Pizza

Square Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA

San Diego, CA 92109

Pontiac
Pontiac 2.0
Cadillac

CHOOSE SIZE, BUILD YOUR OWN OR CHOOSE ONE OF OUR SPECIALTY PIES

Custom 4 Thin Squares

Custom 4 Thin Squares

$10.00

4 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 1-2

Custom 8 Thin Squares

Custom 8 Thin Squares

$17.00

8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4

Custom 20 Thin Squares

Custom 20 Thin Squares

$40.00

20 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds up to 10 people.

Specialty 4 Thin Squares

Specialty 4 Thin Squares

4 Thin Specialty Squares. Choose one of our best sellers. Feeds 1-2.

Specialty 8 Thin Squares

Specialty 8 Thin Squares

8 Thin Specialty Squares. Choose one of our best sellers. Feeds 2-4.

Specialty 20 Thin Squares

Specialty 20 Thin Squares

20 Thin Specialty Squares. Choose one of our best sellers. Feeds up to 10 people.

LARGE SIZE - CUT INTO 8 - FEEDS 2-4

One size only
Ford

Ford

$21.00

Cheese Blend + Red Sauce + Grana Padano + Oregano. The Classic Cheese Pie! The one all others are ''built'' on.

Pontiac

Pontiac

$23.00

Cupping Pepperoni | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano.

Pontiac 2.0

Pontiac 2.0

$24.00

Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

T-bird (UPDATED)

T-bird (UPDATED)

$26.00

Chicken marinated in BBQ Sauce | Crispy Bacon Bits | Oninos | Parmesan & Oregano. Drizzled with RANCH after bake (NO RED SAUCE)

Firebird (UPDATED)

Firebird (UPDATED)

$26.00

Chicken marinated in Franks Hot Sauce | Calabrian Chili Peppers | Onions |Parmesan & Oregano. Drizzled with RANCH after bake (NO RED SAUCE)

Buick

Buick

$26.00

Canadian Bacon | Crispy Bacon Bits | Pineapple | Fresh Jalapeno | BBQ Sauce Drizzle | Parmesan & Oregano (NO RED SAUCE)

Chrysler

Chrysler

$26.00

Fresh Baby Spinach | Grape Tomatoes | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano.

Mercury

Mercury

$27.00

Green Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Cupping Pepperoni | Black Olives | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

Dodge

Dodge

$26.00

Fresh Baby Spinach | Mushrooms | Ricotta | Garlic | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

GTO

GTO

$27.00

Sliced Italian Sausage | White Onions | Peppadew Peppers | Calabrian Chili's | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

Barracuda

Barracuda

$26.00

Artichokes | Mushrooms | Cupping Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

GM (UPDATED)

GM (UPDATED)

$26.00

Meatballs | Ricotta | Garlic | Basil | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano (UPDATED: Now we are serving this pie with torn Basil leaves)

Cadillac

Cadillac

$28.00

Sliced Italian Sausage | Cupping Pepperoni | Crispy Bacon Bits | Ricotta | Fresh Garlic | Parmesan & Oregano

Chevy

Chevy

$28.00

Genoa Salami | Meatballs | Crispy Bacon Bits | Cupping Pepperoni | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano

Jeep (New)

Jeep (New)

$24.00

Fresh Basil Leaves | Garlic | Grana Padano | Red Sauce | Parm & Oregano

CUSTOM Detroit Pizza

CUSTOM Detroit Pizza

$21.00

Want to create your own masterpiece ? Then let's do it!

Mustang (NEW)

Mustang (NEW)

$27.00

Chicken | Bacon | Jalapeno | Ranch | Parm & Oregano

Hellcat (NEW)

Hellcat (NEW)

$28.00

DOUBLE cupping pepperoni | Calabrian Chilli's | Red Sauce | Basil | Honey Drizzle | Parm & Oregano

El Camino (NEW)

El Camino (NEW)

$27.00

Artichoke | Peppadew Peppers | Onions | Ricotta | Red Sauce | Parm & Oregano

ONE SIZE ONLY - FEEDS 1-2

[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC] Made with our Gluten Free Dough, signature sauce and Dairy Free "mozzarella". One size only 10"x14" - Cut into 6 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Cass St

