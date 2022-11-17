Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese

SriThai - Atlantic Station

review star

No reviews yet

1380 Atlantic Station #14275

Atlanta, GA 30363

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
SPICY BASIL NOODLE
SPRING ROLL

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00
PIBB EXTRA

PIBB EXTRA

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

Cherry Temple

$4.00

TEA & COFFEE

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00
GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$3.00
JASMINE TEA

JASMINE TEA

$3.00
SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$3.00
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00
THAI FLOAT

THAI FLOAT

$7.00
THAI COFFEE

THAI COFFEE

$5.00

SOUP

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.00
TOM KA GAI

TOM KA GAI

$7.00+

Chicken and mushroom coconut soup.

TOM YUM GOONG

TOM YUM GOONG

$8.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, mushroom, tomato in hot and sour soup.

TOM YUM TALAY/KING OF THE SEA

TOM YUM TALAY/KING OF THE SEA

$10.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, squid, mussel, mushroom and tomato in tom yum soup.

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$7.00+

SALAD

BEEF SALAD

BEEF SALAD

$15.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar

GINGER SALAD

GINGER SALAD

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing

HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)

HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)

$8.00

Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar

LAOS SASHIMI SALAD

$22.00

Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$13.00

Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.

SASHIMI SALAD

SASHIMI SALAD

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

NUM TUK

NUM TUK

$15.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce

YUM WOON SEN

YUM WOON SEN

$18.00

Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid, carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green onions, cilantro mixed with SriThai hot & sour sauce

CHICKEN LARB

CHICKEN LARB

$12.00

Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce

THAI APP

BANGKOK PORK

BANGKOK PORK

$15.00

Marinated pork belly breaded and deep fried, served with tamarind sauce

BASIL ROLL

BASIL ROLL

$8.00

Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.

BEEF JERKY

BEEF JERKY

$13.00

Thai marinated beef

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$12.00

Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.00

Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce

SRI THAI WING

SRI THAI WING

$12.00

Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce

HOT WINGS

HOT WINGS

$12.00

Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.

HOY JOR

HOY JOR

$10.00

Stuffed fried crab wrap with bean curd

MOO YANG

MOO YANG

$12.00

Grilled BBQ pork served with sticky rice

ROTI MASSAMAN

ROTI MASSAMAN

$10.00

Roti bread served with massaman dipping curry with potatoes, carrots and onions

SAI UAO

SAI UAO

$10.00

Handmade Thai pork sausage with ginger & fresh Thai herbs

SPRING ROLL

SPRING ROLL

$7.00

Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

STEAM BLACK MUSSLES

STEAM BLACK MUSSLES

$17.00

Steamed with herbs and chef special sauce

THAI DUMPLING

THAI DUMPLING

$8.00

Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.

THAI EGG ROLL

THAI EGG ROLL

$10.00

Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce

THAI SAMPLER

THAI SAMPLER

$15.00

Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.

THAI SHRIMP ROLL

THAI SHRIMP ROLL

$11.00

Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

YUM YUM SQUID

YUM YUM SQUID

$13.00

Steamed squid topped with herbs and seafood sauce.

SRI THAI RIBS

SRI THAI RIBS

$15.00

Pork baby back ribs marinated in Thai herbs served with tamarind sauce

SRITHAI BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

Authentic BBQ Chicken SriThai style

JAPANESE APP

AGED TOFU

AGED TOFU

$7.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

CHUKA KURAGE

CHUKA KURAGE

$10.00
CRISPY CRAB MEAT

CRISPY CRAB MEAT

$11.00
DYNAMITE APP

DYNAMITE APP

$10.00
EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

FRIED OYSTER

FRIED OYSTER

$12.00

Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.00

Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.

HAMACHI KAMA

HAMACHI KAMA

$13.00

Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce

KANISU

KANISU

$12.00

Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber

LOBSTER DYNAMITE

LOBSTER DYNAMITE

$22.00

Baked Lobster topped with mixed seafood, mushroom and onion with seasoned mayo and masago.

MUSSEL DYNAMITE

MUSSEL DYNAMITE

$14.00

Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.

SOFT SHELL CRAB APP

SOFT SHELL CRAB APP

$10.00

Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.

SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS

SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS

$13.00

Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce

SUNOMONO

SUNOMONO

$12.00

Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar

TUNA TARTAR

TUNA TARTAR

$18.00

Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$18.00

Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$25.00

Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.00

Deep fried vegetables tempura.

