Squawk Cafe on Keiser Blvd

2609 Keiser Boulevard

Reading, PA 19610

Eggs

Squawk Burrito or Bowl

$12.00

Two Eggs, Mozzarella, Feta, Black Beans, Squawk Potatoes, Chipotle Crema, Lime

Small Burrito or Bowl

$9.00

One Egg, Mozzarella, Feta, Black Beans, Squawk Potatoes, Chipotle Crema, Lime

Curry Burrito or Bowl

$11.00

One Egg, Crisped Rice or Potato, Curry Sauce , Crispy Chick Pea, Pickled Red Onion, Pea Shoot

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Crema

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, Sausage, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard Aioli

Tomato Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Cheddar, Feta, Spinach, Chipotle Crema

Bacon & Pimento Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Pea Shoots in White Balsamic

Pork Roll Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Pork Roll, Cooper Sharp, Spicy Mustard Aioli

Jalapeño Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Spicy Island Sauce

American Egg Sandwich

$4.75

Egg, American Cheese, Chipotle Crema

Pork Roll & Pepper Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, American, Pork Roll, Pepper Relish, Chipotle Crema

Signature

$10.00

12oz coffee or tea, breakfast sandwich choice, squawk potatoes

Buckeye

$9.00

Squawk Bun, 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage

Sweet/Baked

French Toast

$12.00

PA maple syrup, butter, confectioners sugar

Berry French Toast

$14.00

Strawberry, Strawberry Puree, Whipped Cream, PA Maple Syrup

Caramel Pretzel French Toast

$14.00

Pretzel Crumb, Caramel Crunch, Whipped Cream Cheese, PA Maple Syrup, Butter

Pumpkin Roll French Toast

$15.00

Pumpkin Butter, Cinnamon Honey Cream Cheese, Candied Pecans, Shaved Toffee

Lemon Verbena Oatmeal

$9.75

Apricot Jam, Pine Nuts, Milk, Cinnamon

Birthday Cake Oatmeal

$9.25

Cake Crumb, Rainbow Sprinkles, Vanilla

Strawberry Pecan Oatmeal

$10.50

Strawberry Puree, Candied Pecan, Fresh Strawberry Slices

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

$10.50

Fresh Cut Apple, Caramel, Pretzel Crunch

Botted Bottom

$10.50

12oz coffee or tea and lemon verbena oatmeal

Granola Cereal

$5.50

Served with oat milk and choice of blueberry or strawberry

Granola

$7.25

1 Pint

Caramel Apple Parfait

$6.25

Diced Apple, Caramel, House Granola, Pequa Valley Yogurt

Blueberry Parfait

$5.25

Blueberry Compote, House Granola, Pequa Valley yogurt, Fresh Blueberries When In Season

Strawberry Parfait

$5.25

Strawberry Puree, Fresh Strawberry, House Granola, Pequa Valley Yogurt

Birthday Cake Truffle

$2.25

Inspired by Christina Tossi's Birthday Cake from Milk Bar

Cranberry Pistachio Scone

$3.75

Chai Hydrated Cranberry, Toasted Pistachio, Vanilla Glaze

Cheddar Scone

$3.75

Day Olds

$1.50Out of stock

Sides

Squawk Potatoes

$4.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$4.00

Pork Roll

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Seeded Toast

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Tomato Bisque GF

$5.00

Available Fall, Winter and Early Spring

Sandwich/Salad

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourdough

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$13.00

Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourgdough

Bacon Turkey Melt

$13.50

Turkey, Cooper Sharp, Bacon, Bacon Jam, Honey Mustard, Arugula, Roll

Green Goddess Turkey Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, Broccoli, Pea Shoots, Oregano Tomato, Cucumber, Creamy Herb Dressing

Broccoli Almond

$12.50

Broccoli, Mozzarella, Almond Balsamic Jam, Toasted Almonds

Tomato Bisque GF

$5.00

Available Fall, Winter and Early Spring

Not For Kids Only

Two Eggs & Bacon

$4.50

French Toast Short Stack

$7.00

1/2 Size, Butter, PA Maple Syrup

Grilled Cheese Round

$7.00

PA Sourdough, White American Cheese

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Soft Roll, Egg, American Cheese

Coffee

Drip Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Specially Roasted by La Colombe, Specially Brewed Right Here for You

Cold Brew

$4.00

Our Choice for Iced Coffee, Brewed Strong, Cold, and Smooth

Espresso

Espresso

$1.50

Nizza Espresso, No Fuss Straight Up

Macchiato

$3.50

Dallop of Foam to Take the Edge Off That Espresso

Cortado

$3.50

Ristretto Shots Matched With Equal Parts Milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

Classic Style- Short, Strong, with a Bit of Sweet

Latte

$4.00

The Creamiest Expression of Espresso

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Vanilla Sweet Milk with Espresso Layered on Top, Crosshatched with Caramel Decadence

Americano

$3.50+

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Organic Grade A Tea Leaves, Hand Blended by PureBlend

Iced Tea

$3.25

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.75

The Best Quality Matcha to Give Your Brain the Boost it Needs

9 Spice Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

All the Spices, all the Black Tea Love. Steeped strong from full leaf tea, simply add Vanilla if you enjoy a sweeter chai!

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.50

Perfect Balance of Vanilla, Milk, and Earl Grey

Arnold Palmer Infusions

Blueberry Lavender Limeade

$5.00

Organic Lime Juice Shaken with House Made Lavender Infused Blueberry Syrup

Other Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamer

$4.50

Freshly Steamed Milk

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Make it Squawk! Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Serving La Colombe Coffee and PureBlend Tea.

2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading, PA 19610