Cass St

$19.00

Dairy Free Cheese | Marinara & Oregano

Garnet Ave

Garnet Ave

$20.00

Dairy Free Cheese | Marinara | Grape Tomatoes | Basil & Truffle Oil

Pb Drive

Pb Drive

$22.00

Dairy Free Cheese | Marinara | Baby Spinach | Grape Tomatoes | Artichokes | Kalamata Olices & Garlic

ONE SIZE ONLY - FEEDS 1-2

Create your own Gluten Free Pizza

Create your own Gluten Free Pizza

$18.00

[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC) Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2

Newburyport - Tomatoes | Basil | Truffle Oil

Newburyport - Tomatoes | Basil | Truffle Oil

$20.00
Haverhill - Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Black Olives

Haverhill - Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Black Olives

$21.00
Methuen - Ricotta | Basil | Garlic

Methuen - Ricotta | Basil | Garlic

$21.00
Amesbury - Spinach | Tomatoes | Feta Cheese

Amesbury - Spinach | Tomatoes | Feta Cheese

$21.00
Merrimack - Provolone | Canadian Bacon | Pineapple

Merrimack - Provolone | Canadian Bacon | Pineapple

$21.00
Salisbury - Salami | Smoked Pepperoni | Bacon Bits

Salisbury - Salami | Smoked Pepperoni | Bacon Bits

$21.00

Lawrence - Smoked Pepperoni | Provolone

$21.00
Andover - Smoked Pepperoni | Ricotta | Jalapeno | Bacon Bits

Andover - Smoked Pepperoni | Ricotta | Jalapeno | Bacon Bits

$22.00
Hampton - Peppers | Onions | Mush | Pepperoni | Sausage

Hampton - Peppers | Onions | Mush | Pepperoni | Sausage

$22.00
Danvers - Spinach | Tomatoes | Artichokes | Kalamata Olives

Danvers - Spinach | Tomatoes | Artichokes | Kalamata Olives

$22.00

SMALL CANNOLI

Small Cannolis, perfect sweet ending to pizza, coffee or by itself!

Small PUMPKIN Cannoli (NEW)

$2.00

Small Plain Cannoli

$2.00

Small Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$2.25

Small Pistachios Cannoli

$2.25

Small Half Choc Half Pistachios

$2.25

Box w/ 6 Small Plain Cannoli

$11.00

LARGE CANNOLI

Large Cannolis, perfect sweet ending to pizza, coffee or by itself!

Large PUMPKIN Cannoli (NEW)

$4.00

Large Plain Cannoli

$4.50

Large Chocolate Chips Cannoli

$4.50

Large Pistachios

$4.50

Large Half Choc Half Pistachios

$4.50

MERCH & STUFF !

The Pizza Bible by Tony Gemignani

The Pizza Bible by Tony Gemignani

$20.00Out of stock

CANS & GLASS BOTTLES

San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.25

Some Options might not be available at all times.

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.75
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Guarana

Guarana

$2.25
Water BOTTLE

Water BOTTLE

$1.50
Faygo BOTTLES

Faygo BOTTLES

$3.25

Guaraná (12pack)

$22.00

12 pack of Brazilian Guaraná Soda. Comes at room temperature, NO exceptions.

Iced Tea

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.25

SNACKIN’ DONE RIGHT !

Bag Plain Squares

Bag Plain Squares

$7.50

Bag with 5 Frozen Thin Cheese Squares.

Bag Pepperoni Squares

Bag Pepperoni Squares

$9.00

Bag with 5 Frozen Thin Pepperoni Squares.

Bag Extra Cheese Squares

Bag Extra Cheese Squares

$9.00

Bag with 5 Frozen Thin Extra Cheese Squares.

Bag Sicilian MARGHERITA

$6.00

RANCH, MARINARA & MORE

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.75
Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Mike’s HOT Honey

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Slice Shop serving Detroit, Sicilian & Boston Beach Pizza by the Square. Located at the Historical Dunaway Building in the ❤ of Pacific Beach 92109. Est’d 2016. *Please note that our Sicilian Pizza is on the phone or in person only, based on availability.

Website

Location

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Square Pizza Co. image
Square Pizza Co. image
Square Pizza Co. image

