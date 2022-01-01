Restaurant header imageView gallery

Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21222

Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
Cheesesteak Sub

Seafood Wednesday

Crab Legs 1/2#

Crab Legs 1/2#

$11.00
Crab Legs Whole #

Crab Legs Whole #

$22.00

Mussels

$10.00
Steamed Shrimp 1/2#

Steamed Shrimp 1/2#

$10.50
Steamed Shrimp Whole #

Steamed Shrimp Whole #

$16.50

Shrimp 1/2# & Mussels Whole #

$19.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings (8)

$13.00

Select your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Sweet and Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay or Plain. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks

Wings (8)

$14.00

Select your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Sweet and Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay or Plain. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$12.50

Four chicken strips tossed in hot sauce and served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Calamari

Calamari

$13.50

Freshly prepared in our homemade batter served with tomato sauce and lemon

Chicken Strips 4

$12.00

Four white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with your choice of sauce

Crab Dip

$15.00

Homemade crab dip tipped with cheese and served with a milano loaf and crackers

Crab Toast

$14.00

French bread, halved, topped with homemade crab dip, cheddar cheese and then baked to perfection

Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$15.00

French fries topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.50

Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

Italian bread hand painted with our homemade garlic spread

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with tomato sauce for dipping

Mussels

Mussels

$13.50

Prepared in a white wine and garlic sauce, great for dipping (Cajun style available upon request)

Onion Rings

$6.50

Oversized onions dipped in gourmet batter and fried

Soup & Salad

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Italian meats including mortadella, soppressata, salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto on top of a bed of iceberg lettuce accented with Greek olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, celery hearts and provolone cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Chef's Salad

$11.50

Fresh salad mix topped with imported ham, provolone cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes and hardboiled eggs

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caesar salad topped with seasoned grilled chicken

Chicken Noodle Soup

Homemade

Crab Caesar Salad

$28.50

Caesar salad topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and old bay

Extra Crab Meat for Soup

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.65

Famous Cream of Crab Soup

Homemade

Famous Maryland Crab Soup

Homemade

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50

Fresh salad mix topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and served with our homemade Greek dressing

Half and Half Soup

Homemade

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions

Soup of the Day

Call 410-288-0081 for the Soup of the Day. Changes Daily.

Build Your Own Pizza

Mini Pizza

$7.00

Tomato and cheese

Small Pizza

$9.50

Tomato and cheese

Medium Pizza

$11.50

Tomato and cheese

Large Pizza

$17.50

Tomato and cheese

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

Tomato and cheese

Specialty Pizza

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions

Mini Chicken Primavera Pizza

$12.50

White Pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary

Mini Everything Pizza

Mini Everything Pizza

$12.50

Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Pepperoni

Mini Hawaiian Pizza

Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50

Almonds, Pineapple, and Capicolla

Mini Lotsa Meat Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon, and capicolla

Mini Signature Seafood Pizza

$12.50

Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay. Voted Best Pizza by Baltimore's WPOC Micheal J and Francesca's Pizza Contest in 2018!

Mini Squire's Special Pizza

Mini Squire's Special Pizza

$12.50

Everything, plus Capicolla

Mini Vegetarian Pizza

$12.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sliced tomatoes

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions

Small Chicken Primavera Pizza

$15.00

White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary

Small Everything Pizza

Small Everything Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Pineapple, capicolla and almonds

Small Lotsa Meat Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla

Small Signature Seafood Pizza

$16.00

Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay

Small Squire's Special Pizza

Small Squire's Special Pizza

$15.50

Everything pizza plus capicolla

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions

Medium Chicken Primavera Pizza

$18.50

White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary

Medium Everything Pizza

Medium Everything Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50

Pineapple, capicolla and almonds

Medium Lotsa Meat Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla

Medium Signature Seafood Pizza

$18.00

Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay

Medium Squire's Special Pizza

Medium Squire's Special Pizza

$19.50

Everything pizza plus capicolla

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions

Large Chicken Primavera Pizza

$27.00

White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary

Large Everything Pizza

Large Everything Pizza

$27.00

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers

Large Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$27.00

Pineapple, capicolla and almonds

Large Lotsa Meat Pizza

$27.00

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla

Large Signature Seafood Pizza

$27.50

Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay

Large Squire's Special Pizza

Large Squire's Special Pizza

$28.00

Everything pizza plus capicolla

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$27.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions

Gluten Free Chicken Primavera Pizza

$15.00

White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary

Gluten Free Everything Pizza

$15.00

Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Pepperoni

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Almonds, Pineapple, and Capicolla

Gluten Free Lotsa Meat Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon, and capicolla

Gluten Free Signature Seafood Pizza

$15.00

Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay.

