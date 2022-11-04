Restaurant header imageView gallery

Squeeze Juice Company - Lynnfield

review star

No reviews yet

850 Market Street

Lynnfield, MA 01940

Order Again

Popular Items

Goji Go Bowl
Wakie Wakie
Ruby

Frozen Bowls

Banana Nut Bowl

Banana Nut Bowl

$13.80

Almond milk, banana, almond butter, and cinnamon. Topped with Granola, Strawberry and Chia seed

Good Morning Bowl

Good Morning Bowl

$13.80

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Almond Butter, topped with Granola and Strawberry

Avocado Bowl

$15.00

a smooth blend of avocado, banana, apple juice, and acai to make a rich tangy bowl, topped with avocado, bananas, granola, and hemp seeds.

Goji Go Bowl

Goji Go Bowl

$13.80

our acai blend with banana blended with orange juice, topped with granola, fresh banana sliced, goji berries and house-made almond butter.

Squeeze Smoothie Bowl

Squeeze Smoothie Bowl

$13.80

Choose from any of our house smoothies, topped with Granola and your choice of one: Sliced banana or Sliced Strawberry

Smoothies

Deep Blue Sea

Deep Blue Sea

$12.00+

Blueberry, Spinach, Spirulina, Apple, Banana, Almond Milk. For Nut Free or sweet version, try Apple Juice instead of Almond Milk.

Elvis

Elvis

$12.00+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs with Dates and Oat Milk. Goes Great with Chocolate Pea Protein, or add spinach for hidden veggies.

Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead

$12.00+

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Seed, Almond Milk. Goes great with Vanilla Pea Protein, or Chia seed.

Green Monsta

Green Monsta

$12.00+

Strawberry, Banana, Flax, Almond Milk with some Spinach snuck in. Goes great with Hemp Seed, Chia Seed, or Nut Butter.

Lean on Green

Lean on Green

$12.00+

Avocado, Spinach, Banana, and Almond Milk. It goes excellent with House Blend Pea/Hemp Protein, or Add Strawberry.

Make your own

$12.00+

Choose a Liquid: Almond Milk, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Cold brew Coffee, Orange Juice or Apple Juice.

Roadrunner

Roadrunner

$12.00+

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maca, Chia Seed, Almond Milk. Goes Great with Strawberries or Almond Butter.

Ruby

Ruby

$12.00+

Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, Apple. For Low Carb version try Almond Milk instead of Apple.

Sunset in Tibet

Sunset in Tibet

$12.00+

delicious apple juice base smoothie with mango, spice blend, and goji berries, to give it an orange color and rich in nutrients.

Vacation Day

$12.00+

Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana and Orange Juice. Goes great with Vanilla Pea Protein. (NF)

Wakie Wakie

Wakie Wakie

$12.00+

Cold brew, Almond Butter, Banana, Date, Oat Milk with a pinch of Cinnamon. Goes Great with Chocolate Pea Protein or Spinach for hidden veggies

Toasts

Avo-Can-Do

Avo-Can-Do

$8.40

Avocado, Italian Spices, Flax, Cilantro and Lime

Classico

Classico

$8.40

Guacamole, Tomato, Jalapeno, Italian Spices, Cilantro and Lime

The King

The King

$8.40

Peanut Butter, Banana and Cacao Nibs

Choco Loco

Choco Loco

$8.40

Chocolate Sunbutter, Banana, Strawberry, Maca, Cinnamon, and Cacao Nibs

bottle juices

all green

$8.39

cucumber, spinach , ginger, lemon , celery and green apple

endless summer

$8.39Out of stock

watermelon, apple, ginger and strawberry

sunrise

$8.39Out of stock

carrot, orange and strawberries

pineapple express

$8.39Out of stock

alkaline water, lemon, and dandelion

root on

$8.39Out of stock

beet, carrots, turmeric, lemon and ginger

super food snacks

raw vegan donuts

$7.20Out of stock

raw vegan donuts with different toppings , like coconut, hemp seeds , turmeric and cacao nips

over night oats

$8.40Out of stock

over night oats with chia seeds topped with fresh fruits and coconut

raw vegan protein cookies

$6.60Out of stock

raw vegan protein cookies topped assortments of hemp seeds , cacao nips and coconut flakes

fresh bananas

$1.80

Super Food Truffles

$5.50Out of stock

bottle drinks

yves apple

$9.60Out of stock

Dr Brew kombucha clear mind

$7.20

NOBL apple juice

$7.20

poland springs

$3.00

liquid death

$4.80

boxed water

$3.60

clean yerba matte peach

$5.40

clean yerba mate watermelon

$5.40

clean yerba mate lime

$5.40

Dr Brew Kombucha passion fruit tangerine

$7.20

Dr Brew Kombucha mango

$7.20

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$3.30

Double Espresso

$3.54

Latte

$4.74+

Cappuccino

$4.74+

Flat White

$4.74+Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Vanilla Latte

$4.74+

Mocha Latte

$4.74+

Matcha

$5.10+

Turmeric Latte

$5.10+

Chai Latte

$4.74+

French Toast Latte

$5.10+
Chagaccino

Chagaccino

$6.60

drinks with Chaga mushrooms full of probiotics, and energy boosters, sweetened with monk fruit, vanilla, and cacao.

matcha turmeric

$5.10+

agave lemon matcha

$5.10+

hot chocolate

$4.14+

Pressed Drip Coffee

12oz

$4.20

16oz

$4.50

Iced Drinks

latte

$5.28+

cold brew

$5.40

flat white

$5.28+

vanilla latte

$5.88+

chagachino

$5.88+

chai latte

$5.88+

coffee toast crunch

$5.88+

orange juice cup

$4.80

iced mocha

$5.46+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE

850 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940

