Pizza

Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury

509 Reviews

$$

1001 Hebron Ave

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE Cheese
Detroit Pizza
SMALL Pepperoni

STARTERS

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our house- made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Olives

Olives

$8.00

A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$13.00

"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

The Little Italy

The Little Italy

$15.00

Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil

8 Wings

8 Wings

$15.00

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.00

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch!

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Citrus Shrimp Salad

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Apples, Fennel, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, and Candied Pecans, in a Cider Vinaigrette

Market Greens Salad

Market Greens Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.

Beet Dropper Salad

Beet Dropper Salad

$12.00

Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.

WOOD FIRED PIZZAS

All pizzas are available in wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan style round pizzas (12-inch, 6-slice or 18-inch, 8-slice) or Detroit Style thick crust (10x14", 6-slice). Gluten-free option available for 12" round pizzas.
SMALL Monthly Special

SMALL Monthly Special

$15.00

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

SMALL Bianco

SMALL Bianco

$15.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

SMALL Brussel & Potato

SMALL Brussel & Potato

$16.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

SMALL Butternut Squash

SMALL Butternut Squash

$15.00

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

SMALL Carnivore

SMALL Carnivore

$18.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

SMALL Cheese

SMALL Cheese

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

SMALL Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$16.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Figgy Piggy

SMALL Figgy Piggy

$16.00

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

SMALL Giulianova

SMALL Giulianova

$15.00

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

SMALL Green Ivy

SMALL Green Ivy

$15.00

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

SMALL Hebron Ave

SMALL Hebron Ave

$15.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Jackpot

SMALL Jackpot

$15.00

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

SMALL Margherita

SMALL Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices

SMALL More Cheese Please

SMALL More Cheese Please

$15.00

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

SMALL Omnivore's Delight

SMALL Omnivore's Delight

$15.00

Mozzarella, broccolini, crumbled sausage, rosemary parm cream sauce

SMALL Pepperoni

SMALL Pepperoni

$14.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices

SMALL Prince of Paramus

SMALL Prince of Paramus

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices

SMALL Red, White and Greens

SMALL Red, White and Greens

$15.00

Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.

SMALL Spicy Margherita

SMALL Spicy Margherita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

SMALL Truffle Boscaiola

$16.00

Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.

LARGE Monthly Special

LARGE Monthly Special

$26.00

White pizza with bacon, mozzarella and maple syrup

LARGE Bianco

LARGE Bianco

$26.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil

LARGE Brussel & Potato

LARGE Brussel & Potato

$26.00

Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Buffalo chicken, Cambozola Triple Cream Blue Cheese & shaved celery

LARGE Butternut Squash

LARGE Butternut Squash

$26.00

Butternut squash , sausage , fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan cream sauce

LARGE Carnivore

LARGE Carnivore

$28.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

LARGE Cheese

LARGE Cheese

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

LARGE Chicken Bacon Cacciatore

$27.00

Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Figgy Piggy

LARGE Figgy Piggy

$27.00

Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula

LARGE Giulianova

LARGE Giulianova

$25.00

Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

LARGE Green Ivy

LARGE Green Ivy

$25.00

Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.

LARGE Hebron Ave

LARGE Hebron Ave

$25.00

Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Jackpot

LARGE Jackpot

$26.00

Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil

LARGE Margherita

LARGE Margherita

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices

LARGE More Cheese Please

LARGE More Cheese Please

$26.00

Five cheeses! mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cambozola blue cheese, fontina & truffle ricotta

LARGE Omnivore's Delight

LARGE Omnivore's Delight

$25.00

mozzarella, rosemary parm cream sauce, broccolini, crumbled sausage

LARGE Pepperoni

LARGE Pepperoni

$25.00

The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices

LARGE Prince Paramus

LARGE Prince Paramus

$26.00

Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce

LARGE Red, White and Greens

LARGE Red, White and Greens

$25.00

Stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, sea salt and extra tomato sauce after bake.

LARGE Spicy Margherita

LARGE Spicy Margherita

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

LARGE Truffle Boscaiola

$26.00

Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage

Detroit Pizza

Detroit Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Ground pork sausage, roasted red peppers & marinara on a roll

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread

PASTAS

Butternut Sage Rigatoni

Butternut Sage Rigatoni

$21.00

Rigatoni, butternut squash, sausage, mushrooms & baby kale in a sage cream sauce, finished with grated Parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

$22.00

Breaded chicken topped with house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese over delicious pasta!

