Pizza

Square Pie Guys - Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

499 9th St

Oakland, CA 94607

Give Back

$10.00

“Take it from HJO - it feels good to help folks when you can. Each Pay it Forward purchase gets deposited into a “pot” of funds set aside to help feed folks in need. Here’s how it works: you buy as many $10 units of Pay it Forward as you’d like. We set that cash aside, and our managers use that buy food for hungry folks in our neighborhood. At the end of the month, we’ll put up the numbers of pies we bought for those folks on the website so you can see your good deeds in action. ”

New Pie Guys - Seasonal and Monthly Menu Items

$25.00

red sauce, mushroom medley, pepperoni, pickled pepper, the king's honey, grana cheese, parsley Our collaboration with Melissa King, best known from her win on Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars! The pie is finished with the king’s honey, Melissa's top secret hot honey with szechuan chile flakes, for a moment of quick fire. The King's Pie has all other pizzas in town packing their bags and leaving. 3% of sales will go to La Cocina. La Cocina is a nonprofit working to solve problems of equity in business ownership for women, immigrants and people of color. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$25.00

red sauce, chorizo, grilled onion, cherry tomato, pickled pepper, cilantro-lime crema Your tastebuds will thank you. We're teaming up with Greg and the folks at Kinda Funny Games on a pie you don't want to miss. 3% of sales from the Kinda Funny Pie will go to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital through the Extra Life charity. Eat good, do good, and for this pie, game on. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$15.00

six all natural jumbo chicken wings, the king's honey, scallion, romaine, with cilantro-lime crema. a hot new flavor has entered the building. twice fried wings get a spicy finish with the king's honey. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$10.00

halved crispy brussel sprouts, tossed in szechuan dry rub, with cilantro lime crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$14.00

roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied walnuts*, green apples, shaved brussel sprouts, with a mike's hot honey mustard vinaigrette Oh my gourd! The whole Fall harvest is in your bowl. *Walnuts are served on the side. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$10.00

pizza dough dunked in butter and brown sugar. topped with diced apples, pumpkin spice caramel, seasoned ricotta, and a sprinkle of maldon salt. can't help fallin' for this one. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Pizzas

any of our pies can be made with gluten free dough ($3) and/or vegan cheese ($2)
$25.00

red sauce, mushroom medley, pepperoni, pickled pepper, the king's honey, grana cheese, parsley Our collaboration with Melissa King, best known from her win on Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars! The pie is finished with the king’s honey, Melissa's top secret hot honey with szechuan chile flakes, for a moment of quick fire. The King's Pie has all other pizzas in town packing their bags and leaving. 3% of sales will go to La Cocina. La Cocina is a nonprofit working to solve problems of equity in business ownership for women, immigrants and people of color. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$25.00

red sauce, chorizo, grilled onion, cherry tomato, pickled pepper, cilantro-lime crema Your tastebuds will thank you. We're teaming up with Greg and the folks at Kinda Funny Games on a pie you don't want to miss. 3% of sales from the Kinda Funny Pie will go to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital through the Extra Life charity. Eat good, do good, and for this pie, game on. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Pork & Pineapple

Pork & Pineapple

$23.00

vodka sauce, slow-cooked pork shoulder, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, taco seasoning, cilantro onion salsa no controversy here. When pineapple and jalapeño get together, it certainly belongs on pizza. Each bite is balanced with charred pineapple, tangy jalapeños and fall apart pork shoulder. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Ellen Supreme

Ellen Supreme

$25.00

vodka sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mushroom medley meat lovers meet the works. This hearty pie is loaded with the best toppings, our spicy vodka sauce base, and of course melty mozzarella cheese *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$23.00

our pepperoni: red sauce, 48 pepperonis *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$23.00

white sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, mike's hot honey 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$22.00

white sauce, italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$17.00

our plain cheese: red sauce, fresh mozzarella *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$22.00

white sauce, mushroom medley, parsely, grana cheese *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$23.00

red sauce, mushroom medley, green olive, charred broccoli, cherry tomato *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$19.00

Create your own pizza is back! Select your sauce and choose up to two meat and up two veggies for your own custom square pie. Pies come standard with our patented cheddar edge and mozzarella on the pie. You can select vegan cheese and gluten free dough as a substitute. *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Salads

In store salads tossed with dressing ; to-go prepared with dressing on side.
$14.00

roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied walnuts*, green apples, shaved brussel sprouts, with a mike's hot honey mustard vinaigrette Oh my gourd! The whole Fall harvest is in your bowl. *Walnuts are served on the side. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$12.00

kale & shredded romaine, cherry tomato, brioche crouton, grana, with green goddess dressing *Please note the green goddess dressing contains anchovies. We respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$13.00

kale & shredded romaine, broccoli, cherry tomato, spicy sunflower seeds, gigante beans, with house sun-dried tomato vinaigrette *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Wings and Sides