Gluten Free Squire's Special Pizza

$15.00

Everything, plus capicolla

Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sliced tomatoes

Create your own Pasta!

Angel Hair

$11.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Fettuccini

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Gnocchi (potato dumplings)

Gnocchi (potato dumplings)

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Thin Macaroni (Angel Hair)

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade noodles layered with tomato sauce, meatsauce, and our special four cheese blend topped with tomato sauce

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$14.50

Two large manicotti stuffed with our delicate ricotta cheese filling

Meat Manicotti

$14.50

Two large manicotti stuffed with our homemade meat filling

Half and Half Manicotti

$14.50

One meat and one cheese filled manicotti

Penne

$11.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Shells

$11.50Out of stock

Topped with tomato sauce

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Spinach Fettuccini

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Meat Tortellini

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Vegetarian Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade noodles layered with tomato sauce, carrots, spinach, zucchini, and our special four cheese blend topped with tomato sauce

Whole Wheat Thin Macaroni (Angel Hair)

$13.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Specialty Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Homemade fettuccini noodles topped with our classic Alfredo sauce

Guilt-Free Pasta

$22.00

Homemade whole wheat thin macaroni topped with olive oil, garlic, broccoli, and chicken

Mussels Bianco

$22.00

Steamed mussels in white wine and garlic sauce over angel hair (spicy available upon request)

Pasta with Shrimp Sauce

$19.00

Homemade thin macaroni noodles topped with our chef's spicy, red sauce with a kick of garlic and a hefty portion of shrimp

Salmon Bianco

Salmon Bianco

$22.00

8 oz. salmon filet with lemon, rosemary, and capers in white wine and garlic sauce over angel hair

Shells Parm with Meat Sauce

$17.00Out of stock

Topped with melted provolone and tomato sauce.

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage Links (2)

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage Links (2)

$17.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs (2)

Spaghetti with Meatballs (2)

$17.00

Topped with tomato sauce

Squire's Sampler

$19.00

The best of Squire's all served together! Angel hair pasta topped with Alfredo sauce, meat lasagna, one meatball and one sausage link

Platters

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$16.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Two breasts marinated in our homemade cacciatore sauce with green peppers, mushrooms and rosemary

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Two breaded chicken breasts fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Five white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce for dipping

Crab Cakes

$46.00

Two 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cakes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Filet Mignon 6 oz.

$23.00

Fried Fish Platter

$19.00

Two 8 oz. Pollock Filet

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Six shrimp fried

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Two breasts marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper topped with melted provolone cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.

Grilled Italian Chicken

$17.00

Two breasts marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper

Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy

$15.00

12 oz. of 100% Angus ground beef seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with our homemade beef gravy

Hot Roast Beef Platter

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$15.00

Tender slices of our slow cooked roast beef sandwiched between two slices of white bread and topped with our homemade beef gravy

Meatball Platter

$16.00

Three meatballs topped with tomato sauce

N.Y. Strip Steak 14 oz.

N.Y. Strip Steak 14 oz.

$24.00
Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

$18.00

Two pork chops seasoned and grilled to perfection

Italian Sausage Link Platter

$16.00

Three homemade Italian sausage links topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Baked Salmon Platter

$20.00

8 oz. salmon filet with lemon, rosemary and capers

Seafood Platter

$40.00

One 8 oz. fried Pollock, one homemade 5 oz. broiled crab cake and 4 shrimp

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.00

Six fried shrimp topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Surf and Turf: Filet Mignon and 5 Fried Shrimp

$28.00

Surfand Turf: Filet Mignon and Crab Cake

$45.00

Veal Parmigiana

$14.50

One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Veal with Gravy

$14.50

One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with our homemade beef gravy

Sandwiches & Burgers

B.L.T.

$7.00

Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Breaded chicken patty tossed in hot sauce and served on a roll with celery and blue cheese on the side

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.00

topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50
Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries

$24.00

5 oz. crab cake served with fries

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.00

one 4 oz. Haddock filet

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Served with fries.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.50

Served with one side.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Our homemade shrimp salad sandwich is made fresh every week served with fries and slaw. Available starting Friday, while supplies last.

Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger w/ FF

$12.00

Bacon, American cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger w/ FF

$10.50

American cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with fries.

The Crabby Burger w/ FF

The Crabby Burger w/ FF

$14.50

Topped with homemade crab dip and cheese. Served with fries.

The Southwest Burger w/ FF

The Southwest Burger w/ FF

$13.50

Crispy onion rings, bacon, American cheese and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries.

