Square Pizza 208 W Maple Ave

208 W Maple Ave

Independence, MO 64050

Order Again

On The Side

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

10 Bone-In Wings

$12.99

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Bread Stix

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

(6) Square Bites

$5.99

(12) Square Bites

$10.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Greek Salad

$4.29

Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.99

Big Greek Salad

$12.99

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Marinara 2 oz

$0.50

Marinara 4 oz

$1.00

Calzone

Three Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Cheese and Vegie Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.99

Sausage Pepper Calzone

$10.99

Square House Supreme Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.59

Big Island Calzone

$9.99

Greenhouse Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$999.00

Margherita Calzone

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Monterey Bay Calzone

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Hog Wild Calzone

$9.99

Cheeseburger Calzone

$9.99

Create You Own Calzone

$10.99

Desserts

Cheesecake Squares

$7.99

Cinna-squares

$5.99

Small Pizza

Small Three Cheese

$12.49

Small Six Cheese

$14.29

Small Pepperoni

$13.59

Small Classic Italian

$15.59

Small Square House Supreme

$15.99

Small Meat Lovers

$15.99

Small Big Island

$14.99

Small Greenhouse

$14.99

Small Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Small Margherita

$12.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$14.59

Small Monterey Bay

$14.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Small Hog Wild

$15.99

Small Cheeseburger

$14.99

Small BYO

$11.99

Medium Pizza

Medium Three Cheese

$15.29

Medium Six Cheese

$16.29

Medium Pepperoni

$15.59

Medium Classic Italian

$18.59

Medium Square House Supreme

$18.99

Medium Meat Lovers

$18.99

Medium Big Island

$17.99

Medium Greenhouse

$17.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Medium Margherita

$15.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Medium Monterey Bay

$17.99

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Medium Hog Wild

$18.99

Medium Cheeseburger

$17.99

Medium BYO

$13.99

Large Pizza

Large Three Cheese

$17.29

Large Six Cheese

$18.29

Large Pepperoni

$17.59

Large Classic Italian

$20.99

Large Square House Supreme

$20.99

Large Meat Lovers

$20.99

Large Big Island

$19.99

Large Greenhouse

$19.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Large Margherita

$19.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Large Monterey Bay

$19.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Large Hog Wild

$21.99

Large Cheeseburger

$19.99

Large BYO

$16.99

Beer

Blvd Pale Ale

$5.00

Blvd singe wide ipa

$5.00

Blvd wheat

$5.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Budwieser lt

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Mich ultra

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bucket 6 pack

$20.00

Sodas

pollys pop

$2.85

coke products

$2.99

water

$1.00

power ade

$2.50

All Slices

Slice

$4.99

Slice + Drink

$7.99

Supreme Slice

$5.99

Slice Drink Salad

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 W Maple Ave, Independence, MO 64050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

