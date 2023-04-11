Buzzed Bakery & Cafe
3 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
705 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
No Reviews
756 West Webster Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Lincoln Common
4.4 • 3,161
2309 N Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant