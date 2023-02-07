Restaurant header imageView gallery

Square Market

review star

No reviews yet

109 1st Street

Grenada, MS 38901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Omelette House Made

$5.00

Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Peppers & Onions

Belgian Waffles - Fresh Housemade

$3.00+

Waffles with choice of maple syrup and butter, Nutella, or house made berry compote.

Biscuit

$1.50

Egg 1

$2.50

Eggs 2

$4.50

Bacon Thick Applewood 1 Slice

$4.00

Scrumptious thick sliced bacon with great smoked flavor.

Bacon Thick Applewood 2 Slices

$8.00

1 Sausage Pattie - Country 3 oz Pattie

$3.00

Large (3 ounce) country sausage patties.

2 Sausage Patties - Country 3 oz Patties

$5.00

Toast MultiGrain 1 Slice

$0.50

Toast MultiGrain 2 Slices

$1.00

Muffin, Savory Breakfast Casserole

$4.00

Eggs, Cheese, Sausage Crumbled Baked with Hash Browns in a Muffin Cup

12 Muffin, Savory Breakfast Casserole

$40.00

Hash Browns

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

6 Balls - Sausage & Cheese

$7.50

Delicious Gluten Free Keto-Friendly!

12 Balls - Sausage & Cheese

$14.00

Fresh Cinnamon Roll Full Pan

$32.00

Homemade mouthwatering cinnamon rolls.

Single Fresh Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

1 Scone, House Made

$4.00

6 Scones, House Made

$18.00

For 6

12 Scones, House Made

$28.00

Dozen

Granola-Yogurt-Berry Compote

$5.00

Rolled oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and more, toasted with a hint of honey. Served with vanilla yogurt and our own house made compote made from a medley of berries.

Oatmeal

Grazing Box (Feeds 6-8)

$35.00

Coffee

Americano 12 oz

$3.50

Our own brewed coffee with a shot of our espresso.

Americano 20 oz

$5.00

Our own brewed coffee with a shot of our espresso.

Cafe au Lait 12 oz

$3.50

Our own fresh brewed coffee served with steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait 20 oz

$5.00

Our own fresh brewed coffee served with steamed milk.

Caffe Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Milano Dolce Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk

Caffe Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Milano Dolce Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk

Caffe Latte 32oz

$6.00

Coffee To Go 96 Ounce

$22.00

Disposable Heat Retaining Container

Coffee, House Brewed 12 oz

$2.75

House brewed coffee, a premium dark roast grown in Costa Rica.

Coffee, House Brewed Bottomless

$3.00

House brewed coffee, a premium dark roast grown in Costa Rica.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte 12 oz Single Shot

$6.00

Spiced tea, steamed milk, shot of espresso

Dirty Chai Tea Latte 20 oz Double Shot

$9.50

Spiced tea, steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso

Espresso Shot (2 2oz shots)

$4.00

Milano Dolce Italian Roast

Espresso Shot (2 oz)

$2.00

Milano Dolce Italian Roast

Red Eye 12 oz

$3.00

Enjoy our brewed coffee, enhanced with a shot of our Italian Roast espresso.

Red Eye 20 oz

$4.50

Enjoy our brewed coffee, enhanced with a shot of our Italian Roast espresso.

Tea

Arnold Palmer 20 oz

$3.00

Unsweet Tea and Lemonade, mixed half and half

Arnold Palmer Bottomless

$5.00

Boba Tea 20 oz

$5.00

Lemonade or Milk Tea with Boba Balls

Boba Tea 32 oz SuperSize

$9.00

Lemonade or Milk Tea with Boba Balls

Chai Tea Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Spiced tea and steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Spiced tea and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Powdered Green Tea with Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte 20 oz

$9.00

Powdered Green Tea with Steamed Milk

Tea, Iced Square Market Sweet 20 oz

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Tea, Iced Square Market Sweet Bottomless

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Tea, Iced Square Market Unsweet 20 oz

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Tea, Iced Square Market Unsweet Bottomless

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

TeaPigs Hot Tea

$2.50

More

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Grape

$2.00

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 20 oz

$5.50

Juice, Orange

$2.00

Lemonade 20 oz

$3.00

Lemonade 32 0z Super Size

$4.50

Milk 12 oz

$2.00

ToGo Cups

$0.25

Water, Bottled - Small

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Sandwiches

Muffuletta Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey and Salami with Olive Spread on Hoagie Roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Laura's Homemade Chicken Salad on Multigrain Ciabatta Roll

Fried Chicken Club Sandwich

$7.00

Classic BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted Multi Grain Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Cheese & Thick Applewood Bacon Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Diced Ham Sandwich

$2.00

Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Shaved Beef with peppers and onions and melted cheese, served with hot pepper relish

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$8.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$8.00

Diced Chicken with Crumbled Bacon, Cheese, Black Beans, and Ranch Dressing, Grilled on a Flour Tortilla

Southwest Chicken w/ Salsa Quesadilla

$8.00

Diced Chicken with Onions and Black Beans, Corn, and Cheese, Grilled on Flour Tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Soup & Salads

Salad - Build Your Own!

$4.00

Use modifiers below to help folks build the exact salad they want. Be sure to measure each ingredient to match the specified amount in the Modifier name.

Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce

$7.50

Southern Cobb Salad

$12.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

with Chorizo and Seasoned Ground Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Roast Corn, Black Beans, and Guacamole. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Served with White Shallot Vinaigrette.

