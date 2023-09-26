Restaurant info

Welcome to Sri Krishna, where we strive to serve our community with delicious and authentic Indian food that caters to all dietary preferences. Our restaurant is dedicated to making Indian cuisine accessible to everyone, and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the rich flavors and aromas of India. Our menu is carefully crafted to bring together a variety of traditional Indian dishes made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. From creamy curries and aromatic rice dishes to crispy dosas and fluffy naans, we have something to suit every palate. We take pride in using locally sourced produce and sustainable ingredients wherever possible, ensuring that our food is not only delicious but also environmentally conscious.Our chefs are passionate about the food they create, and they take great care to preserve the authentic flavors of India in every dish they prepare.

