Squeeze In Sparks
4670 Sparks Blvd #110
Sparks, NV 89436
Main Menu
The Usual Suspects
- Manly Morris Meal$16.49
Lookin’ at you, handsome... 2 eggs cooked however you'd like, your choice of protein AND a half order of biscuits and gravy. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Mini Morris Meal$14.49
The “Manly” but without the biscuits and gravy*. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Twice-Baked Scramble$15.99
When once baked isn't enough! With premium bacon, fresh green onions, our signature spuds and melted cheddar cheese, all scrambled in fluffy eggs. Served with a fresh fruit cup and sourdough toast
- The Garth$12.49
Excellent... A triple-decker breakfast sandwich with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, mayo and your choice of protein. Served with a side of spuds
- Eric's Breakfast Burrito$15.99
The original... Jumbo flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, housemade red salsa, avocado and your choice of protein,served with a side of house pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of spuds
- Biscuits and Gravy Meal$11.99
Our secret recipe... Big, home-baked biscuits smothered in signature country gravy, 2 eggs any style and your choice of protein.
- Huevos Montana$14.99
The Squeeze spin on a ranchero... Gluten-free corn tortilla heaped with black beans, layered with Jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, smothered in our housemade red salsa, topped with our house pico de gallo, avocado and Cotija. Served with a side of spuds
- Classic Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
You know what it is... A breaded beef steak smothered in our signature country gravy, accompanied by 2 eggs any style, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
- Loaded Avocado Toast$15.99
2 slices of sourdough bread topped with avocado, cucumber, bacon, grilled tomato, feta. Served with a side of spuds
- 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy$7.49
Friends with Bennys
- Bomb Bacon Benny$17.49
Seriously da bomb... Fresh mushrooms sautéed with premium bacon, topped with avocado. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$15.49
Can't go wrong, eh? Classic Canadian Bacon Benedict. Served with a side of spuds
- Veggie Benny$16.99
Veg-tastic! Grilled tomato and spinach atop cream cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with a side of spuds
- Chipotle Benny$17.49
Hottest benny on the block! English muffin topped with chorizo, 3 poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. Served with a side of spuds
Outta Sight Omelettes
- Racy Tracy$17.99
Totally the bomb...AND the Food Network star! This classic California omelette got sautéed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon and Jack cheese tucked into a blanket of fresh eggs, topped with avocado
- Spanish Flay$17.99
Our tribute to Bobby Flay!... Diced red bell peppers, potatoes, chorizo, smoked paprika, butter, Jack cheese and parsley-sprinkled eggs. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Nebraska Rae$17.49
A Squeeze original... Premium bacon, tomatoes and cream cheese. Topped with avocado and served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Very Veggie$17.49
Goin’ down to Veggie Town! Zucchini, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli and onions, all topped with Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Lake Taco$17.99
Let’s taco bout it... Chorizo sautéed with red onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and served with jalapeños, our house pico de gallo and cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast on the side
- The Popeye$16.99
Strong to the finish ‘cuz I eats me spinach! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and Jack cheese. Served with mushroom sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Jeremiah$17.49
Was a bullfrog... Fresh mushrooms, white onions and tomatoes sautéed and topped with Jack cheese. Topped with avocado and served with mushroom sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- My Big Fat Greek$17.99
No Windex required!... Fresh red bell pepper, spinach, black olives, sausage, pesto and feta. Served with tomato pesto, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Hangover Helper$17.49
It really does help... Premium bacon, sausage, premium ham, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
- Downright Denver$17.49
This one’s for you, John! Sautéed white onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Bust-A-Move$17.49
You want it, you got it! Fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, sausage and both Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
- Hot Sweaty Busboy$11.99
Build Your Own Omelette, comes with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Fabulous French Toast and Poppin Pancakes
- The Queen$16.49
Fit for royalty, personally inspired by Food Network chef David Adjey! Our signature French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries and bananas.
