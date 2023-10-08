- Home
Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Glen Burnie 801 Landmark Drive
801 Landmark Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Slices - Pizzas - Calzones
Calzones
Meat Lovers Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheeses
Cheese Calzone
mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, cheddar cheeses
Veggie Calzone
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Stromboli - Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye, American Cheese, Mozzarella
Stromboli - Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Stromboli - Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Side of Ranch
Stromboli - Spinach
Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella
12" Pizza + 12" Gluten Free Pizza
Tomato Pie
chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Cheese Pizza
Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Grandma Pizza
Lasagna Pizza
artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil
Squisito® Pizza
pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce
Chicken BBQ Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
Chicken Al Pesto Pizza
chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce
Chicken Brucschetta Pizza
philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
Gourmet Veggie Pizza
broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella. choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.
16" NY Style & 16" Flatbread
Cheese Pizza
Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
Grandma Pizza
Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella
White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil
Squisito® Pizza
pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery choice of: ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
Chicken Al Pesto Pizza
chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce
Margherita Pizza
Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan
Gourmet Veggie Pizza
broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Tomato Pie
chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Lasagna Pizza
artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce
Chicken BBQ Pizza
philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheeses
Chicken Brushetta Pizza
white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil
Apps - Salads - Subs
Appetizers
Calamari Fritti
crispy calamari, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard
Antipasto Italiano
assorted meats, cheeses, vegetables, olives, fresh lettuce, Italian vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders & Fries
your choice of buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard.
Basket of French Fries
Meatballs Mediterranean
Squisito® marinara sauce, feta cheese, garlic crostini, basil
Mozzarella Caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil
Brushetta Napoletana
garlic crostini, tomatoes, basil, provolone
Mozzarella Sticks
with Squisito® marinara sauce
Squisito® Garlic Knots (6)
with Squisito® marinara sauce
Squisito® Garlic Knots (3)
with Squisito® marinara sauce
Bonless Buffalo Bites
chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard
Garlic Bread With Cheese
toasted garlic bread and mozzarella cheese
Fried Zucchini Sticks
served with ranch and Squisito® marinara sauce
Soups & Salads
Soups
TOMATO TORTELLINI - ITALIAN WEDDING - PASTA FAGIOLI
House Salad
lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers
Greek Salad
lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Bruschetta Salad
lettuce blend, pepperoncini, olives, cucumbers, red onions, topped with marinated chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons
Chicken Mediterranean Salad
spring mix, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, house dressing
Portobello Salad
lettuce blend, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, topped with grilled portobello, tomatoes, pepperoncini
Chicken Florentina Salad
grilled chicken, lettuce blend, dried cranberries, walnuts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, crispy onions
Chop Chop Salad
lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, ham, salami, crispy onions, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Carnival Salad
chicken and shrimp over lettuce blend, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions
Blackened Salmon Salad
spinach and lettuce blend, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, carrots, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, walnuts
Grilled Salmon Salad
Arugula Salad
arugula, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
Side House Salad
lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers
Side Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan
Side Greek Salad
lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese
Italian Subs
Squisito® Sub
salami, capicolla, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone
Chicken Cheesesteak sub
chopped chicken steak, provolone
Supreme Cheesesteak
chopped ribeye, ham, bacon, mushrooms, provolone
Diablo Cheesesteak Sub
(spicy) chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, chili peppers, provolone
Italian Cold Cut Sub
ham, salami, capicola, provolone, house dressing
Chicken BLT Sub
grilled chicken, bacon, provolone
Chicken Parm Sub
breaded chicken, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
Meatball Parm Sub
meatballs, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
Sausage Parm Sub
sliced sausage, with mozzarella and Squisito® tomato sauce
Eggplant Parm Sub
panfried eggplant, with mozzarella and Squisito® tomato sauce
Pizza Steak Sub
chopped ribeye steak, pizza sauce. caramelized onions, provolone
Pastas - Entrees
Pasta Lovers
Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato
Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, meatballs
Spaghetti & Meatsauce
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, meat sauce
Spaghetti & Sausage
spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, sausage
Gnocchi Margherita
potato dumplings with Squisito® marinara sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce
Penne Arrabiata
penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce
Fettuccini Bolognese
fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce
Salsiccia & Peppers
penne pasta, sausage, mixed peppers, onions, Squisito® marinara sauce
Tortellini Primavera
cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan
Penne Broccoli
broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne
Penne Carbonara
crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Mangia Healthy
Salmon Alla Griglia
grilled salmon served with chef’s vegetable choice, balsamic glaze
Chicken Portobello
grilled chicken with grilled portobello mushrooms and chopped tomatoes in an oil and garlic sauce, whole wheat pasta
Penne Rustica
fresh spinach, tomato, sautéed with oil and garlic, topped with walnuts and feta cheese, whole wheat pasta
Pollo Alla Griglia
grilled chicken, served with chef’s vegetable choice
From The Oven
Spinach Stuffed Eggplant
ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.
Baked Ravioli
cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella
Baked Ziti
penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Lasagna Bolognese
ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Veal Parmigiana
fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp, capellini pasta, Squisito® marinara sauce
Shrimp Marianara
shrimp, capellini pasta, scampi sauce
Seafood Mediterraneo
shrimp and crab meat, fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce
Granchio Rosato
crab meat in a rose cream sauce over penne pasta
Shrimp Arrabiata
sautéed shrimp in a spicy Squisito® marinara sauce with capellini pasta
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Florentina
spinach, mozzarella cheese, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta
Chicken Picatta
white lemon garlic sauce with capers, capellini pasta
Chicken Marsala
mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, capellini pasta
Chicken Chesapeake
mushrooms, crab meat, rose cream sauce, capellini pasta
Kids - Sides - Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Penne Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Kids Penne Butter
Penne Pasta, Butter, Parmesan Cheese
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli (alfredo or Squisito® tomato sauce)
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, Squisito Tomato Sauce, Meatball (1)
Kids Baked Ziti
penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Kids Chicken Tenders /w Fries
Chicken Tenders (3), French Fries
Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Broccoli
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks (3), Squisito Marinara Sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
add broccoli for 99¢
Kids Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti, Squisito Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Side & Add-Ons
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Chicken (Grilled)
Side Dressing
Side Garlic Bread (4 PC)
Side Mayonnaise
Side Meatballs (3)
Side of Broccoli
Side of Meatsauce
Side of Salmon
Side of Sausage
Side of Spinach
Side of Veggie Medley
Side Shrimp
Side Tomato Sauce (3oz)
Side Tomato Sauce (16 oz)
Side Alfredo Sauce (16 oz)
Desserts
Tiramisu
traditional sponge cake soaked in bold Italian espresso, layered with light and rich mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
Toasted Almond Cake
sponge cake with amaretto syrup, layered with creamy mascarpone, topped with crushed amarettini cookies and roasted almonds
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
crispy shells filled to order with a sweet cannoli cream filling, folded with chocolate chips
Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake
this cake is comprised of six levels, alternating light and airy chocolate mousse and moist chocolate sponge layers, covered with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache
Cheesecake
Junior’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake, what all New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be
Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Squisito's mission is to serve perfectly priced, high quality, authentic Italian dishes with superior service in an upscale, yet casual and inviting atmosphere. EAT WELL EAT ITALIAN!
801 Landmark Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061