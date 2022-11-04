Squeeze Juice Company - Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE
Location
850 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940
Gallery