Square Peg Pizzeria VERNON

226 Talcottville Rd

Vernon, CT 06066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LARGE Cheese
Fried Dough
Side House Salad

FOOD

STARTERS

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella triangles breaded and lightly fried. Served with our house marinara. **Can NOT be made gluten-free

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasty & buttery garlic bread topped with parmesan, Italian herbs and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten free

Olives

Olives

$8.00

A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$13.00

"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

The Little Italy

The Little Italy

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil

8 Wings

8 Wings

$15.00

Fried wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Peg Seasoning (Parmesan Garlic) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.00

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch!

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese and/or ranch dressing

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Citrus Shrimp Salad

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil

Garden Green Salad

Garden Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, & red onion, in a refreshing Lemon Vinaigrette

Market Greens Salad

Market Greens Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.

Beet Dropper Salad

Beet Dropper Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) or Detroit Style thick crust (10x14", 6-slice). Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
SMALL Monthly Special

SMALL Monthly Special

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded mozzarella & 1,000 island dressing

SMALL Bianco

SMALL Bianco

$15.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

SMALL Brussel & Potato

SMALL Brussel & Potato

$16.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

SMALL Burrata Bout It!

SMALL Burrata Bout It!

$16.00

Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese

SMALL Carnivore

SMALL Carnivore

$18.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

SMALL Cheese

SMALL Cheese

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Figgy Piggy

SMALL Figgy Piggy

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

SMALL Giulianova

SMALL Giulianova

$15.00

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

SMALL Green Ivy

SMALL Green Ivy

$15.00

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

SMALL Hebron Ave

SMALL Hebron Ave

$15.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Jackpot

SMALL Jackpot

$15.00

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

SMALL Margherita

SMALL Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Queenie Zucchini

SMALL Queenie Zucchini

$15.00

Roasted zucchini, cooked ham, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & shredded mozzarella

SMALL Pepperoni

SMALL Pepperoni

$14.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Prince of Paramus

SMALL Prince of Paramus

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices

SMALL Oh Honey

SMALL Oh Honey

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese

SMALL Spicy Margherita

SMALL Spicy Margherita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage

SMALL PoCetta Pie

SMALL PoCetta Pie

$16.00

Sliced rosemary potatoes, Pancetta, parmesan cream sauce, red onion & shredded mozzarella.

SMALL Pizza Primavera

SMALL Pizza Primavera

$15.00Out of stock

Shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheese topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto & a balsamic glaze

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00

Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.

LARGE Monthly Special

LARGE Monthly Special

$26.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded mozzarella & 1,000 island dressing

LARGE Bianco

LARGE Bianco

$26.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

LARGE Brussel & Potato

LARGE Brussel & Potato

$26.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

LARGE Burrata Bout It!

LARGE Burrata Bout It!

$26.00

Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese

LARGE Carnivore

LARGE Carnivore

$28.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

LARGE Cheese

LARGE Cheese

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$27.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Figgy Piggy

LARGE Figgy Piggy

$27.00

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

LARGE Giulianova

LARGE Giulianova

$25.00

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

LARGE Green Ivy

LARGE Green Ivy

$25.00

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

LARGE Hebron Ave

LARGE Hebron Ave

$25.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Jackpot

LARGE Jackpot

$26.00

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

LARGE Margherita

LARGE Margherita

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Oh Honey

LARGE Oh Honey

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese

LARGE Queenie Zucchini

$26.00

Roasted zucchini, cooked ham, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & shredded mozzarella

LARGE Pepperoni

LARGE Pepperoni

$25.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Prince Paramus

LARGE Prince Paramus

$26.00

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce

LARGE Spicy Margherita

LARGE Spicy Margherita

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja

LARGE PoCetta Pie

$27.00

Sliced rosemary potatoes, Pancetta, parmesan cream sauce, red onion & shredded mozzarella.

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

$26.00

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

LARGE Pizza Primavera

$26.00Out of stock

Shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheese topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto & a balsamic glaze

Detroit Pizza

Detroit Pizza

Out of stock
Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo & fresh mozzarella on a roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread

PASTAS

Spring Pea & Pancetta Pasta

Spring Pea & Pancetta Pasta

$22.00

Spring Peas and Pancetta with Rigatoni in a white wine cream sauce with a hint of mint.

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

$22.00

Breaded chicken topped with house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese over delicious pasta!

Pasta alla Vodka

Pasta alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni in a garlic tomato cream sauce with vodka & basil, garnished with Calabrian chili oil & parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made gluten free

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

Pappardelle pasta in a traditional beef & pork tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sauteéd shrimp & spaghetti in a creamy white wine lemon garlic sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti topped with two jumbo pork meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese

SIDES

Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$1.00
Side Chilled Citrus Shrimp

Side Chilled Citrus Shrimp

$10.00
Side of Crispy Chicken

Side of Crispy Chicken

$7.00
Side of Fresh Prosciutto

Side of Fresh Prosciutto

$9.00Out of stock
Side of Fried Mozz

Side of Fried Mozz

$6.00
Side of Roasted Chicken Breast

Side of Roasted Chicken Breast

$7.00
Side of Salmon

Side of Salmon

$11.00
Side of Sautéed Shrimp

Side of Sautéed Shrimp

$10.00
Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Citrus Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Side Nutella

$1.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

KIDS' MEALS

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Choice of butter or marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten-free

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Breaded chicken sliced into stripes with a side of marinara sauce (can not be made gluten free)

Kids Mac And Cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Pasta covered in a creamy cheese sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

$7.00

Fresh spaghetti with a giant meatball **Can NOT be made gluten free

DESSERTS

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$6.00

Delicious fried dough balls tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella.

Classic Brownie Sundae

Classic Brownie Sundae

$9.00

A warm brownie topped with vanilla gelato, nutella hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious cheesecake in a graham cracker crust, topped with mixed berry compote.

Italian Sorbet

Italian Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry

COCKTAILS

$ Mimosa $

$ Mimosa $

$9.00

Orange juice with bubbly prosecco.

$ Regular Bloody Mary $

$ Regular Bloody Mary $

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka & Ripe Bloody Mary Mix

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

April Showers

$11.00

Blueberry Sangria

$11.00

Chambord Spritz

$10.00

Coconut Mai Tai

$10.00
FRUITFUL PEG-ARITA

FRUITFUL PEG-ARITA

$9.00

Espolon Tequila, Lime, Combier Triple Sec Liqueur, Agave. Make it Spicy with Jalapeño! Add: Strawberry +2 or Cucumber +2

Gin Blossom

$10.00

Guava Cosmo

$11.00
J.René Cold Brew Martini

J.René Cold Brew Martini

$11.00

Titos Handmade Vodka, J. Rene Cold Brew, Coffee Liqueur.

Long Island

$11.00
Mighty Mojito

Mighty Mojito

$10.00

Rum, Sugar, Lime, Club Soda & Mint. Add: Coconut +2 , Strawberries +

Pegarita

$9.00

Prickly Mezcal

$11.00

Razz Blueberry

$9.00
Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapp

Regular Negroni

$9.00

Round For Staff

$15.00

Spicy Brick Oven

$9.00

Square Spritz

$10.00

Straw Basil Mule

$10.00

Straw Bourbon Lemonade

$10.00
The Burbs

The Burbs

$9.00

Gin, Elderflower, Lemon and Cranberry.

The Corky

$8.00

The Refresher

$9.00
Therapy Session

Therapy Session

$12.00

Bourbon, Meletti, Amaro, Ginger Syrup and Lemon.

Twisted Peg

$8.00

White Russian

$5.00
White Sangria

White Sangria

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps Liqueur, OJ, Pineapple And Cranberry Juice.

WINE

Red Wine

Bottle Chianti Castello Di Albola

$36.00

Bottle Elouan PN

$42.00

Bottle Francis Coppola Cab

$40.00

Bottle Piatelli Malbec

$32.00

White Wine

Bottle Ca' Bolani Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle LunaNuda Pg

$32.00

Bottle SIMI Chard

$34.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottle Moscato

$45.00

Gl Moscato

$11.00+

Gl Gooseneck Prosecco

$7.00+

Rosé

Gl Sofia Rosé

$9.00+

Btl Sofia Rosé

$32.00

BEER

Bottled/Cans

1911 Original

$9.00
Amstel Light

Amstel Light

$6.00
Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$6.00
Bud Heavy

Bud Heavy

$4.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.50
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Elevated Alvarium

$10.00Out of stock

Fugu IPA

$9.00
Funk Double Disco 16oz

Funk Double Disco 16oz

$12.00Out of stock

Funk Silent Disco

$10.00Out of stock

Glued Alvarium

$10.00Out of stock
N\a Just The Haze

N\a Just The Haze

$6.00

Honey Shot DIPA

$12.00Out of stock

Merican Mule Mexican

$8.00Out of stock

Merican Mule Southern

$8.00Out of stock

$60 Nachos

$9.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.50Out of stock

Narragansett

$4.50
New Belgium Fat Tire

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.50

Eredita Zeal

$10.00
Sam Boston Lager

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00

Space Camper

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
White Claw Ras

White Claw Ras

$6.00

Konkey Dong

$12.00Out of stock

Citrus Sap

$11.00Out of stock

High Noon Lime

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Tequilla

$7.00

Phresh Alvarium

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066

Directions

