Side Street Pour House

review star

No reviews yet

128 Main St NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)
Carolina Burger

Wings

Bone-in Wings

Freshly baked, then fried to your desired crispness. Go "naked" or toss in one of our great sauces! (NOTE: Min. 6 wings per sauce flavor.)

Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)

$8.25

Breaded boneless wings, fried and then tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Boneless Wings (1 lb.)

$16.50

Breaded boneless wings, fried and then tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Pour House Plates

Hamburger Steak

$12.75

1/2 lb. hamburger steak made with certified Angus beef, served with grilled peppers and onions. Make Wagyu for 3.99

Chicken Tenders Plate (5)

$12.75

A heaping portion of our freshly fried golden brown chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard. (Tossed in your favorite sauce - add $1.00)

Pulled Pork BBQ

$12.75

A pile of eastern North Carolina style barbeque, servedwith BBQ sauce or any of our wing sauces on the side.

Chicken Breast

$12.75

Fried or Grilled

Chicken Tips

$12.75

Grilled chicken tips served with grilled peppers and onions.

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$7.25

Choice of one slider (pulled pork BBQ, chicken tender, or mini burger) and one side. Add cheese for .85

Kids Tenders (2)

$7.25

Two chicken tenders and one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

American cheese on Texas toast, grilled and served with one side.

Starters & Small Plates

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 lb.)

$11.50

Steamed shrimp served with cocktail sauce and butter

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1 lb.)

$19.25

Steamed shrimp served with cocktail sauce and butter

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Fresh mushrooms battered in-house and fried to a golden brown.

Potato Skins

$11.00

Made with shredded cheese and topped with crumbled bacon (Add sour cream +.85; add jalapenos +1.10)

BBQ Sliders (each)

$4.35

Pulled pork BBQ topped with coleslaw and pickles

Chicken Tender Sliders (each)

$4.35

Fried chicken tender with choice of wing sauce

Burger Sliders (each)

$4.35

Hand-patted mini burger with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, and pickles. (Make Wagyu for $1.99 more)

Baked Potato

$4.75

Served with butter and sour cream upon request.

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Our baked potato loaded with bacon and shredded cheese

Side Salad

$6.25

Smaller version of our delicious house salad

Chicken Salad

$6.50

House made, fresh chicken salad. Made with white meat, celery, relish, onions, and mayo.

Appetizer Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket (3)

$7.75

Fried Jalapeno Slices Basket

$10.00

Fried Okra Basket

$10.00

Fried Pickle Chips Basket

$10.00

Fries, Crinkle Basket

$7.75

Fries, Straight Basket

$7.75Out of stock

Hushpuppies Basket

$7.75

Jalapeno Poppers Basket

$10.00

Mac & Cheese Bites Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Onion Rings Basket

$10.00

Pub Chips Basket

$7.75

Sweet Fries Basket

$7.75

Tater Tots Basket

$7.75

Kabobs

Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

$18.50

8 oz of tender filet mignon on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Mahi Mahi Kabob Plate

$16.50

8 oz of mahi mahi, seasoned with lemon and pepper and char-grilled on two skewers. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$15.50

Two skewers of grilled shrimp. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Surf & Turf Kabob Plate

$17.50

One skewer (4 oz) filet mignon, 1 skewer shrimp. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Lamb Kabob Plate

$18.50

8 oz of lamb on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Chicken Kabob Plate

$13.25

8 oz of chicken tenderloin on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Chicken & Steak Kabob Plate

$16.50

One skewer of each. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.

Vegetarian Kabob Plate (3)

$11.00

Three veggie (or fruit) kabobs, served with your choice of basmati rice or garlic mashed potatoes.

Steak Skewer

$8.75

Order by the Skewer

Mahi Mahi Skewer

$7.75

Order by the Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$5.50

Order by the Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$8.75

Shrimp Skewer

$7.75

Veggie Kabob (your choice)

$4.25

Order by the Skewer

Pour House Salads

House Salad

$9.00

A heaping blend of iceberg, romaine, and mixed greens topped with sliced onions, green peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, grated cheese, and croutons.

Side Salad

$6.25

A heaping blend of iceberg, romaine, and mixed greens topped with sliced onions, green peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, grated cheese, and croutons.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$12.50

A half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Carolina Burger

$12.50

The Southern Staple! Chili, slaw, mustard, and onion on a half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.85

A half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Swiss cheese and sauteed onions and mushrooms on a half-pound certified Angus burger.

BLT

$10.50

Texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.35

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.95

6 oz. fried chicken breast smothered in mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

6 oz. of grilled or fried chicken breast on a knot roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a knot roll.

BBQ Sandwich

$11.50

Eastern NC style pulled pork BBQ topped with slaw and pickles on a knot roll. Served with BBQ sauce or any of our wing sauces.

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Texas Toast with your choice of cheese, grilled to perfection. Try it with Pimento Cheese!