- French Toast Breakfast$14.49
4 slices of our signature French toast served with your choice of 2 eggs any style, your choice of protein,
- Straight Up French Toast$11.99
Straight Up Delicious , A timeless classic, 3 slices of our delectable signiture french toast
- Jack Johnson Banana Walnut Pancakes$13.99
Pretend like it’s the weekend... Our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with toasted walnuts cooked right into the batter, then topped with bananas sautéed in our signature honey butter sauce!
- Pancake Breakfast$14.49
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of 2 eggs any style and your choice of protein.
- Shortstack Pancakes$8.99
2 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Healthy Habits
- Shilas Superfood Scramble$16.99
Where’s my superFOOD?... Egg whites, spinach, broccoli, red bell peppers and zucchini, all scrambled up. Served with fresh fruit
- Very Vegan Burrito$15.99
For a vegan good time... Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of sautéed tofu or ground plant-based patty, with avocado, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms and sprouts. Served with housemade pico de gallo, vegan tortilla chips.
- Southwest Bowl$15.49
Everyone gets priority boarding on this one... Our famous home fried spuds “scrambled” with your choice of protein, 2 eggs, broccoli, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and black beans and a side of pico de gallo.
- Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl$16.49
Sweet bowl, bro! Sweet potatoes, green onions, zucchini, green bell peppers, spinach and your choice of protein, topped with 2 eggs any style and a sprinkle of our flax & chia seed blend.
- Avocado Toast$13.99
Lunch
- B.L.A.Truckee$14.49
Born at Squeeze In in Truckee, CA in 1974... Crispy bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce, avocado and sliced tomato on perfectly toasted sourdough bread.
- Grandpa Marvin's French Dip$14.99
Dude... The classic French dip sandwich... A soft French roll piled high with roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served with fries, au jus, and a pickle spear.
- Chicken Tacos$16.49
Not just for Tuesdays... 3 soft corn tortillas with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and lettuce. Served with fresh fruit on the side.
- Boss Babe Burger$18.99
Cheers to every boss babe! A seasoned grilled hamburger topped with Swiss cheese, premium bacon, sautéed mushrooms and avocado, served with romaine lettuce, fresh-cut tomatoes and sliced red onions.
- Classic Chad$14.99
Keep it classic when you order our seasoned hamburger topped with your choice of cheese, fresh-cut tomatoes, lettuce and sliced red onions!
- Bleu Moon Salad$15.49
That’s why they call it the blues... Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon crumbles, diced red bell peppers and red onions served on a bed of fresh- cut romaine lettuce. Served with garlic cheese toast
- Southwest Salad$17.49
Homemade tortilla chips topped with black beans, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh-cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, homemade pico de gallo, olives and red onions. Served with our homemade red salsa on the side! –
Kids
- Teddy Bear Pancake$7.99
A bear-shaped pancake with ears and smiley face made out of fresh fruit. Served
- The Little Squeezer$7.99
For our egghead-in-training: one egg served any style, bacon or sausage, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
- Junior Hamburger$8.99
When they just want bread and meat served with a side of fries!
- Bonjour Baby$7.99
A pancake or piece of French toast with one egg any style, bacon or sausage
- Kay-So Quesadilla$7.99
Served with a side of fries
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Served with a side of fries
Sides
- Side Protein
- Side 1 Egg$2.49
- Side 2 Eggs$4.49
- Spuds$4.99
- Hash Browns$4.99
- Sweet Potatoes$5.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Garlic Fries$7.99
- Toast$3.49
- Side French Toast$4.99
- Side Pancake$4.49
- Fresh Fruit Cup$5.99
- 1/2 Avocado$3.99
- Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.99
- Salsa$1.49
- Side Gravy$4.99
- Side Black Beans$2.49
- Side Slice Tomatoes$2.49
- Side Salad$4.49
- Side Sour Cream$1.49
- Side Dressing$1.49
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4670 Sparks Blvd #110, Sparks, NV 89436
