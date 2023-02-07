Square Market
109 1st Street
Grenada, MS 38901
Breakfast
Omelette House Made
Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Peppers & Onions
Belgian Waffles - Fresh Housemade
Waffles with choice of maple syrup and butter, Nutella, or house made berry compote.
Biscuit
Egg 1
Eggs 2
Bacon Thick Applewood 1 Slice
Scrumptious thick sliced bacon with great smoked flavor.
Bacon Thick Applewood 2 Slices
1 Sausage Pattie - Country 3 oz Pattie
Large (3 ounce) country sausage patties.
2 Sausage Patties - Country 3 oz Patties
Toast MultiGrain 1 Slice
Toast MultiGrain 2 Slices
Muffin, Savory Breakfast Casserole
Eggs, Cheese, Sausage Crumbled Baked with Hash Browns in a Muffin Cup
12 Muffin, Savory Breakfast Casserole
Hash Browns
Fruit Cup
6 Balls - Sausage & Cheese
Delicious Gluten Free Keto-Friendly!
12 Balls - Sausage & Cheese
Fresh Cinnamon Roll Full Pan
Homemade mouthwatering cinnamon rolls.
Single Fresh Cinnamon Roll
1 Scone, House Made
6 Scones, House Made
For 6
12 Scones, House Made
Dozen
Granola-Yogurt-Berry Compote
Rolled oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and more, toasted with a hint of honey. Served with vanilla yogurt and our own house made compote made from a medley of berries.
Oatmeal
Grazing Box (Feeds 6-8)
Coffee
Americano 12 oz
Our own brewed coffee with a shot of our espresso.
Americano 20 oz
Our own brewed coffee with a shot of our espresso.
Cafe au Lait 12 oz
Our own fresh brewed coffee served with steamed milk.
Cafe au Lait 20 oz
Our own fresh brewed coffee served with steamed milk.
Caffe Latte 12 oz
Milano Dolce Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk
Caffe Latte 20 oz
Milano Dolce Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk
Caffe Latte 32oz
Coffee To Go 96 Ounce
Disposable Heat Retaining Container
Coffee, House Brewed 12 oz
House brewed coffee, a premium dark roast grown in Costa Rica.
Coffee, House Brewed Bottomless
House brewed coffee, a premium dark roast grown in Costa Rica.
Dirty Chai Tea Latte 12 oz Single Shot
Spiced tea, steamed milk, shot of espresso
Dirty Chai Tea Latte 20 oz Double Shot
Spiced tea, steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso
Espresso Shot (2 2oz shots)
Milano Dolce Italian Roast
Espresso Shot (2 oz)
Milano Dolce Italian Roast
Red Eye 12 oz
Enjoy our brewed coffee, enhanced with a shot of our Italian Roast espresso.
Red Eye 20 oz
Enjoy our brewed coffee, enhanced with a shot of our Italian Roast espresso.
Tea
Arnold Palmer 20 oz
Unsweet Tea and Lemonade, mixed half and half
Arnold Palmer Bottomless
Boba Tea 20 oz
Lemonade or Milk Tea with Boba Balls
Boba Tea 32 oz SuperSize
Lemonade or Milk Tea with Boba Balls
Chai Tea Latte 12 oz
Spiced tea and steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte 20 oz
Spiced tea and steamed milk
Matcha Latte 12 oz
Powdered Green Tea with Steamed Milk
Matcha Latte 20 oz
Powdered Green Tea with Steamed Milk
Tea, Iced Square Market Sweet 20 oz
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Tea, Iced Square Market Sweet Bottomless
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Tea, Iced Square Market Unsweet 20 oz
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Tea, Iced Square Market Unsweet Bottomless
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
TeaPigs Hot Tea
More
Sandwiches
Muffuletta Sandwich
Turkey and Salami with Olive Spread on Hoagie Roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Laura's Homemade Chicken Salad on Multigrain Ciabatta Roll
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
Classic BLT Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted Multi Grain Bread with Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Thick Applewood Bacon Sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Diced Ham Sandwich
Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Shaved Beef with peppers and onions and melted cheese, served with hot pepper relish
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Sausage & Cheese Plate
Quesadillas
Soup & Salads
Salad - Build Your Own!
