Square Peg Pizzeria VERNON
No reviews yet
226 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
Popular Items
FOOD
STARTERS
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella triangles breaded and lightly fried. Served with our house marinara. **Can NOT be made gluten-free
Garlic Bread
Toasty & buttery garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten free
Olives
A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.
Pork Meatballs
"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
The Little Italy
Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil
8 Wings
Fried wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Peg Seasoning (Parmesan Garlic) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard
12 Wings
Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch!
20 Wings
Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese and/or ranch dressing
SALADS
House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Citrus Shrimp Salad
Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil
Garden Green Salad
Mixed greens, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, & red onion, in a refreshing Lemon Vinaigrette
Market Greens Salad
Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.
Beet Dropper Salad
Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
SMALL Monthly Special
Corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded mozzarella & 1,000 island dressing
SMALL Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
SMALL Brussel & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
SMALL Burrata Bout It!
Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese
SMALL Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
SMALL Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Figgy Piggy
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
SMALL Giulianova
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
SMALL Green Ivy
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
SMALL Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Jackpot
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
SMALL Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Queenie Zucchini
Roasted zucchini, cooked ham, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & shredded mozzarella
SMALL Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Prince of Paramus
Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices
SMALL Oh Honey
Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese
SMALL Spicy Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage
SMALL PoCetta Pie
Sliced rosemary potatoes, Pancetta, parmesan cream sauce, red onion & shredded mozzarella.
SMALL Pizza Primavera
Shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheese topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto & a balsamic glaze
SMALL Truffle Boscaiola
Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.
LARGE Monthly Special
Corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded mozzarella & 1,000 island dressing
LARGE Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
LARGE Brussel & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
LARGE Burrata Bout It!
Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese
LARGE Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
LARGE Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Figgy Piggy
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
LARGE Giulianova
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
LARGE Green Ivy
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
LARGE Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Jackpot
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
LARGE Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Oh Honey
Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese
LARGE Queenie Zucchini
Roasted zucchini, cooked ham, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & shredded mozzarella
LARGE Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Prince Paramus
Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce
LARGE Spicy Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja
LARGE PoCetta Pie
Sliced rosemary potatoes, Pancetta, parmesan cream sauce, red onion & shredded mozzarella.
LARGE Truffle Boscaiola
Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage
LARGE Pizza Primavera
Shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheese topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto & a balsamic glaze
Detroit Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
Italian Combo Sandwich
Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo & fresh mozzarella on a roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll
Shrimp Avocado Sandwich
Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread
PASTAS
Spring Pea & Pancetta Pasta
Spring Peas and Pancetta with Rigatoni in a white wine cream sauce with a hint of mint.
Chicken Parmesan Entrée
Breaded chicken topped with house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese over delicious pasta!
Pasta alla Vodka
Rigatoni in a garlic tomato cream sauce with vodka & basil, garnished with Calabrian chili oil & parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made gluten free
Pasta Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta in a traditional beef & pork tomato cream sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteéd shrimp & spaghetti in a creamy white wine lemon garlic sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with two jumbo pork meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese
SIDES
Side Marinara
Side Chilled Citrus Shrimp
Side of Crispy Chicken
Side of Fresh Prosciutto
Side of Fried Mozz
Side of Roasted Chicken Breast
Side of Salmon
Side of Sautéed Shrimp
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Mayo
Side Citrus Ginger Dressing
Side Nutella
Bag Of Chips
KIDS' MEALS
Kids Pasta
Choice of butter or marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten-free
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken sliced into stripes with a side of marinara sauce (can not be made gluten free)
Kids Mac And Cheese
Pasta covered in a creamy cheese sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs
Fresh spaghetti with a giant meatball **Can NOT be made gluten free
DESSERTS
Fried Dough
Delicious fried dough balls tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella.
Classic Brownie Sundae
A warm brownie topped with vanilla gelato, nutella hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Cheesecake
Delicious cheesecake in a graham cracker crust, topped with mixed berry compote.
Italian Sorbet
Raspberry
COCKTAILS
$ Mimosa $
Orange juice with bubbly prosecco.
$ Regular Bloody Mary $
Tito's Handmade Vodka & Ripe Bloody Mary Mix
Aperol Spritz
April Showers
Blueberry Sangria
Chambord Spritz
Coconut Mai Tai
FRUITFUL PEG-ARITA
Espolon Tequila, Lime, Combier Triple Sec Liqueur, Agave. Make it Spicy with Jalapeño! Add: Strawberry +2 or Cucumber +2
Gin Blossom
Guava Cosmo
J.René Cold Brew Martini
Titos Handmade Vodka, J. Rene Cold Brew, Coffee Liqueur.
Long Island
Mighty Mojito
Rum, Sugar, Lime, Club Soda & Mint. Add: Coconut +2 , Strawberries +
Pegarita
Prickly Mezcal
Razz Blueberry
Red Sangria
Cabernet Sauvignon, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapp
Regular Negroni
Round For Staff
Spicy Brick Oven
Square Spritz
Straw Basil Mule
Straw Bourbon Lemonade
The Burbs
Gin, Elderflower, Lemon and Cranberry.
The Corky
The Refresher
Therapy Session
Bourbon, Meletti, Amaro, Ginger Syrup and Lemon.
Twisted Peg
White Russian
White Sangria
Sauvignon Blanc, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps Liqueur, OJ, Pineapple And Cranberry Juice.
WINE
Red Wine
White Wine
BEER
Bottled/Cans
1911 Original
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Bud Heavy
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Elevated Alvarium
Fugu IPA
Funk Double Disco 16oz
Funk Silent Disco
Glued Alvarium
N\a Just The Haze
Honey Shot DIPA
Merican Mule Mexican
Merican Mule Southern
$60 Nachos
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Narragansett
New Belgium Fat Tire
Eredita Zeal
Sam Boston Lager
Space Camper
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Ras
Konkey Dong
Citrus Sap
High Noon Lime
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Tequilla
Phresh Alvarium
226 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066