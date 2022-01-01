Squire's Restaurant
6723 Holabird Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21222
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings (8)
Select your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Sweet and Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay or Plain. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks
Wings (8)
Select your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Sweet and Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay or Plain. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks
Buffalo Chicken Strips
Four chicken strips tossed in hot sauce and served with celery and blue cheese dressing
Calamari
Freshly prepared in our homemade batter served with tomato sauce and lemon
Chicken Strips 4
Four white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with your choice of sauce
Crab Dip
Homemade crab dip tipped with cheese and served with a milano loaf and crackers
Crab Toast
French bread, halved, topped with homemade crab dip, cheddar cheese and then baked to perfection
Crabby Fries
French fries topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Italian bread hand painted with our homemade garlic spread
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with tomato sauce for dipping
Mussels
Prepared in a white wine and garlic sauce, great for dipping (Cajun style available upon request)
Onion Rings
Oversized onions dipped in gourmet batter and fried
Soup & Salad
Antipasto Salad
Italian meats including mortadella, soppressata, salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto on top of a bed of iceberg lettuce accented with Greek olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, celery hearts and provolone cheese
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons and freshly grated parmesan cheese
Chef's Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with imported ham, provolone cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes and hardboiled eggs
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad topped with seasoned grilled chicken
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade
Crab Caesar Salad
Caesar salad topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and old bay
Extra Crab Meat for Soup
Extra Dressing
Famous Cream of Crab Soup
Homemade
Famous Maryland Crab Soup
Homemade
Greek Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and served with our homemade Greek dressing
Half and Half Soup
Homemade
Large Garden Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions
Small Garden Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions
Soup of the Day
Call 410-288-0081 for the Soup of the Day. Changes Daily.
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions
Mini Chicken Primavera Pizza
White Pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary
Mini Everything Pizza
Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Pepperoni
Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Almonds, Pineapple, and Capicolla
Mini Lotsa Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon, and capicolla
Mini Signature Seafood Pizza
Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay. Voted Best Pizza by Baltimore's WPOC Micheal J and Francesca's Pizza Contest in 2018!
Mini Squire's Special Pizza
Everything, plus Capicolla
Mini Vegetarian Pizza
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sliced tomatoes
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions
Small Chicken Primavera Pizza
White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary
Small Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, capicolla and almonds
Small Lotsa Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla
Small Signature Seafood Pizza
Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay
Small Squire's Special Pizza
Everything pizza plus capicolla
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions
Medium Chicken Primavera Pizza
White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary
Medium Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, capicolla and almonds
Medium Lotsa Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla
Medium Signature Seafood Pizza
Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay
Medium Squire's Special Pizza
Everything pizza plus capicolla
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken and red onions
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions
Large Chicken Primavera Pizza
White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary
Large Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms and green peppers
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, capicolla and almonds
Large Lotsa Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon and capicolla
Large Signature Seafood Pizza
Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay
Large Squire's Special Pizza
Everything pizza plus capicolla
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and sliced tomatoes
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Specialty buffalo sauce, chicken and red onions
Gluten Free Chicken Primavera Pizza
White pizza with olive oil, chicken, sliced tomatoes, broccoli and rosemary
Gluten Free Everything Pizza
Mushrooms, Meat Sauce, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Pepperoni
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Almonds, Pineapple, and Capicolla
Gluten Free Lotsa Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, meat sauce, sausage, bacon, and capicolla
Gluten Free Signature Seafood Pizza
Spicy red sauce, shrimp, crab meat and Old Bay.
Gluten Free Squire's Special Pizza
Everything, plus capicolla
Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sliced tomatoes
Create your own Pasta!
Angel Hair
Topped with tomato sauce
Fettuccini
Topped with tomato sauce
Gnocchi (potato dumplings)
Topped with tomato sauce
Thin Macaroni (Angel Hair)
Topped with tomato sauce
Meat Lasagna
Homemade noodles layered with tomato sauce, meatsauce, and our special four cheese blend topped with tomato sauce
Cheese Manicotti
Two large manicotti stuffed with our delicate ricotta cheese filling
Meat Manicotti
Two large manicotti stuffed with our homemade meat filling
Half and Half Manicotti
One meat and one cheese filled manicotti
Penne
Topped with tomato sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Topped with tomato sauce
Shells
Topped with tomato sauce
Spaghetti
Topped with tomato sauce
Spinach Fettuccini
Topped with tomato sauce
Stuffed Shells
Topped with tomato sauce
Meat Tortellini
Topped with tomato sauce
Vegetarian Lasagna
Homemade noodles layered with tomato sauce, carrots, spinach, zucchini, and our special four cheese blend topped with tomato sauce
Whole Wheat Thin Macaroni (Angel Hair)
Topped with tomato sauce
Specialty Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
Homemade fettuccini noodles topped with our classic Alfredo sauce
Guilt-Free Pasta
Homemade whole wheat thin macaroni topped with olive oil, garlic, broccoli, and chicken
Mussels Bianco
Steamed mussels in white wine and garlic sauce over angel hair (spicy available upon request)
Pasta with Shrimp Sauce
Homemade thin macaroni noodles topped with our chef's spicy, red sauce with a kick of garlic and a hefty portion of shrimp
Salmon Bianco
8 oz. salmon filet with lemon, rosemary, and capers in white wine and garlic sauce over angel hair
Shells Parm with Meat Sauce
Topped with melted provolone and tomato sauce.
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage Links (2)
Topped with tomato sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs (2)
Topped with tomato sauce
Squire's Sampler
The best of Squire's all served together! Angel hair pasta topped with Alfredo sauce, meat lasagna, one meatball and one sausage link
Platters
Buffalo Chicken Strips
Chicken Cacciatore
Two breasts marinated in our homemade cacciatore sauce with green peppers, mushrooms and rosemary
Chicken Parmigiana
Two breaded chicken breasts fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Strips
Five white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce for dipping
Crab Cakes
Two 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cakes
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Filet Mignon 6 oz.
Fried Fish Platter
Two 8 oz. Pollock Filet
Fried Shrimp
Six shrimp fried
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
Two breasts marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper topped with melted provolone cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.
Grilled Italian Chicken
Two breasts marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper
Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy
12 oz. of 100% Angus ground beef seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with our homemade beef gravy
Hot Roast Beef Platter
Tender slices of our slow cooked roast beef sandwiched between two slices of white bread and topped with our homemade beef gravy
Meatball Platter
Three meatballs topped with tomato sauce
N.Y. Strip Steak 14 oz.
Grilled Pork Chops
Two pork chops seasoned and grilled to perfection
Italian Sausage Link Platter
Three homemade Italian sausage links topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Baked Salmon Platter
8 oz. salmon filet with lemon, rosemary and capers
Seafood Platter
One 8 oz. fried Pollock, one homemade 5 oz. broiled crab cake and 4 shrimp
Shrimp Parmigiana
Six fried shrimp topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Surf and Turf: Filet Mignon and 5 Fried Shrimp
Surfand Turf: Filet Mignon and Crab Cake
Veal Parmigiana
One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Veal with Gravy
One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with our homemade beef gravy
Sandwiches & Burgers
B.L.T.
Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken patty tossed in hot sauce and served on a roll with celery and blue cheese on the side
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries
5 oz. crab cake served with fries
Fried Fish Sandwich
one 4 oz. Haddock filet
Grilled Cheese
served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Hot Dog
Served with fries.
Hot Roast Beef
Served with one side.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Our homemade shrimp salad sandwich is made fresh every week served with fries and slaw. Available starting Friday, while supplies last.
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Bacon Cheeseburger w/ FF
Bacon, American cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with fries.
Cheeseburger w/ FF
American cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with fries.
The Crabby Burger w/ FF
Topped with homemade crab dip and cheese. Served with fries.
The Southwest Burger w/ FF
Crispy onion rings, bacon, American cheese and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries.
Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
with American cheese
Cheesesteak Sub
with American cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Homemade Chicken Salad Sub
Cold Roast Beef Sub
Italian Cold Cut Sub
imported ham, mortadella, salami and provolone cheese
Crab Cake Sub
Served with fries
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Fried eggplant topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Fish Sub
one 8 oz. Pollock filet
Fried Shrimp Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Italian Cheesesteak Sub
with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Meatball on a Heel
Three meatballs stuffed in a half loaf of Italian bread and tomato sauce
Meatball Parmigiana on a Heel
Meatball on a heel with provolone cheese
Pizza Sub
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Italian Sausage Link Sub
Fried Onions, green peppers and tomato sauce
Italian Sausage Patty Parmigiana Sub
Topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Served with fries
Homemade Tuna Salad Sub
Turkey Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Fried veal patty topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Sub, Fry, Soda Deal
Choice of sub served with fries and a 20 oz. drink.
Sides
Applesauce
Fresh Seasoned Asparagus
Baked Potato
Loaf of Italian Bread (sliced)
Sliced.
Fresh Broccoli
Cheezy Fries
Cole Slaw
Corn
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Garlic Fries
Garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Gravy Side
Green Beans
Olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper
Italian Bread (2 slices)
Kraft Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy upon request
Meat Sauce
Meatball (1)
Meatball (1) & Sausage (1)
Meatballs (2)
Meatballs (3)
Milano Loaf
Old Bay Fries
Onion Rings
Parm (Cheese and Tomato Sauce)
Pasta Salad
Pickles
Pizza Fries
Tomato sauce, pizza cheese and oregano
Potato Salad
Rose Sauce Side
Rosey Meat Sauce Side
Sausage Link (1)
Sausage Links (2)
Sausage Links (3)
Shrimp Sauce Side
Tomato Sauce
Lunch Platters & Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)
One breaded chicken breast fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Strips (Lunch)
Two white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce for dipping
Crab Cake Platter (Lunch)
One 5 oz. jumbo lump homemade crab cake
Eggplant Parmigiana (Lunch)
Fried slices of tender eggplant topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Fried Fish Platter (Lunch)
One 8 oz. Pollock Filet
Fried Shrimp Platter (Lunch)
Four shrimp fried
Grilled Italian Chicken Platter (Lunch)
One breast marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)
One breast marinated in white wine, garlic, salt and pepper topped with melted provolone and tomato sauce.
