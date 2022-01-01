Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury

- Home
509 Reviews
$$
1001 Hebron Ave
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Popular Items
STARTERS
Fried Mozzarella
Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
Garlic Bread
Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our house- made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
Olives
A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.
Pork Meatballs
"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
The Little Italy
Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil
8 Wings
Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
12 Wings
Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch!
20 Wings
Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
SALADS
House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Citrus Shrimp Salad
Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil
Harvest Salad
Baby Kale, Apples, Fennel, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, and Candied Pecans, in a Cider Vinaigrette
Market Greens Salad
Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.
Beet Dropper Salad
Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
SMALL Monthly Special
White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup
SMALL Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
SMALL Brussel & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
SMALL Butternut Squash
Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce
SMALL Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
SMALL Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Figgy Piggy
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
SMALL Giulianova
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
SMALL Green Ivy
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
SMALL Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Jackpot
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
SMALL Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices
SMALL More Cheese Please
Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta
SMALL Omnivore's Delight
Mozzarella, broccolini, crumbled sausage, rosemary parm cream sauce
SMALL Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices
SMALL Prince of Paramus
Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices
SMALL Red, White and Greens
Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.
SMALL Spicy Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage
SMALL Truffle Boscaiola
Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.
LARGE Monthly Special
White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup
LARGE Bianco
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
LARGE Brussel & Potato
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery
LARGE Butternut Squash
Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce
LARGE Carnivore
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
LARGE Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Figgy Piggy
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
LARGE Giulianova
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
LARGE Green Ivy
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
LARGE Hebron Ave
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Jackpot
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
LARGE Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices
LARGE More Cheese Please
Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta
LARGE Omnivore's Delight
mozzarella, rosemary parm cream sauce, broccolini, crumbled sausage
LARGE Pepperoni
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices
LARGE Prince Paramus
Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce
LARGE Red, White and Greens
Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.
LARGE Spicy Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja
LARGE Truffle Boscaiola
Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage
Detroit Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
Italian Combo Sandwich
Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll
Shrimp Avocado Sandwich
Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread
PASTAS
Butternut Sage Rigatoni
Rigatoni, butternut squash, sausage, mushrooms & baby kale in a sage cream sauce, finished with grated Parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan Entrée
Breaded chicken topped with house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese over delicious pasta!
Pasta alla Vodka
Rigatoni in a garlic tomato cream sauce with vodka & basil, garnished with Calabrian chili oil & parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made gluten free
Pasta Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta in a traditional beef & pork tomato cream sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteéd shrimp & spaghetti in a creamy white wine lemon garlic sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with two jumbo pork meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese
Side of Marinara Sauce
SIDES
KIDS' MEALS
Kids Pasta
Choice of butter or marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten-free
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken sliced into stripes with a side of marinara sauce (can not be made gluten free)
Kids Mac And Cheese
Pasta covered in a creamy cheese sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs
Fresh spaghetti with a giant meatball **Can NOT be made gluten free
DESSERTS
Fried Dough
Delicious fried dough balls tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella.
Classic Brownie Sundae
A warm brownie topped with vanilla gelato, nutella hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake
Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake: Olive oil cake topped with Vanilla Gelato & house-made slow roasted fresh strawberries 🍰
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Cannoli Cheesecake
Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote
Italian Sorbet
Raspberry
Cocktails
$ Mimosa $
Orange juice with bubbly prosecco.
$ Regular Bloody Mary $
Tito's Handmade Vodka & Ripe Bloody Mary Mix
Apple Cider Peg-Arita
Apple Spice Spritz
Autumn Harvest
Berry Cold Toddy
Bourbon Maple Mule
Bourbon Smash
Fall White Sangria
J.René Cold Brew Martini
Titos Handmade Vodka, J. Rene Cold Brew, Coffee Liqueur.
Jameson Cold Brew Martini
Long Island
Maple Old Fashioned
Mighty Mojito
Rum, Sugar, Lime, Club Soda & Mint. Add: Coconut +2 , Strawberries +
Pear Mule
Peg-arita
Espolon Tequila, Lime, Combier Triple Sec Liqueur, Agave. Make it Spicy with Jalapeño! Add: Strawberry +2 or Cucumber +2
Red Sangria
Cabernet Sauvignon, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapp
Round For Staff
Spicy Brick Oven
The Burbs
Gin, Elderflower, Lemon and Cranberry.
The Refresher
Therapy Session
Bourbon, Meletti, Amaro, Ginger Syrup and Lemon.
Tiramisu Martini
White Russian
White Sangria
Sauvignon Blanc, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps Liqueur, OJ, Pineapple And Cranberry Juice.
White Wine
Red Wine
Bottled/Cans
1911 Cider Original
Amstel
Angry Orchard
Bud Heavy
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Dog Fish Punkin Ale
Elevated Alvarium
Fugu IPA
Funk Double Disco 16oz
Funk Silent Disco
Galactic Glued Alvarium
Hein 0.0
High Noon Passionfruit
Honey Shot DIPA
Merican Mule Mexican
Merican Mule Southern
Merican Mule Tropical
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Narragansett
New Belgium Fat Tire
Oec Solstice
Sam Boston Lager
Supa Phresh Alvarium
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Ras
Konkey Dong
Citrus Sap
High Noon Lime
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Square Peg Pizzeria, Outdoor Fire Pit, Drive-Thru Window, Classic Arcade Games and more!
1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033