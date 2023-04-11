Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buzzed Bakery & Cafe

3 Reviews

$

705 W Belden Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

DRINKS

Seasonal

Peppermint White Mocha Matcha

$7.25

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Milk + Matcha

OG Purp Latte

OG Purp Latte

$6.85

Milk + Lavender + Matcha

Lychee Rose Matcha Latte

$7.25

Lychee, Rose, Coconut milk, topped with Matcha

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.25

Matcha Horchata

$7.50

Rice Milk, Cinnamon, Almond Milk, topped with a shot of Matcha

Matcha Chai Latte

$7.25

Matcha Peach Tea

$6.50

available iced only

Matcha Lemonade

$6.95

Lemonade + Matcha

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$7.25

House made Strawberry Lemonade topped with a shot of Matcha

Pineapple Matcha Lemonade

$6.75

Pineapple Juice, house made Lemonade, topped with a shot of Matcha

Matcha Americano

$5.75

Matcha + Water

Espresso / Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.95

Iced Cold Brew

$4.95

Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

$6.95

Espresso, Cinnamon, Oat Milk

Mocha Latte

$6.75

Double shot of espresso, Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, choice of milk

Rose Espresso Latte

$6.75

Floral Rose with your choice of milk and topped with a shot of Espresso

Honey Oat Latte

$6.75

Organic Honey, Oat milk, double shot of Espresso

Caramel Latte

$6.25

Espresso + Caramel + Milk

Caramel Mocha Latte

$6.95

Caramel, Double Espresso, Chocolate Milk

Coco Mocha Latte

$6.95

Coconut, Double Espresso, Chocolate Milk

Espresso Horchata Latte

$6.95

Rice Milk, Vanilla, Cinnamon, topped with a double shot of Espresso

Espresso Latte

$5.95

Espresso + Milk

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Smoothies

Green Dream

$13.95

Avocado, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut milk

Liina Colada Protein Smoothie

$14.95

Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Blue Spirulina, Vegan Protein Powder

Pina Colada

$9.95

Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk

Laughing Buddha

$9.95

Strawberries, Banana, Pitaya, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Maui Wowie

$9.95

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Water

Northern Lights

$9.95

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Spinach, Coconut Water

Acai Super Antioxidant

$9.95

Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Pomegranate Juice

Berry Buzzed

$9.95

Blueberries, Banana, Glute-Free Granola, Coconut, Almond Milk

Pitaya Surf

$9.95

Mango, Pineapple, Dragonfruit, Coconut Water

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.95

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Almond Milk

Space Queen

$9.95

Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk

Get Buzzed

$9.95

Espresso, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter, Almond Milk

One Love

$9.95

Matcha, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Iced Black Tea

$5.45

Pomegranate Peach Iced Tea

$5.95

Arnold Palmer

$5.65

Half Iced Tea & Half house made Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50

House made Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.05

Freshly pureed strawberries with our house made Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.05

Chai Latte

$6.25

Caramel Chai Latte

$6.15Out of stock

Golden Chai Latte

$6.25

Chai Latte + Ginger + Turmeric + Honey

Hot Tea

Rishi Organic Teas

English Breakfast

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50

Yuzu Peach Green

$4.50

Blueberry Hibiscus

$4.50

Teaspressa Charles Grey Tea

$5.50

French Pressed loose leaf tea. Fragrant and floral with citrus notes.

Teaspressa Manhattan Black Tea

$5.50

French Pressed loose leaf tea. Bold and roasty with chocolate notes.

Cold Pressed Juice

Greens Juice

$6.95

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Lemon, Kale, Parsley

Greens Ginger

$6.95

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Parsley

Orange Turmeric

$6.95

Orange, Apple, Aloe Vera, Turmeric, Lemon, Black Pepper

Roots With Ginger

$6.95

Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Beet

Elderberry Vitamin C

$6.95

Lemon, Monk fruit, Elderberry, Vitamin C

Blackberry Lemon

$6.95

Blackberries, Black Currant, Monk fruit, Lemon

Wellness Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Vitality Shot

$4.00

Coconut Water, Turmeric, Lemon, Black Pepper

Strawberry Basil Lemon

$6.95Out of stock

Strawberries, Monk Fruit, Lemon, Basil

Sweet Citrus

$6.95Out of stock

Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint

Elderberry Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Honey, Elderberry, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves

1 Day Cleanse

$37.95

One of each per day of our cold pressed juices! 6 total juice per day!

2 Day Cleanse

$69.99

One of each per day of our cold pressed juices! 12 total juices!

3 Day Cleanse

$104.99

One of each per day of our cold pressed juices! 18 total juices!

5 Day Cleanse

$174.99

One of each per day of our cold pressed juices! 30 total juices!

FOOD

Baked Goods

Buzzed Chocolate Cake

Buzzed Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Dark chocolate mousse with crème anglaise center, hazelnut crunch and chocolate biscuit, covered in dark chocolate glaze and mini macarons

Key Lime Tart

$9.95

Tangy key lime curd in a buttery graham cracker crust. Topped with toasted meringue rosette.

Raspberry Chocolate Cake

Raspberry Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Milk chocolate raspberry mousse with a vanilla raspberry center and chocolate biscuit, covered in red chocolate glaze with fresh raspberry garnish

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95

Chiffon cake soaked in espresso syrup, with mascarpone mousse (contains Marsala wine), topped with cocoa powder, buttercream and mini macaron

S’mores Tart

$9.95

Dark chocolate cream in a buttery graham cracker crust, with toasted meringue and chocolate curls

Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$3.99
Cake Balls 3/$10

Cake Balls 3/$10

$10.00

Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Crispy

$3.95
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

3'' NY Cheesecake with Butter Graham cracker crust, topped with assorted fresh fruit

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberry red cake with strawberry gelee, white chocolate mousse and strawberry white chocolate wafer

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

Contains Eggs, Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.95Out of stock
Poptart

Poptart

$6.25Out of stock

Select your flavor

4 Tarts $22

$22.50Out of stock

Select your flavors

Waffles

Snoops S'mores Waffle

Snoops S'mores Waffle

$14.95

Waffle Topped with Chocolate Bars, Mini Marshmallows, Chocolate Sauce, Graham Cracker Crumbs

Fruity Pebbles Waffle

Fruity Pebbles Waffle

$14.95

Waffle topped with Fruity Pebbles, Vanilla Drizzle

Healthy-Ish Waffle

Healthy-Ish Waffle

$14.95

Waffle topped with Seasonal Fruit

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Almonds

Avocado Lox Toast

Avocado Lox Toast

$15.95

Lox, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$12.95

Topped with Strawberries and Cacao Nibs

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.95

Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries blended with Pomegranate juice and topped with your favorite toppings!

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$14.95

Dragonfruit, Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk blended together and topped with your favorite toppings!

Green Dream Bowl

$14.95

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Spinach, Coconut Water blended together and topped with your favorite toppings!

Gift Cards

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

