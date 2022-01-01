Square Roots Crown Point

Square Roots imageView gallery
Popular Items

Classic Stack
Mother Clucker W\ Grilled Chicken
The Holy Grail Mac N' Cheese

Shareables

8 Smoked Wings

8 Smoked Wings

$14.00Out of stock

8 Smoked Wings with your choice of sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Big Papi's Poutine

$13.00

Birria Quesadilla

$13.00

Bringin Home The Bacon

$13.00
Chips n' Dip

Chips n' Dip

$10.00
Crispy White Cheddar Curds

Crispy White Cheddar Curds

$13.00
Fireside Elote Dip

Fireside Elote Dip

$13.00

Flamethrowers

$14.00Out of stock
LARGEDeep Roots Brisket Nacho

LARGEDeep Roots Brisket Nacho

$16.00

SMALLDeep Roots Brisket Nacho

$14.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spread Hummus, Not Hate

$12.00
Stone Fired Pretzel Large

Stone Fired Pretzel Large

$21.00

Stone Fired Pretzel Small

$12.00

Soups & Salads

"The Boss" Salad

$15.00

Old Orchard

$15.00
Santa Fe

Santa Fe

$15.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soup Of The Moment

$8.00+

The Fritschy

$15.00

The Tolkien Salmon

$15.00

Let's Taco 'Bout It

"Beer"Bacoa Tacos

$15.00

Feelin' Shellfish Tacos

$16.00Out of stock
Texas Ranger Tacos

Texas Ranger Tacos

$15.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Cluck Norris Tacos

$15.00

Burgers

Classic Stack

Classic Stack

$14.00

Deep Roots Burger

$15.00

The Animal

$15.00

Smokey Mountain

$15.00

The Cluster-Pluck

$19.00

Handhelds

2nd To Naan Chicken Sandwich

2nd To Naan Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hall of Famer- BGC

$16.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Smashville

$16.00Out of stock
The "BOSS"

The "BOSS"

$15.00

The Babe

$16.00

The Good Fella

$16.00

That's A Wrap

Mother Clucker W\ Grilled Chicken

$15.00

"Chick" Out These "Peas"

$15.00

Fat Boi Philly

$15.00

Red Headed Prawn Star

$15.00Out of stock

The Dirty Bird

$15.00

What’s for Dinner

Fireside Penne Pasta

$18.00

Make It Snappy!

$24.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$18.00

Seaside Gnocchi

$26.00
The Holy Grail Mac N' Cheese

The Holy Grail Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

Kids Menu

K 1/4lb Cheeseburger

$8.00

K Chicken Tenders

$8.00Out of stock

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K Skillet Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

K Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Bug's Boba N/A Drink

$8.00

Sides

3 Tortillas

$1.00

Brioche Bun

$1.50

Large Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Blackened Snapper

$16.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Bok Choy Slaw

$4.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Cajun Fries

$6.00

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Flatbread Points

$2.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Gr Chix Breast

$6.00

Side Guajillo Rice

$5.00

Side House Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Impossible Burger

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Large Guac

$3.00

Side Large Queso

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Naan Bread

$2.00

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Side Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Small Guac

$1.50

Side Small Queso

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Waffle Fries

$7.00

Small Side Avocado

$3.00

Dessert

Mini Carrot Bundt Cake

$5.00

Mini Skillet Cookie Sundae

$4.00

Warm Apple Crisp Skillet

$4.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.49

Crush

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$1.99

Mt Dew

$2.49

Mug Rootbeer

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Untitled Art Lemon Lime CBD

$6.00

Untitled Art Strawberry CBD

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A rustic family friendly gastropub in Crown Point's historic downtown featuring scratch made food, craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Website

Location

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery
Square Roots image

