SriThai - Atlantic Station
No reviews yet
1380 Atlantic Station #14275
Atlanta, GA 30363
SOUP
SALAD
BEEF SALAD
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber
CUCUMBER SALAD
Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar
GINGER SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing
HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)
Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar
LAOS SASHIMI SALAD
Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
PAPAYA SALAD
Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.
SASHIMI SALAD
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
NUM TUK
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce
YUM WOON SEN
Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid, carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green onions, cilantro mixed with SriThai hot & sour sauce
CHICKEN LARB
Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce
THAI APP
BANGKOK PORK
Marinated pork belly breaded and deep fried, served with tamarind sauce
BASIL ROLL
Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.
BEEF JERKY
Thai marinated beef
CHICKEN SATAY
Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
CRAB RANGOON
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce
SRI THAI WING
Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce
HOT WINGS
Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.
HOY JOR
Stuffed fried crab wrap with bean curd
MOO YANG
Grilled BBQ pork served with sticky rice
ROTI MASSAMAN
Roti bread served with massaman dipping curry with potatoes, carrots and onions
SAI UAO
Handmade Thai pork sausage with ginger & fresh Thai herbs
SPRING ROLL
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
STEAM BLACK MUSSLES
Steamed with herbs and chef special sauce
THAI DUMPLING
Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.
THAI EGG ROLL
Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
THAI SAMPLER
Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.
THAI SHRIMP ROLL
Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
YUM YUM SQUID
Steamed squid topped with herbs and seafood sauce.
SRI THAI RIBS
Pork baby back ribs marinated in Thai herbs served with tamarind sauce
SRITHAI BBQ CHICKEN
Authentic BBQ Chicken SriThai style
JAPANESE APP
AGED TOFU
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
CHUKA KURAGE
CRISPY CRAB MEAT
DYNAMITE APP
EDAMAME
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
FRIED OYSTER
Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
GYOZA
Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.
HAMACHI KAMA
Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce
KANISU
Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber
LOBSTER DYNAMITE
Baked Lobster topped with mixed seafood, mushroom and onion with seasoned mayo and masago.
MUSSEL DYNAMITE
Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.
SOFT SHELL CRAB APP
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS
Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce
SUNOMONO
Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar
TUNA TARTAR
Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
TUNA TATAKI
Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried vegetables tempura.
FRIED SCALLOPS
Fried imatation scallop served with mayo sauce
JAPANESE ENTREES
Boat
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
CHIRASHI
Served with miso. Variety of fish topped on bed of sushi rice and masago. Raw/under cook. ** All subtitution Extra $4
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pcs of tuna, salmon and escolar. **Raw/undercooked**
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef choice sushi roll and 15 pcs (for one) 30 pcs (for two) of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (Substitutions)
Sashimi Dinner
5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)
Sashimi Supreme
21 pcs of top quality sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)
Sushi & Sashimi Bento Box
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces nigiri, 4 pieces California roll. Raw/undercooked. Served with rice (Padthai no rice) Choice of Padthai / Massaman / Chicken teriyaki
MAKIMONO
Avocado Roll
Bagel Roll
Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.
California Eel Roll
California roll topped with eel.
California Roll
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.
Dragon Roll
Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
Dynamite Roll
Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.
Eel Roll
Grilled eel with scallion.
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Kamikaze Roll
Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Roll
**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Tekka
Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.
Vegetable Roll
Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**
Tiger Maki
Snow crab meat mixed with mayo sauce and cucumber topped with tuna,salmon, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
Daimyo Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**
Rainbow Supreme
Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Skin Roll
Kappa (Cuccmber) Roll
TEMAKI (HANDROLL)
California HR
Kani, cucumber and avocado.
J.B. HR
Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Lobster HR
Steamed lobster in special mix and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Skin HR
Grilled salmon with skin and scallion.
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago
Snow Crab HR
Snow crab,masago with spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop HR
Chopped scallop, masago with spicy mayo and sesame oil. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna HR
Tuna, avocado, scallion and masago with spicy mayo. Raw/undercooked.
Unagi HR
Grilled eel with scallion.
Soft Shell Crab HR
2 handrolls. Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago.
CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL
Atlantic Roll
Whole fried roll with fried lobster mix with scallion , cream cheese ,avocado and mayo.
Black Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
Candy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.
Caribbean Roll
Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Celebrity Roll
Fried lobster, wagyu beef, cream cheese , avocado, scallion, tobbiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Crunchy Roll
Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese
Double Shrimp Roll
Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.
Hawaii Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.
Hurricane Roll
Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.
Miami Roll
Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.
New York Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Ocean Roll
Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.
Orange Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon's Bird Nest
Fried roll with salmon, kani, avocado, asparagus, carrot topped with tempura kani meat in eel and mayo sauce
Sashimi Roll
Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**
Snow White Roll
Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.
Sri Thai Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
Super Crunch Roll
Crab, tempura flake and mayo topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna Sushi Pizza
Fried sushi pizza and topped with spicy tuna and baked