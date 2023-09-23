Restaurant info

At Square Pie, we champion Detroit-style pizza in an area where it stands unparalleled. Our signature square pies, with crisp edges and tender centers, epitomize pizza perfection. Using top-tier ingredients, every bite radiates commitment to authenticity. Our 80% hydration strikes an ideal balance between tenderness and crispiness. The time-honored fermentation deepens flavors and celebrates traditional pizza craftsmanship. As a pick-up exclusive, our kitchen’s aromatic ambiance welcomes you, hinting at the culinary gem you’re about to relish. With Square Pie, you’re not just getting a meal, but a slice of Detroit’s rich pizza history, crafted with care and ready for your enjoyment