Restaurant info

Think Tasty Burgers. SquishBurger is inside the Wild S Building next door to the The Beehive Mercantile on your way/past Idalou TX. SquishBurger offers many different menu options. We have a Rise breakfast concession from 7am-9am/wed thru Friday. That offers Coffee and Handheld Foods. SquishBurger operates Tuesday thru Friday 11am to 6pm Signature Squish is 100% Beef ground in house seared to perfection topped with Sharp cheese on buttery toasted bun condiments on side to complement the guest pleasure. House made Pickled Jalapeño Mustard or Red Onion Ketchup brings SquishBurger experience to thankful guest. We do also have a feature or seasonal salad option. The catering part of SquishBurger has the private event/personal chef experience waiting in the wings for all the social gathers we might be inquiring about. Large or small give us a call.