Small Tossed Green Salad

$6.00

Greens with Tomatoes and Cucumber

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.50

Soup of the Day Cup Plus 1/2 Sandwich or Small Salad

$9.50

Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Cocktails

Mimosa, 5 oz

$6.00

Mimosa, Bottomless

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Margarita

Mojito

Beach Blanket

Black Russian

$8.00

Spritzer, Red

$5.00

Spritzer, White

$5.00

Coffee Cocktails

Coffee - Irish 12 oz

$9.00

Brewed coffee with Bailey's Irish Cream & Jameson's Irish Whiskey

Coffee - Irish 20 oz

$14.00

Brewed coffee with 1 oz of Bailey's Irish Cream & Jameson's Irish Whiskey

Mocktails

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Lester's Magical Mocktail

$5.00

Beer Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Beer Imported

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Beer Craft

Abita Amber

$4.50

Abita AndyGator

$4.50

Abita Lager

$4.50

Abita Purple Haze

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Dogfishhead IPA 90 Minute

$4.50

Freemason Golden Ale

$4.50

Ghost in the Machine

$4.50

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Devil’s Harvest Breakfast IPA

$4.50

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon- Biltmore Estate

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Bonanza

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Educated Guess

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Man

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Rodney Strong

$10.00

Champagne- Andre

Chardonnay- Biltmore Estates

$10.00

Chardonnay- Josh Cellars

$10.00

Chardonnay- Rodney Strong

$10.00

Corking Fee

$10.00

Merlot-Biltmore Estates

$9.00

Merlot- Josh Cellars

$8.00

Merlot- Three Wishes

$7.00

Moscato- Castillo Del Poggio

$9.50

Moscato- Jacob’s Creek

$7.00

Moscato- Mirassou

$8.00

Pinot Grigio- Barone

$8.00

Pinot Grigio- Biltmore Estates

$8.00

Pinot Grigio- Jacob’s Creek

$7.00

Pinot Noir- Cloudline

$9.00

Pinot Noir- Kate Arnold

$8.00

Pinot Noir- Meiomi

$9.00

Prosecco- Stella di Notte

$7.00

Prosecco- Castillo Del Poggio

$8.00

Sweets

Affogato

$7.00

Pour a shot of our espresso over a scoop of delicious vanilla bean ice cream.

Beignets

$6.00

House Made With Powdered Sugar

Blondies

$2.50

Cake of the Day Slice

$3.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans 1 Bag

$5.00

Espresso beans covered in multiple kinds of chocolate

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans1 Pound

$19.50

Cookie

$3.00

Cupcakes

$3.00

No Bake Cake Balls

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

1 Scoop

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

2 Scoops

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$8.00

3 scoops

Sweet Drinks & Shakes

Float

$7.50

2 scoops vanilla ice cream in soda of choice. Give the remainder of 12 oz can to guest.

Frappe 20 oz

$6.00

Frappe 32 oz Super Size

$8.00

Lemonade, Frosted, 12 oz

$5.00

Lemonade, Frosted, 20 oz

$8.00

Milkshake 20 oz

$7.50

Milkshake 32 oz

$12.00

Smoothies Small 12 oz

$6.00

Smoothies Medium 20 oz

$8.00

Smoothies Super Size 32 oz

$12.00

Order in Advance

Platter, Seasonal Fruit Platter

Platter, Smoked Sausage & Cheese

Platter, Charcuterie wth Varied Meats, Pickles, Olives

Platter, Seasonal Vegetable with Bacon Ranch Dip

Cake of the Day Entire

$35.00

Cookies By the Dozen

$28.00

Cupcakes by the Dozen

$30.00

Cupcakes by the Half Dozen

$15.00

Strawberries, Chocolate Dipped

Fruit Salad by the Quart

$16.00

Soup, Chicken Enchilada by the Quart

Soup, Other, By the Quart

Gumbo, Laura's House Made Chicken & Sausage by the Quart

Pimiento Cheese by the Quart

$15.00

Chicken Salad by the Quart

$15.00

Laura’s housemade chicken salad based on Granny Liz’s well loved recipe.

Quiche - Whole

$25.00

Retail

Pecans (Lions Club)

$15.00

Junior T Shirt

$12.00

Mask

$1.00

Square Market T-Shirts

$20.00

T-Shirts (Employee)

Coffee Ground Southern Pecan

$15.00

Coffee Ground Costa Rican

$15.00

Coffee Beans, 12 Oz Espresso

$15.00

Milano Dolce Italian Roast Espresso Beans from Thunderhead Coffee, roasted in Jackson for the Mississippi palate.

Sassy Jones Hot Sauce

$7.00

Sassy Jones Rub

$9.00

Sassy Jones BBQ

$11.00

Torani Syrup

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Espresso drinks of your dreams, a lovely cinnamon bun or a light salad at Square Market. Comfy chairs and free wifi. Friendly folks.

Website

Location

109 1st Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly's Place
orange starNo Reviews
120 Green Street Grenada, MS 38901
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
orange star4.6 • 94
999 Lakeview Drive Grenada, MS 38901
View restaurantnext
Front Street Bar and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
116 S. Front Street Winona, MS 38967
View restaurantnext
The Magnolia Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
428 N Main Street Water Valley, MS 38965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grenada

Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
orange star4.6 • 94
999 Lakeview Drive Grenada, MS 38901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grenada
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston