

$1,013.00

Oh! Peg

$1,298.00

Friendly Peg

$1,573.00

STARTERS.

House-Made Pork Meatballs

House-Made Pork Meatballs

$14.00

Two jumbo meatballs with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

House-Made Wings

House-Made Wings

$1.00

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN FLAVOR OF CHOICE: BBQ BUFFALO PEG SEASONING SWEET & SMOKY DRY RUB CAROLINA GOLD MUSTARD CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Toasty, buttery, garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing

PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) or Detroit Style thick crust (10x14", 6-slice). Gluten-free option available for round pizzas.
Pizza of the Month

Pizza of the Month

$15.00+

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, house-made sauce and parmesan.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00+

The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni.

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Spicy Margherita

Spicy Margherita

$17.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage

Indian River Road

Indian River Road

$15.00+

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers, and sauce.

Prince Of Paramus

Prince Of Paramus

$16.00+

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00+

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, roesmary parm cream drizzle.

Bianco

Bianco

$15.00+

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$18.00+

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Figgy Piggy

Figgy Piggy

$16.00+

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

Truffle Boscaiola

Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00+

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

GF Classic Cheese

$16.00

Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices

GF Pepperoni

$18.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

GF Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

GF Spicy Margherita

$22.00

GF Hebron Ave

$20.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

GF Tesoro

$20.00

GF Paramus

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.

GF Cacciatore

$20.00

Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices

GF Bianco

$20.00

Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices

GF Brus & Potato

$21.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Zucca

$20.00

Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

GF Omnivore's Delight

$20.00

GF Figgy Piggy

$21.00Out of stock

Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices

GF Garden Variety

$19.00

Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

DESSERTS

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$7.00

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

House-Made Chocolate Cookies

$9.00

Three warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sea salt

DRINKS

Coke 20 oz

Coke 20 oz

$3.50
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$3.50
Fanta 20 oz

Fanta 20 oz

$3.50
Dasani Water 20 oz

Dasani Water 20 oz

$3.50
Canada Dry 20 oz

Canada Dry 20 oz

$3.50

Sprite 20 oz

$1.00

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Indian River Road, Orange, CT 06477

Directions

Gallery
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights image

Map