Pasta alla Vodka

Pasta alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni in a garlic tomato cream sauce with vodka & basil, garnished with Calabrian chili oil & parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made gluten free

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

Pappardelle pasta in a traditional beef & pork tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sauteéd shrimp & spaghetti in a creamy white wine lemon garlic sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti topped with two jumbo pork meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese

Side of Marinara Sauce

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50

SIDES

Side of Salmon

Side of Salmon

$11.00
Side of Sautéd Shrimp

Side of Sautéd Shrimp

$10.00
Side Chilled Citrus Shrimp

Side Chilled Citrus Shrimp

$10.00
Side of Fresh Prosciutto

Side of Fresh Prosciutto

$9.00
Side of Crispy Chicken

Side of Crispy Chicken

$7.00
Side of Roasted Chicken Breast

Side of Roasted Chicken Breast

$7.00
Side of Fried Mozz

Side of Fried Mozz

$6.00
Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75
Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.75

KIDS' MEALS

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Choice of butter or marinara sauce **Can NOT be made gluten-free

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Breaded chicken sliced into stripes with a side of marinara sauce (can not be made gluten free)

Kids Mac And Cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Pasta covered in a creamy cheese sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti/Meatballs

$7.00

Fresh spaghetti with a giant meatball **Can NOT be made gluten free

DESSERTS

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$6.00

Delicious fried dough balls tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella.

Classic Brownie Sundae

Classic Brownie Sundae

$9.00

A warm brownie topped with vanilla gelato, nutella hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Valencia Orange Olive Oil Cake: Olive oil cake topped with Vanilla Gelato & house-made slow roasted fresh strawberries 🍰

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli Cheesecake

$9.00

Cinnamon citrus cheesecake in a cannoli shell crust topped with marsala fig compote

Italian Sorbet

Italian Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry

Cocktails

$ Mimosa $

$ Mimosa $

$9.00

Orange juice with bubbly prosecco.

$ Regular Bloody Mary $

$ Regular Bloody Mary $

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka & Ripe Bloody Mary Mix

Apple Cider Peg-Arita

$12.00

Apple Spice Spritz

$10.00

Autumn Harvest

$9.00

Berry Cold Toddy

$8.00

Bourbon Maple Mule

$12.00

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Fall White Sangria

$11.00
J.René Cold Brew Martini

J.René Cold Brew Martini

$11.00

Titos Handmade Vodka, J. Rene Cold Brew, Coffee Liqueur.

Jameson Cold Brew Martini

Jameson Cold Brew Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$11.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00
Mighty Mojito

Mighty Mojito

$10.00

Rum, Sugar, Lime, Club Soda & Mint. Add: Coconut +2 , Strawberries +

Pear Mule

$11.00
Peg-arita

Peg-arita

$9.00

Espolon Tequila, Lime, Combier Triple Sec Liqueur, Agave. Make it Spicy with Jalapeño! Add: Strawberry +2 or Cucumber +2

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapp

Round For Staff

$15.00

Spicy Brick Oven

$9.00
The Burbs

The Burbs

$9.00

Gin, Elderflower, Lemon and Cranberry.

The Refresher

$9.00
Therapy Session

Therapy Session

$12.00

Bourbon, Meletti, Amaro, Ginger Syrup and Lemon.

Tiramisu Martini

$11.00

White Russian

$5.00
White Sangria

White Sangria

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps Liqueur, OJ, Pineapple And Cranberry Juice.

White Wine

Bottle Ca' Bolani Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Bottle LunaNuda Pg

$34.00

Bottle SIMI Chard

$36.00

Bottle Wycliff Champagne

$30.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottle Moscato

$48.00

Glass Moscato

$12.00

Bottle Boen Chard

$20.00

Gl Boen Chard

$10.00

Glass Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Kim Crawford

$8.00

Red Wine

Bottle Chianti Castello Di Albola

$38.00

Bottle Elouan PN

$42.00

Bottle Francis Coppola Cab

$44.00

Bottle Piatelli Malbec

$34.00

Rose

Gl Sofia Rose

$9.00

Btl Sofia Rose

$32.00

Bottled/Cans

1911 Cider Original

$9.00
Amstel

Amstel

$6.00
Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$6.00
Bud Heavy

Bud Heavy

$4.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.50
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dog Fish Punkin Ale

$8.00

Elevated Alvarium

$10.00

Fugu IPA

$9.00
Funk Double Disco 16oz

Funk Double Disco 16oz

$12.00

Funk Silent Disco

$10.00Out of stock

Galactic Glued Alvarium

$10.00
Hein 0.0

Hein 0.0

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$7.00

Honey Shot DIPA

$12.00

Merican Mule Mexican

$8.00

Merican Mule Southern

$8.00

Merican Mule Tropical

$8.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.50

Narragansett

$4.50
New Belgium Fat Tire

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.50

Oec Solstice

$10.00
Sam Boston Lager

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00

Supa Phresh Alvarium

$12.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
White Claw Ras

White Claw Ras

$6.00

Konkey Dong

$12.00

Citrus Sap

$11.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Square Peg Pizzeria, Outdoor Fire Pit, Drive-Thru Window, Classic Arcade Games and more!

Website

Location

1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image

