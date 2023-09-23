Square Pie 1846 20th St
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:59 pm
At Square Pie, we champion Detroit-style pizza in an area where it stands unparalleled. Our signature square pies, with crisp edges and tender centers, epitomize pizza perfection. Using top-tier ingredients, every bite radiates commitment to authenticity. Our 80% hydration strikes an ideal balance between tenderness and crispiness. The time-honored fermentation deepens flavors and celebrates traditional pizza craftsmanship. As a pick-up exclusive, our kitchen’s aromatic ambiance welcomes you, hinting at the culinary gem you’re about to relish. With Square Pie, you’re not just getting a meal, but a slice of Detroit’s rich pizza history, crafted with care and ready for your enjoyment
1846 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960