$15.00

six all natural jumbo chicken wings, the king's honey, scallion, romaine, with cilantro-lime crema. a hot new flavor has entered the building. twice fried wings get a spicy finish with the king's honey. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$10.00

halved crispy brussel sprouts, tossed in szechuan dry rub, with cilantro lime crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$14.00

six all natural jumbo chicken wings, romaine, with blue cheese A classic Buffalo wing. *Gluten Free Wings. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$14.00

six all natural jumbo chicken wings, house szechuan dry fried, scallion, with cilantro lime crema Tingly, spicy, sweet. *Gluten Free Wings. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$9.00

comes with a side of red sauce *Can be made vegan* *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

$6.00

with a side of ketchup *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Desserts

$10.00

pizza dough dunked in butter and brown sugar. topped with diced apples, pumpkin spice caramel, seasoned ricotta, and a sprinkle of maldon salt. can't help fallin' for this one. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Dippin' Sauce

$4.00

Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)

$3.00

Three Ranches - three times the dippin

$3.00

Big cup of Red Sauce to go. *Vegan*

$4.00

Big cup of our house Buffalo Wing sauce

$3.50

A bright, herby, creamy side. *Dressing contains anchovies*

$4.00

A tart, umami vinaigrette that’s perfect for dippin’ even if you’re vegan *Vegan*

$1.25

Mikes Hot Honey - sweet and spicy extra nicey

Hot Honey Mustard Vin

$3.50

Notes of bold dijon and spicy hot honey *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

Local Ice Cream Pints by Double Rainbow

Since 1976 Double Rainbow has been San Francisco's official ice cream. Double Rainbow uses rBST free milk and cream from cows that graze on lush green pastures in Northern California enabling Double Rainbow to provide you with the finest ice cream possible.
$9.00

Double Rainbow's classic, award winning Vanilla Ice Cream gets even more delicious with ribbons of peanut butter and rich fudge chips.

$9.00

Creamy strawberry ice cream laced with luscious berries and cheesecake pieces.

$9.00

There’s nothing plain about this classic. Winner of Best in America, Double Rainbow’s French Vanilla is a perfectly crafted blend of the highest quality milk, cream, eggs and vanilla.

$9.00

Perfectly sweet mangos and tangy tangerines are blended together to create an exciting sorbet flavor.

$9.00

This Fall classic starts with delectable pumpkin ice cream that beams with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove. Trick or Treat!

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Natural spring water imported from Italy; its velvety quality makes it the perfect accompaniment for fine foods and wines

Hoptonic sparkling green tea combines uniquely sourced whole jasmine flowers and green tea grown in the high elevations of the Yunnan province. Paired with Citra hops to compliment the floral notes of the tea. Enjoy! Served in a 12oz can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Green Jasmine Tea, Hops

This sparkling tea is comprised of French Earl Grey tea containing organic rose petals sourced from a high elevation farm in Poland. Brewed with Amarillo hops to accentuate the deep citrus note of a classic Earl Grey tea. Enjoy! Served in a 12oz can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Black Tea, Hops, Organic Rose Petals

$4.50Out of stock

Quench your thirst with sparkling mineral water sourced in Monterrey, Mexico. One sip and you'll be transported to a sparkly oasis.

$4.00

Classic cola flavor to compliment your pizza, and none of the pesky high-fructose corn syrup. Maine Root prides itself on Fair Trade organic cane sugar from Brazil.

$4.00

Rich and creamy handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove, and anise. Maine Root prides itself on Fair Trade organic cane sugar from Brazil. It’s a pretty sweet supply chain. Caffeine free.

$4.00

Quench your thirst with sparkling mineral water sourced in Monterrey, Mexico. One sip and you'll be transported to a sparkly oasis. This item comes in a 12 fl oz glass bottle.

Canned Local Beer

A crisp and refreshing Pilsner with pleasant herbal notes from the noble hops, subtle floral esters from a beautiful Lager yeast, and a splash of honeysuckle from the finest German malts.

Temescal Hazy strikes the right balance creating a lush, fluffy mouthfeel that’s not too heavy. Packed with Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops--this is our essential Hazy IPA.

Batched Cocktails

A small collection of sessionable, sharable, and fun cocktails for 2 to 4 folks.
$36.00

Serves 4 A twist on a highly drinkable classic. Tequila, prickly pear, lime, simple syrup, with a Szechuan spice rim

$36.00Out of stock

Tequila, mango, lime, simple syrup, with a tajin inspired rim. A twist on a highly drinkable classic. Serves 4.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland

499 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607

