Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
200 Indian River Road
Orange, CT 06477
STARTERS
House-Made Pork Meatballs
Two jumbo meatballs with marinara sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese
House-Made Wings
FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN FLAVOR OF CHOICE: BBQ BUFFALO PEG SEASONING SWEET & SMOKY DRY RUB CAROLINA GOLD MUSTARD CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasty, buttery, garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce
House Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, white bread croutons, shaved pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing
The Little Italy Plate
Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
Pizza of the Month
White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup
Classic Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, house-made sauce and parmesan.
Pepperoni
The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni.
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.
Spicy Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage
Indian River Road
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers, and sauce.
Prince Of Paramus
Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Butternut Squash
Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce
Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, roesmary parm cream drizzle.
The Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
Figgy Piggy
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
Truffle Boscaiola
Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
More Cheese Please
Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta
GF Classic Cheese
Mozz, tomato sauce, parm. 12", 6 slices
GF Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices
GF Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices
GF Spicy Margherita
GF Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices
GF Tesoro
GF Paramus
Tomato Sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms. 12", 6 slices Note: Meatballs are not Gluten Free.
GF Cacciatore
Braised the shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12" 6 slices
GF Bianco
Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices
GF Brus & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
GF Zucca
Zucchini, sliced lemon, goat cheese, basil, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
GF Omnivore's Delight
GF Figgy Piggy
Black mission fig jam, fontina, garlic, arugula. 12" 6 slices
GF Garden Variety
Mushrooms, arugula, garlic, EVOO, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Diced bacon, romaine lettuce, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread
Prosciutto Sandwich
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
Italian Combo Sandwich
Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll
DESSERTS
DRINKS
6 Person Package
10 Person Package
30 Person Package
50 person Package
100 Person Package
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 Indian River Road, Orange, CT 06477