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

with American cheese

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.00

with American cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Homemade Chicken Salad Sub

$8.50

Cold Roast Beef Sub

$9.50

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$9.50

imported ham, mortadella, salami and provolone cheese

Crab Cake Sub

$24.50

Served with fries

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.50

Fried eggplant topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Fish Sub

$11.00

one 8 oz. Pollock filet

Fried Shrimp Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.00

Italian Cheesesteak Sub

$10.50

with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Meatball on a Heel

$10.00

Three meatballs stuffed in a half loaf of Italian bread and tomato sauce

Meatball Parmigiana on a Heel

$11.00

Meatball on a heel with provolone cheese

Pizza Sub

$9.50

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Italian Sausage Link Sub

$10.50

Fried Onions, green peppers and tomato sauce

Italian Sausage Patty Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Served with fries

Homemade Tuna Salad Sub

$8.00

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Fried veal patty topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Sub, Fry, Soda Deal

$13.75

Choice of sub served with fries and a 20 oz. drink.

Sides

Applesauce

$3.50

Fresh Seasoned Asparagus

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaf of Italian Bread (sliced)

$5.00

Sliced.

Fresh Broccoli

$3.50

Cheezy Fries

$6.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.50

Garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Gravy Side

$1.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper

Italian Bread (2 slices)

$0.75

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Gravy upon request

Meat Sauce

$3.50

Meatball (1)

$2.75

Meatball (1) & Sausage (1)

$5.75

Meatballs (2)

$5.50

Meatballs (3)

$8.25

Milano Loaf

$2.00

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Parm (Cheese and Tomato Sauce)

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pickles

$1.50

Pizza Fries

$6.50

Tomato sauce, pizza cheese and oregano

Potato Salad

$3.50

Rose Sauce Side

$3.50

Rosey Meat Sauce Side

$4.50

Sausage Link (1)

$3.00
Sausage Links (2)

Sausage Links (2)

$6.00

Sausage Links (3)

$9.00

Shrimp Sauce Side

$4.00
Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Lunch Platters & Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)

$11.00

One breaded chicken breast fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken Strips (Lunch)

$10.00

Two white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce for dipping

Crab Cake Platter (Lunch)

$24.00

One 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cake

Eggplant Parmigiana (Lunch)

$12.00

Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Fried Fish Platter (Lunch)

$14.00

One 8 oz. Pollock Filet

Fried Shrimp Platter (Lunch)

$11.50

Four shrimp fried

Grilled Italian Chicken Platter (Lunch)

$11.00

One breast marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)

$13.00

One breast marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper topped with melted provolone and tomato sauce.

Hot Roast Beef (Lunch)

$12.50

Tender slices of our slow cooked roast beef sandwiched between two slices of white bread and topped with our homemade beef gravy

Grilled Pork Chop (Lunch)

$12.00

One pork chop seasoned and grilled to perfection

Shrimp Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)

$13.00

Four fried shrimp topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Veal Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)

$13.00

One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce

Veal with Beef Gravy (Lunch)

$13.00

One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with our homemade beef gravy

Small Angel Hair

$9.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Small Lasagna

$11.00

Small Cheese Manicotti

$11.00

One large manicotti stuffed with our delicate ricotta cheese filling

Small Meat Manicotti

$11.00

One large manicotti stuffed with our homemade meat filling

Small Penne

$9.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Small Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Topped with tomato sauce

Small Shells

$9.50Out of stock

Topped with tomato sauce

Small Spaghetti

$9.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Small Stuffed Shells

$10.00

Topped with tomato sauce

Desserts

Homemade Large Cannoli

Homemade Large Cannoli

$4.50

Homemade Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Moist carrot cake studded with raisins and walnuts, finished with smooth cream cheese icing

Cheesecake

$5.50

Cheesecake with Cherry Topping

$6.00

Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake

$6.00

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Kids Menu

Mini Pizza

$7.00

Tomato and cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served on white bread with yellow american cheese with a side

Cheeseburger

$8.50

One 4 oz. 100% Angus beef patty with yellow American cheese served with a side

Hot Dog

$7.00

Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hot dog roll served with a side

Chicken Strips 2

$10.00

Two white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with a dipping sauce and a side

