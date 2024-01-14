Flat White（澳白-馥芮白）

$5.05

Flat White 起源于澳大利亚和新西兰。它的特点是光滑、天鹅绒般的微泡沫，这是一种带有非常细腻、天鹅绒般的气泡的蒸牛奶，倒在短萃浓缩咖啡上。味道浓郁，类似于拿铁咖啡，但咖啡与牛奶的比例更高。 Flat White originated in Australia and New Zealand. It is characterized by its smooth and velvety microfoam, steamed milk with very fine, velvety bubbles, poured over a ristretto shot. strong flavor, similar to a latte, but with a higher coffee-to-milk ratio.