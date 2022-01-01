Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Goodness

review star

No reviews yet

1137 South Braddock Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back! Back to Square One! WE MISSED YOU!

Website

Location

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15218

Directions

Gallery
My Goodness image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashed Waffles - 1104
orange starNo Reviews
1104 South Braddock Avenue Swissvale, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
9 Cafe - Wilkinsburg
orange starNo Reviews
900 Wood St. Pittsburg, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
orange starNo Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Pub in the Park
orange starNo Reviews
7034 Blackhawk St Swissvale, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
Dad's Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 316
1050 Brinton Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
514 E 8th Avenue Munhall, PA 15120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston