Southern Roots Smokehouse West Ashley

1,812 Reviews

$$

2544 Savannah Hwy

Charleston, SC 29414

Popular Items

Pick One
12 Wings
Side Mac & Cheese

Meat by the LB

Pulled Pork by the lb

$17.00

Turkey by the lb

$18.00

Pulled Chicken by the lb

$17.00

50 Smoked Wings

$100.00

Sandwich Buns (1dz)

$14.00

Slider Buns (1dz)

$12.00

Dinner Rolls (pack of 24)

$15.00

Bulk Sides

Pint of Sauce

$7.00

Quart Collard Greens

$14.00

Quart Green Beans

$14.00

Quart of Sauce

$12.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Tailgate Packages

Package 1

$148.00

10 Smoked Wings 2lbs. Pulled Pork 2lbs, Pulled Chicken 20 Potato Slider Buns Pork Rinds w/ Smoked Tomato Dip 2 Quarts of Southern Sides Gallon of Sweet Tea

Package 2

$215.00

20 Smoked Wings 2lbs. Pulled Pork 2lbs. Pulled Chicken 2lbs. Sliced Brisket 3 Quarts of Southern Sides 30 Potato Slider Buns Pork Rinds w/ Smoked Tomato Dip 3 Quarts Banana Pudding 2 Gallons of Sweet Tea

Package 3

$305.00

30 Smoked Wings 2lbs. Pulled Pork 2lbs. Pulled Chicken 2lbs. Sliced Brisket 2 Racks of Ribs 30 Potato Slider Buns 6 Quarts of Southern Sides Pork Rinds w/ Smoked Tomato Dip 3 Quarts Banana Pudding 2 Gallons of Sweet Tea

Pacakge 4

$128.00

Taco Bar 2lbs. of Pulled Pork 2lbs. of Pulled Chicken Pico de Gallo & Slaw Chips & Queso 20 Shells 12 Cookies Add 1lb. of Brisket & 10 Shells | $25

Starters

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00
Mac and Cheese Balls

Mac and Cheese Balls

$12.00

5 of our house made mac and cheese lightly breaded and then deep fried. Served with our creamy and spicy mac ball sauce!

Smokehouse Quesadilla

Smokehouse Quesadilla

$14.00
Sliders (2)

Sliders (2)

$9.00

Pork Rinds

$9.00
Loaded Pork Rinds

Loaded Pork Rinds

$14.00
Baby Back Bites

Baby Back Bites

$12.00
Smokehouse Sampler

Smokehouse Sampler

$20.00

Plates

Pick One

$15.00

Pick Two

$19.00
Pick Three

Pick Three

$22.00
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$27.00
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Loaded Mac Bowl

$15.00

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.00

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
Smokehouse Medley Sandwich

Smokehouse Medley Sandwich

$15.00
Brisket Wrap

Brisket Wrap

$15.00
Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$15.00

Smoked Tacos (2)

$12.00

Smoked Tacos (3)

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$14.00
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Lighter Side

Garden Salad

$9.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Loaded Potato

$10.00

Topped with butter, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives

Side Salad

$5.95

SmokeHouse Platter

Big Smokehouse Platter

$89.00

Sides

Side Baked Beans

Side Baked Beans

$3.95
Side Collards

Side Collards

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95
Side Green Beans

Side Green Beans

$3.95

Side Hash and Rice

$5.95
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$3.95

Side Slaw

$3.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caeser

$5.95

Desserts

Mississippi Mud Pie

$7.00

Resees Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Side Mac Ball Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Side Alabama White Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29414

Directions