Hot Roast Beef (Lunch)
Tender slices of our slow cooked roast beef sandwiched between two slices of white bread and topped with our homemade beef gravy
Grilled Pork Chop (Lunch)
One pork chop seasoned and grilled to perfection
Shrimp Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)
Four fried shrimp topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Veal Parmigiana Platter (Lunch)
One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Veal with Beef Gravy (Lunch)
One large breaded veal patty fried and topped with our homemade beef gravy
Small Angel Hair
Topped with tomato sauce
Small Lasagna
Small Cheese Manicotti
One large manicotti stuffed with our delicate ricotta cheese filling
Small Meat Manicotti
One large manicotti stuffed with our homemade meat filling
Small Penne
Topped with tomato sauce
Small Cheese Ravioli
Topped with tomato sauce
Small Shells
Topped with tomato sauce
Small Spaghetti
Topped with tomato sauce
Small Stuffed Shells
Topped with tomato sauce
Desserts
Homemade Large Cannoli
Homemade Mini Cannoli
Carrot Cake
Moist carrot cake studded with raisins and walnuts, finished with smooth cream cheese icing
Cheesecake
Cheesecake with Cherry Topping
Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Rice Pudding
Kids Menu
Mini Pizza
Tomato and cheese
Grilled Cheese
served on white bread with yellow american cheese with a side
Cheeseburger
One 4 oz. 100% Angus beef patty with yellow American cheese served with a side
Hot Dog
Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hot dog roll served with a side
Chicken Strips 2
Two white meat breaded chicken strips fried and served with a dipping sauce and a side
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with a side
Kraft Mac and Cheese
Served with a side
Shells Kids
Topped with tomato sauce
Cheese Ravioli Kids
Topped with tomato sauce
Spaghetti Kids
Topped with tomato sauce
6 Packs
6 Angry Orchard Bottles
6 Bud Ice Bottles
6 Bud Light Bottles
6 Bud Light Lime Bottles
6 Bud Zero Bottles
6 Budweiser Bottles
6 Coors Light Bottles
6 Corona Bottles
6 Corona Light Bottles
6 Heinekin Bottles
6 Mich. Ultra Bottles
6 Miller Lite Bottles
6 Natty Boh Bottles
6 Natural Light
6 O'Douls Amber Bottles
6 Peroni Bottles
6 Rolling Rock Bottles
6 Twisted Tea Bottles
6 White Claw Black Cherry
6 White Claw Raspberry
6 Yuengling Bottles
Case
Angry Orchard Bottles
Budweiser Bottles
Bud Ice Bottles
Bud Light Bottles
Bud Light Lime Bottles
Coors Light Bottles
Corona Light Bottles
Corona Bottles
Heinekin Bottles
Michelob Ultra Bottles
Miller Light Bottles
Natural Light Cans
Natty Boh Bottles
O'Douls Amber Bottles
Peroni Bottles
Rolling Rock Bottles
Twisted Tea Bottles
Yuengling Bottles
Bud Zero Bottles
Wine
Merch
Squire's FlexFit Hat
Black flexfit cap with white embroidered Squire's logo (one size fits most)
Squire's Hat (Clasp Closure)
Black Cotton cap with white embroidered Squire's logo and cloth adjustable clasp for closure.
Squire's Kids T-shirts (Green and Red)
Squire's Koozies
Can or Bottle.
Squire's Koozies (2 for $5)
Squire's Sweatshirt
Black with White Lettering
Squire's T-shirt Black
Squire's T-shirt White
Squire's logo on front
Squire's Visor
Black cotton cap with white embroidered Squire's logo and velcro closure
Wine Glass
Wine Glass Special (2 for $5 w Wine Btl Purchase)
Retail
Alfredo Quart
Bake @ Home 12"
Loaf of Italian Bread (sliced)
Sliced.
Butter Packs 14 @ 1.25
Cannoli Mix Quart
Cannoli Shell Lrg
Cannoli Shell Mini
Chicken Noodle Quart
Coleslaw Quart
Crab Soup Quart
Cream of Crab Quart
Doughball- Large
Doughball- Small
Doughball-Medium
Dressing Bowl- 12oz
Dressing Cup- 8oz
Dressing Quart
Grated Parmesan 16oz
Grated Parmesan 8oz.
Gravy Quart
Ice by the Bag
Meat Sauce Large (12oz)
Meat Sauce Quart
Meat Sauce Small (8oz)
Pasta Salad Quart
Pizza Cheese 16oz
Pizza Cheese 8oz
Pizza Kit-Large
Pizza Kit-Medium
Pizza Kit-small
Pizza Sauce Quart
Pizza Topping 12oz. Bowl
Pizza Topping 8oz.Cup
Rose Sauce Quart
Rose with Meat Sauce Quart
Shrimp Sauce (No Shrimp) Quart
Shrimp Sauce Bowl
Shrimp Sauce Quart
Soup of the Day Quart
Tomato Sauce Large (12oz)
Tomato Sauce Quart
Tomato Sauce Small (8oz)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dine-in, Carryout, Bar, Delivery and Catering
6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222