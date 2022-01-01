  • Home
A map showing the location of Squishies Bubble Tea 9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203

Squishies Bubble Tea 9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203

No reviews yet

9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203

Dallas, TX 75238

Order Again

Coffees

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25

Caramel Frappe

$5.25

Mocha Frappe

$5.25

Vietnamese Frap

$5.25

Fresh Brews

Apricot Escape (CF)

$3.75

All organic - Rosehips, Rooibos, Hibiscus, Honeybush, Orange Peel, Marigold, Lemon Myrtle, Lemongrass, Apple

Assam Gold

$3.75

Black tea from India steeps a rich golden infusion with smooth, malty flavor notes

Aztec Spice

$3.75

Black Classic Tea

$3.75

This organic loose leaf black tea is a hand blended mix of whole leaf black tea that is certain to delight all of your senses.

Blue Pineapple

$4.00

This tea brings together notes of lychee and citrus with organic lemongrass and sweet pineapple for a truly unforgettable cup of tea.

Coconut Cacao Pu-erh

$4.00

An invigorating blend of organic loose leaf Pu-erh tea with cocoa nibs and coconut pieces.

Darjeeling

$4.00

Enjoy the crisp apple-like, honeysuckle and fresh floral notes

Earl Grey

$3.75

These full-bodied leaves are hand blended with oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus and floral cup of tea

French Lemon Ginger (CF)

French Lemon Ginger (CF)

$3.75

This bulk ginger tea is a soothing organic blend comprised of spicy, grassy, and citrus flavor notes. French Lemon Ginger is a caffeine free rooibos blend

Garden of Eden

$3.75

Garden of Eden combines loose leaf black tea with high notes of summer ripened mangoes and passionfruit.

Ginger Ginseng (CF)

$3.75

Our Ginger Ginseng loose leaf tea blend has notes of citrus, mint, and spice.

Green Pomegranate

$3.75

Sweeten your palate with a tart and tangy notes from this stunning pomegranate green tea.

Green Sencha Tea

$3.75

Traditional organic sencha green tea. Stunning notes of wheatgrass, olive, and pine.

Happy

Happy

$3.75

Sweet raspberries, hibiscus flowers, with a floral scent of jasmine, carries this guayusa and green tea blend to a place that can only be described as Happy.

Hibiscus Cooler

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.75

A sweet, tart, and fruity infusion that is delightful to sip both hot and over ice.

Iron Goddess of Mercy

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$3.75

Iron Goddess of Mercy is a wholesale oolong tea comprised of tender leaves that are gently basket tossed immediately after harvesting to rupture the cells for semi-oxidization.

Jasmine White Tip

$3.75

A bright organic jasmine green tea. White Tip Jasmine is lightly fired to maintain silvery tips and is traditionally scented with jasmine blossoms. Enjoy this crisp and floral green tea at any time of day.

Kauai Cocktail

$4.00
Liquid Jade

Liquid Jade

$3.75

A delicious award-winning white and green tea blend with a touch of bergamot. Liquid Jade delivers a clean, fresh taste with bright notes of honey and citrus. The perfect pot every time.

Meyer Lemon

Meyer Lemon

$3.75

Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Naked Pu-erh

$4.00

Oolong Rose

$3.75
Passion Fruit Jasmine Black Tea

Passion Fruit Jasmine Black Tea

$3.75

Plum Oolong

$3.75

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Raspberry Nectar

$3.75

Rooibos Chai

$3.75

Rose Black

$3.75
Sakura

Sakura

$3.75
Summer Peach

Summer Peach

$3.75

Tali's Masala Chai

$3.75
Vanilla Berry Truffle

Vanilla Berry Truffle

$3.75
White Peach

White Peach

$3.75
White Peony

White Peony

$3.75

Fruit Teas

Black Fruit Tea

$3.75

Green Fruit Tea

$3.75

Jasmine Fruit Tea

$3.75

Milk Teas

Almond MT

$4.00
Chai MT

Chai MT

$4.00

Chocolate MT

$4.00
Classic MT

Classic MT

$4.00

Coconut Cacao MT

$4.00
Coconut MT

Coconut MT

$4.00

Earl Grey MT

$4.00

Honeydew

$4.00
Jasmine MT

Jasmine MT

$4.00

Lavender MT

$4.00
Matcha MT

Matcha MT

$4.00

Rose Black MT

$4.00

Strawberry MT

$4.00
Taro MT

Taro MT

$4.00
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.00

Tiger MT

$5.00

Seasonal

Mint Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Refresher

$4.50

Mango-Strawberry Refresher

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Shakes

Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$6.00
Chai Shake

Chai Shake

$6.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00
Matcha Shake

Matcha Shake

$6.00
Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.00
Oreo

Oreo

$6.00

Peach Shake

$6.00
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00
Taro Shake

Taro Shake

$6.00
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Thai Shake

$6.00

Mango Shake

$6.00

Slushies

Blueberry

$4.25
Coconut

Coconut

$4.25

Dragonfruit

$4.25

Green Apple

$4.25

Honeydew

$4.25
Lavender

Lavender

$4.25
Lychee

Lychee

$4.25
Mango

Mango

$4.25
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.25
Matcha

Matcha

$4.25
Passionfruit

Passionfruit

$4.25
Peach

Peach

$4.25

Pina Colada

$4.25

Pineapple

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.25

Taro Slush

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Smoothies

Avocado

$5.25
Avocado Blueberry

Avocado Blueberry

$5.25
Banana Pineapple

Banana Pineapple

$5.25

Mango

$5.25
Mango Piña Colada

Mango Piña Colada

$5.25
Peach Passion Mango

Peach Passion Mango

$5.25
Peach Strawberry

Peach Strawberry

$5.25

Pineapple Strawberry

$5.25

Piña Colada

$5.25

Strawberry

$5.25
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.25
Strawberry Piña Colada

Strawberry Piña Colada

$5.25
Very Berry

Very Berry

$5.25

WATER

Water

$0.25

Water With Add-in

$0.75

Water With Add-on

$0.75

Water Extra Add-on

$1.50

Snacks

Almond Pocky

$3.75Out of stock

CHAMOY STRAW

$1.00

Choco Tree Stump

$4.00

Crisp Choco

$4.00Out of stock

Dream Animals Coconut Bis

$3.50

Everyburger

$4.00

Green Couque Dasses

$5.00Out of stock

Koala Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Koala Mango

$3.00

Koala Strawberry

$3.00

Live Plant 🌿

$15.00

Look ChocoMint

$3.50Out of stock

Matcha Pocky

$3.50

Mushrooms Chocolate

$4.95Out of stock

Noir Black Cocoa Sticks

$4.50

Pink Bunny Biscuit

$3.00

Pocky Choco Banana

$3.50

Pocky Chocolate

$3.50

Pocky Strawberry

$3.50

T Shirt

$15.00

Taro Cookies

$4.00

YBC Lemon Tubes

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203, Dallas, TX 75238

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