FRIED SCALLOPS

$10.00

Fried imatation scallop served with mayo sauce

JAPANESE ENTREES

Boat

Boat

$39.00+
Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.

CHIRASHI

CHIRASHI

$35.00

Served with miso. Variety of fish topped on bed of sushi rice and masago. Raw/under cook. ** All subtitution Extra $4

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$20.00

9 pcs of tuna, salmon and escolar. **Raw/undercooked**

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$49.00+

Chef choice sushi roll and 15 pcs (for one) 30 pcs (for two) of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (Substitutions)

Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$35.00

5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)

Sashimi Supreme

Sashimi Supreme

$73.00

21 pcs of top quality sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)

Sushi & Sashimi Bento Box

Sushi & Sashimi Bento Box

$28.00

6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces nigiri, 4 pieces California roll. Raw/undercooked. Served with rice (Padthai no rice) Choice of Padthai / Massaman / Chicken teriyaki

MAKIMONO

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00
Bagel Roll

Bagel Roll

$12.00

Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.

California Eel Roll

California Eel Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with eel.

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$8.00

Grilled eel with scallion.

J.B. Roll

J.B. Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

Tekka

Tekka

$8.00

Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**

Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**

Tiger Maki

Tiger Maki

$15.00

Snow crab meat mixed with mayo sauce and cucumber topped with tuna,salmon, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

Daimyo Roll

Daimyo Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**

Rainbow Supreme

Rainbow Supreme

$15.00

Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado. **Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Kappa (Cuccmber) Roll

$7.00

TEMAKI (HANDROLL)

California HR

California HR

$8.00

Kani, cucumber and avocado.

J.B. HR

J.B. HR

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.

Lobster HR

Lobster HR

$15.00

Steamed lobster in special mix and masago. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon Skin HR

Salmon Skin HR

$8.00

Grilled salmon with skin and scallion.

Shrimp Tempura HR

Shrimp Tempura HR

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago

Snow Crab HR

Snow Crab HR

$8.00

Snow crab,masago with spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop HR

Spicy Scallop HR

$10.00

Chopped scallop, masago with spicy mayo and sesame oil. Raw/undercooked.

Spicy Tuna HR

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.00

Tuna, avocado, scallion and masago with spicy mayo. Raw/undercooked.

Unagi HR

Unagi HR

$8.00

Grilled eel with scallion.

Soft Shell Crab HR

Soft Shell Crab HR

$17.00

2 handrolls. Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago.

CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL

Atlantic Roll

Atlantic Roll

$24.00

Whole fried roll with fried lobster mix with scallion , cream cheese ,avocado and mayo.

Black Tiger Roll

Black Tiger Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

Candy Roll

Candy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.

Caribbean Roll

Caribbean Roll

$18.00

Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.

Celebrity Roll

Celebrity Roll

$35.00

Fried lobster, wagyu beef, cream cheese , avocado, scallion, tobbiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese

Double Shrimp Roll

Double Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.

Hawaii Roll

Hawaii Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.

Hurricane Roll

Hurricane Roll

$16.00

Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$16.00

Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.

New York Roll

New York Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.

Ocean Roll

Ocean Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.

Orange Roll

Orange Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.

Salmon's Bird Nest

Salmon's Bird Nest

$18.00

Fried roll with salmon, kani, avocado, asparagus, carrot topped with tempura kani meat in eel and mayo sauce

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$15.00

Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.

Sri Thai Roll

Sri Thai Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.00

Crab, tempura flake and mayo topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.

Spicy Tuna Sushi Pizza

Spicy Tuna Sushi Pizza

$20.00

Fried sushi pizza and topped with spicy tuna and baked

Cowbow Roll

$18.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$9.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00
Bluefin Chutoro

Bluefin Chutoro

$18.00
Bluefin Otoro

Bluefin Otoro

$24.00
Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)

Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)

$9.00

Bronzini (European Seabass)

$6.00
Ebi (Shrimp)

Ebi (Shrimp)

$8.00
Hamachi (Yellowtail)

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$9.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$9.00
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Inari (Seasoned Tofu)

$4.00
Kani (Imitation crab meat)

Kani (Imitation crab meat)

$7.00

Kanpachi (Baby Yellowtail)

$9.00

Masago

$7.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00
Sake (Salmon)

Sake (Salmon)

$8.00

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon)

$9.00