Meatloaf Sandwich (Thurs Only)

$8.25

Sliced meatloaf on Texas Toast with your choice of side item.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Wed Only)

$8.25

Open faced Country Fried Steak sandwich, served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.35

Basmati Rice

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Creamed Corn

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Fries, Crinkle

$3.95

Crinkle cut french fries

Fries, Straight

$3.95Out of stock

Straight cut french fries

Fruit (Seasonal)

$4.75Out of stock

Diced seasonal fruit, usually includes strawberries, grapes, and tangerine slices.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

House made mashed potatoes with garlic seasoning.

Green Beans

$3.95

Hushpuppies

$3.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Our baked potato loaded with bacon and shredded cheese

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.05Out of stock

Fried bite size bits of macaroni and cheese!

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.20

Home made macaroni and cheese just like your Mama made!

Onion Rings

$5.05

Pasta Salad

$3.95

House made pasta salad. Includes green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and parmesan.

Pineapple Skewer

$4.25

Pub Chips

$3.95

Side Salad

$6.25

Sweet Fries

$3.95

French fried sweet potatoes

Tater Tots

$3.95

Lunch Specials

Country Fried Steak (Wed only)

$8.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Wed Only)

$8.25

Open faced Country Fried Steak sandwich, served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Easter Dinner

$8.99

Sliced baked ham, with two sides

Meatloaf (Thurs only)

$8.99

Meatloaf Sandwich (Thurs Only)

$8.25

Sliced meatloaf on Texas Toast with your choice of side item.

Veggie Plate

$8.99

Pet Meals

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Dessert

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$7.75

Chocolate cake filled with a dark chocolate truffle "lava" - served wickedly warm with whipped creama and chocolate sauce, unleashing a rush of molten chocolate for your delight!

Key West Key Lime Pie Cake

$7.75

Yellow sponge cake with a lime mousse cream cheese, finished with a lime glaze.

Ice Cream

$2.99

A scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Add chocolate syrup for .30

Pour House Platters (24-48 hr. notice)

Custom Pour House Platters prepared by our catering staff. These require a 24-48 hour notice as some items are special order.

Cheese & Meat 12"

$39.50

12 inch

Cheese & Meat 16"

$54.50

16 inch

Veggie Platter 12"

$28.95

12 inch

Veggie Platter 16"

$34.95

16 inch

Fruit Platter 12"

$43.50

12 inch

Fruit Platter 16"

$54.50

16 inch

Chicken Tender Platter 3 lb.

$43.50

3 lb.

Shrimp Platter 2 lb.

$38.50

2 lb.

Shrimp Platter 3 lb.

$55.75

3 lb.

Wing Platter - 25

$34.75

25

Wing Platter - 50

$69.50

50

Wing Platter - 75

$104.25

75

Wing Platter - 100

$119.00

100

Tea

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Soups

Brunswick Stew and Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Brunswick Stew Large

$8.99

12 oz. Large

Brunswick Stew Pint to Go

$10.99

16 oz. To Go

Brunswick Stew Small

$5.99

8 oz. Small

Chili, Large

$8.99

Chili, Pint To Go

$10.99

Chili, Small

$5.99

Potato Soup

$4.50

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.99

White Chicken Chili Large

$8.99

12 oz. Large

White Chicken Chili Pint to Go

$10.99

16 oz. To Go

White Chicken Chili Small

$5.99

8 oz. Small

Extras

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra BBQ Dip

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Dip

$0.50

Extra Carolina BBQ

$0.50

Extra Carrots

$1.75

Extra Celery

$1.75

Extra Cinnamon Butter Dip

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan (Dry)

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parmesan (Wet)

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard Dip

$0.50

Extra Hot

$0.50

Extra Hotter

$0.50

Extra Hotter Than Hell

$0.50

Extra Italian (Dry)

$0.50

Extra Jerk

$0.50

Extra Korean Chili

$0.50

Extra LA Gold

$0.50

Extra Lemon Pepper (Dry)

$0.50

Extra Local Honey

$0.75

Extra Mango Habenero

$0.50

Extra Marinara Dip

$0.50

Extra Mild

$0.50

Extra Naked

$0.50

Extra Plum

$0.50

Extra Pour House Fire

$0.75

Extra Ranch (Dry)

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dip

$0.50

Extra Reaper

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream Dip

$0.50

Extra Spicy Honey

$0.50

Extra Sweet/Spicy

$0.50

Extra Terriyaki

$0.50

Extra Toast

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pibb Xtra

$2.25

Sundrop

$2.25

Cheerwine

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

16 oz. To-Go

$2.25

32 oz. To-Go

$3.35

Coffee

$2.75

Kid's Soda

$1.00

Cup - No Drink

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-owned restaurant featuring top notch food and 44 taps on draft!

Website

Location

128 Main St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