Use modifiers below to help folks build the exact salad they want. Be sure to measure each ingredient to match the specified amount in the Modifier name.
Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce
Southern Cobb Salad
Southwest Salad
with Chorizo and Seasoned Ground Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Roast Corn, Black Beans, and Guacamole. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Served with White Shallot Vinaigrette.
Small Tossed Green Salad
Greens with Tomatoes and Cucumber
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup Plus 1/2 Sandwich or Small Salad
Cocktails
Coffee Cocktails
Beer Imported
Beer Craft
Wines
Cabernet Sauvignon- Biltmore Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon- Bonanza
Cabernet Sauvignon- Educated Guess
Cabernet Sauvignon- Man
Cabernet Sauvignon- Rodney Strong
Champagne- Andre
Chardonnay- Biltmore Estates
Chardonnay- Josh Cellars
Chardonnay- Rodney Strong
Corking Fee
Merlot-Biltmore Estates
Merlot- Josh Cellars
Merlot- Three Wishes
Moscato- Castillo Del Poggio
Moscato- Jacob’s Creek
Moscato- Mirassou
Pinot Grigio- Barone
Pinot Grigio- Biltmore Estates
Pinot Grigio- Jacob’s Creek
Pinot Noir- Cloudline
Pinot Noir- Kate Arnold
Pinot Noir- Meiomi
Prosecco- Stella di Notte
Prosecco- Castillo Del Poggio
Sweets
Affogato
Pour a shot of our espresso over a scoop of delicious vanilla bean ice cream.
Beignets
House Made With Powdered Sugar
Blondies
Cake of the Day Slice
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans 1 Bag
Espresso beans covered in multiple kinds of chocolate
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans1 Pound
Cookie
Cupcakes
No Bake Cake Balls
Fruit Cup
1 Scoop Ice Cream
1 Scoop
2 Scoops Ice Cream
2 Scoops
3 Scoops Ice Cream
3 scoops
Sweet Drinks & Shakes
Float
2 scoops vanilla ice cream in soda of choice. Give the remainder of 12 oz can to guest.
Frappe 20 oz
Frappe 32 oz Super Size
Lemonade, Frosted, 12 oz
Lemonade, Frosted, 20 oz
Milkshake 20 oz
Milkshake 32 oz
Smoothies Small 12 oz
Smoothies Medium 20 oz
Smoothies Super Size 32 oz
Order in Advance
Platter, Seasonal Fruit Platter
Platter, Smoked Sausage & Cheese
Platter, Charcuterie wth Varied Meats, Pickles, Olives
Platter, Seasonal Vegetable with Bacon Ranch Dip
Cake of the Day Entire
Cookies By the Dozen
Cupcakes by the Dozen
Cupcakes by the Half Dozen
Strawberries, Chocolate Dipped
Fruit Salad by the Quart
Soup, Chicken Enchilada by the Quart
Soup, Other, By the Quart
Gumbo, Laura's House Made Chicken & Sausage by the Quart
Pimiento Cheese by the Quart
Chicken Salad by the Quart
Laura’s housemade chicken salad based on Granny Liz’s well loved recipe.
Quiche - Whole
Retail
Pecans (Lions Club)
Junior T Shirt
Mask
Square Market T-Shirts
T-Shirts (Employee)
Coffee Ground Southern Pecan
Coffee Ground Costa Rican
Coffee Beans, 12 Oz Espresso
Milano Dolce Italian Roast Espresso Beans from Thunderhead Coffee, roasted in Jackson for the Mississippi palate.
Sassy Jones Hot Sauce
Sassy Jones Rub
Sassy Jones BBQ
Torani Syrup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Espresso drinks of your dreams, a lovely cinnamon bun or a light salad at Square Market. Comfy chairs and free wifi. Friendly folks.
