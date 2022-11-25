- Home
Square Pie Guys - Oakland
499 9th St
Oakland, CA 94607
Popular Items
Give Back
Pay It Forward
“Take it from HJO - it feels good to help folks when you can. Each Pay it Forward purchase gets deposited into a “pot” of funds set aside to help feed folks in need. Here’s how it works: you buy as many $10 units of Pay it Forward as you’d like. We set that cash aside, and our managers use that buy food for hungry folks in our neighborhood. At the end of the month, we’ll put up the numbers of pies we bought for those folks on the website so you can see your good deeds in action. ”
New Pie Guys - Seasonal and Monthly Menu Items
The King's Pie
red sauce, mushroom medley, pepperoni, pickled pepper, the king's honey, grana cheese, parsley Our collaboration with Melissa King, best known from her win on Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars! The pie is finished with the king’s honey, Melissa's top secret hot honey with szechuan chile flakes, for a moment of quick fire. The King's Pie has all other pizzas in town packing their bags and leaving. 3% of sales will go to La Cocina. La Cocina is a nonprofit working to solve problems of equity in business ownership for women, immigrants and people of color. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Kinda Funny
red sauce, chorizo, grilled onion, cherry tomato, pickled pepper, cilantro-lime crema Your tastebuds will thank you. We're teaming up with Greg and the folks at Kinda Funny Games on a pie you don't want to miss. 3% of sales from the Kinda Funny Pie will go to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital through the Extra Life charity. Eat good, do good, and for this pie, game on. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
King Wings
six all natural jumbo chicken wings, the king's honey, scallion, romaine, with cilantro-lime crema. a hot new flavor has entered the building. twice fried wings get a spicy finish with the king's honey. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Crispy Brussels
halved crispy brussel sprouts, tossed in szechuan dry rub, with cilantro lime crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Gourdgeous Salad
roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied walnuts*, green apples, shaved brussel sprouts, with a mike's hot honey mustard vinaigrette Oh my gourd! The whole Fall harvest is in your bowl. *Walnuts are served on the side. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Monkey Bread
pizza dough dunked in butter and brown sugar. topped with diced apples, pumpkin spice caramel, seasoned ricotta, and a sprinkle of maldon salt. can't help fallin' for this one. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Pizzas
Pork & Pineapple
vodka sauce, slow-cooked pork shoulder, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, taco seasoning, cilantro onion salsa no controversy here. When pineapple and jalapeño get together, it certainly belongs on pizza. Each bite is balanced with charred pineapple, tangy jalapeños and fall apart pork shoulder. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Ellen Supreme
vodka sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mushroom medley meat lovers meet the works. This hearty pie is loaded with the best toppings, our spicy vodka sauce base, and of course melty mozzarella cheese *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
The 6x8
our pepperoni: red sauce, 48 pepperonis *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
The Big Von
white sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, mike's hot honey 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Mean Green Machine
white sauce, italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Regular Square
our plain cheese: red sauce, fresh mozzarella *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
How Mush-Room
white sauce, mushroom medley, parsely, grana cheese *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Plant Squares 2.0
red sauce, mushroom medley, green olive, charred broccoli, cherry tomato *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Create Your Own
Create your own pizza is back! Select your sauce and choose up to two meat and up two veggies for your own custom square pie. Pies come standard with our patented cheddar edge and mozzarella on the pie. You can select vegan cheese and gluten free dough as a substitute. *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Salads
Kale Caesar
kale & shredded romaine, cherry tomato, brioche crouton, grana, with green goddess dressing *Please note the green goddess dressing contains anchovies. We respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Chilled Bowl Salad
kale & shredded romaine, broccoli, cherry tomato, spicy sunflower seeds, gigante beans, with house sun-dried tomato vinaigrette *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Wings and Sides
Buffalo Wings
six all natural jumbo chicken wings, romaine, with blue cheese A classic Buffalo wing. *Gluten Free Wings. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Szechuan Wings
six all natural jumbo chicken wings, house szechuan dry fried, scallion, with cilantro lime crema Tingly, spicy, sweet. *Gluten Free Wings. Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Cheesy Bread
comes with a side of red sauce *Can be made vegan* *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Fries
with a side of ketchup *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Desserts
Dippin' Sauce
SPG Sauce Trio
Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)
Ranch Trio
Three Ranches - three times the dippin
Red Sauce
Big cup of Red Sauce to go. *Vegan*
Buffalo Sauce
Big cup of our house Buffalo Wing sauce
Green Goddess Dressing
A bright, herby, creamy side. *Dressing contains anchovies*
Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
A tart, umami vinaigrette that’s perfect for dippin’ even if you’re vegan *Vegan*
Mikes Hot Honey
Mikes Hot Honey - sweet and spicy extra nicey
Hot Honey Mustard Vin
Notes of bold dijon and spicy hot honey *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you* *We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Local Ice Cream Pints by Double Rainbow
It's a Goody Ice Cream
Double Rainbow's classic, award winning Vanilla Ice Cream gets even more delicious with ribbons of peanut butter and rich fudge chips.
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Creamy strawberry ice cream laced with luscious berries and cheesecake pieces.
French Vanilla Ice Cream
There’s nothing plain about this classic. Winner of Best in America, Double Rainbow’s French Vanilla is a perfectly crafted blend of the highest quality milk, cream, eggs and vanilla.
Mango Tangerine Sorbet
Perfectly sweet mangos and tangy tangerines are blended together to create an exciting sorbet flavor.
Pumpkin Ice Cream
This Fall classic starts with delectable pumpkin ice cream that beams with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove. Trick or Treat!
Soft Drinks
Acqua Panna
Natural spring water imported from Italy; its velvety quality makes it the perfect accompaniment for fine foods and wines
Hoptonic Green Tea
Hoptonic sparkling green tea combines uniquely sourced whole jasmine flowers and green tea grown in the high elevations of the Yunnan province. Paired with Citra hops to compliment the floral notes of the tea. Enjoy! Served in a 12oz can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Green Jasmine Tea, Hops
Hoptonic Earl Grey
This sparkling tea is comprised of French Earl Grey tea containing organic rose petals sourced from a high elevation farm in Poland. Brewed with Amarillo hops to accentuate the deep citrus note of a classic Earl Grey tea. Enjoy! Served in a 12oz can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Black Tea, Hops, Organic Rose Petals
Topo Chico
Quench your thirst with sparkling mineral water sourced in Monterrey, Mexico. One sip and you'll be transported to a sparkly oasis.
Cane Sugar Cola
Classic cola flavor to compliment your pizza, and none of the pesky high-fructose corn syrup. Maine Root prides itself on Fair Trade organic cane sugar from Brazil.
Maine Root Beer
Rich and creamy handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove, and anise. Maine Root prides itself on Fair Trade organic cane sugar from Brazil. It’s a pretty sweet supply chain. Caffeine free.
Topo Chico 12 fl oz
Quench your thirst with sparkling mineral water sourced in Monterrey, Mexico. One sip and you'll be transported to a sparkly oasis. This item comes in a 12 fl oz glass bottle.
Canned Local Beer
Temescal Pils
A crisp and refreshing Pilsner with pleasant herbal notes from the noble hops, subtle floral esters from a beautiful Lager yeast, and a splash of honeysuckle from the finest German malts.
Temescal Hazy IPA
Temescal Hazy strikes the right balance creating a lush, fluffy mouthfeel that’s not too heavy. Packed with Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops--this is our essential Hazy IPA.
Batched Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland
499 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607