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

Served with a side

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Served with a side

Shells Kids

$9.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Cheese Ravioli Kids

$10.00

Topped with tomato sauce

Spaghetti Kids

$9.50

Topped with tomato sauce

Carryout Out Drinks

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.00

Aquafina 20 oz

$2.00

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.00

Gatorade (Fruit Punch) 20 oz

$2.00

Lipton Ice Tea 20 oz

$2.00

Mountain Dew 20 oz

$2.00

Orange Soda 20 oz

$2.00

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$2.00

4 Packs

4 High Noon Pineapple

$13.50

4 High Noon Watermelon

$13.50

6 Packs

6 Angry Orchard Bottles

$10.00

6 Bud Ice Bottles

$8.95

6 Bud Light Bottles

$7.95

6 Bud Light Lime Bottles

$9.25

6 Bud Zero Bottles

$8.95

6 Budweiser Bottles

$7.95

6 Coors Light Bottles

$7.95

6 Corona Bottles

$10.50

6 Corona Light Bottles

$10.50

6 Heinekin Bottles

$9.50

6 Mich. Ultra Bottles

$7.95

6 Miller Lite Bottles

$7.95

6 Natty Boh Bottles

$6.95

6 Natural Light

$6.95

6 O'Douls Amber Bottles

$8.00

6 Peroni Bottles

$10.25

6 Rolling Rock Bottles

$9.25

6 Twisted Tea Bottles

$10.25

6 White Claw Black Cherry

$13.50

6 White Claw Raspberry

$13.50

6 Yuengling Bottles

$7.95

Case

Angry Orchard Bottles

$38.00

Budweiser Bottles

$25.50

Bud Ice Bottles

$33.00

Bud Light Bottles

$25.75

Bud Light Lime Bottles

$31.50

Coors Light Bottles

$28.75

Corona Light Bottles

$35.50

Corona Bottles

$35.50

Heinekin Bottles

$36.00

Michelob Ultra Bottles

$29.00

Miller Light Bottles

$27.75

Natural Light Cans

$23.50

Natty Boh Bottles

$23.50

O'Douls Amber Bottles

$30.00

Peroni Bottles

$38.50

Rolling Rock Bottles

$32.25

Twisted Tea Bottles

$38.00

Yuengling Bottles

$28.25

Bud Zero Bottles

$33.00

Quarts

Grapfruit Crush Qt.

$15.00

Margarita Qt.

$15.00

Orange Crush Qt.

$15.00

Wine

Asti Spumate btl

$32.00

Champagne btl

$16.00

Chardonnay House btl

$19.00

Pinot Grigio House btl

$19.00

Prosecco btl

$32.00

Riesling btl

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc btl

$23.00

White Zinfandel btl

$19.00

Moscato Bottle

$19.00

Merch

Squire's FlexFit Hat

$17.00

Black flexfit cap with white embroidered Squire's logo (one size fits most)

Squire's Hat (Clasp Closure)

$12.00

Black Cotton cap with white embroidered Squire's logo and cloth adjustable clasp for closure.

Squire's Kids T-shirts (Green and Red)

$8.00

Squire's Koozies

$3.00

Can or Bottle.

Squire's Koozies (2 for $5)

$5.00

Squire's Sweatshirt

$25.00

Black with White Lettering

Squire's T-shirt Black

$14.00

Squire's T-shirt White

$14.00

Squire's logo on front

Squire's Visor

$14.00

Black cotton cap with white embroidered Squire's logo and velcro closure

Wine Glass

$5.00

Wine Glass Special (2 for $5 w Wine Btl Purchase)

$5.00

Retail

Alfredo Quart

$9.50

Bake @ Home 12"

$10.50

Loaf of Italian Bread (sliced)

$5.00

Sliced.

Butter Packs 14 @ 1.25

$1.25

Cannoli Mix Quart

$18.00

Cannoli Shell Lrg

$1.50

Cannoli Shell Mini

$1.25

Chicken Noodle Quart

$13.00

Coleslaw Quart

$7.00

Crab Soup Quart

$20.00

Cream of Crab Quart

$20.00

Doughball- Large

$4.00

Doughball- Small

$2.00

Doughball-Medium

$3.00

Dressing Bowl- 12oz

$5.00

Dressing Cup- 8oz

$3.50

Dressing Quart

$12.00

Grated Parmesan 16oz

$24.00

Grated Parmesan 8oz.

$12.00

Gravy Quart

$5.50

Ice by the Bag

$2.50

Meat Sauce Large (12oz)

$5.00

Meat Sauce Quart

$10.00

Meat Sauce Small (8oz)

$3.50

Pasta Salad Quart

$7.00

Pizza Cheese 16oz

$14.00

Pizza Cheese 8oz

$7.00

Pizza Kit-Large

$11.40

Pizza Kit-Medium

$7.80

Pizza Kit-small

$6.50

Pizza Sauce Quart

$7.00

Pizza Topping 12oz. Bowl

$3.50

Pizza Topping 8oz.Cup

$2.50

Rose Sauce Quart

$10.00

Rose with Meat Sauce Quart

$13.00

Shrimp Sauce (No Shrimp) Quart

$7.00

Shrimp Sauce Bowl

$5.50

Shrimp Sauce Quart

$14.50

Soup of the Day Quart

$13.00

Tomato Sauce Large (12oz)

$3.50

Tomato Sauce Quart

$6.00

Tomato Sauce Small (8oz)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dine-in, Carryout, Bar, Delivery and Catering

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222

