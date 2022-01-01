Pizza
Square Pizza Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Slice Shop serving Detroit, Sicilian & Boston Beach Pizza by the Square. Located at the Historical Dunaway Building in the ❤ of Pacific Beach 92109. Est’d 2016. *Please note that our Sicilian Pizza is on the phone or in person only, based on availability.
Location
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery