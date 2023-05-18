Restaurant header imageView gallery

Squeeze Juice Co- Somerville 393 Revolution Dr

393 Revolution Dr

Somerville, MA 02145

SHOTS

ginger

apple cider vinegar,ginger, cayenne

ginger, lemon, turmeric

pineapple,orange, turmeric

garlic clove, lime, celery , parsley

coffee , tea and juice

hot coffee

small Hot Coffee

$2.00

large Hot Coffee

$2.50

cold coffee

small cold coffee

$3.50

large cold coffee

$4.50

matcha

16oz matcha

$3.50

24oz matcha

$4.50

orange juice

large orange juice

$7.00

small orange juice

$6.00

apple juice

large apple juice

$7.00

small apple juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

393 Revolution Dr, Somerville, MA 02145

