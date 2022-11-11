Side Street Pour House
128 Main St NW
Lenoir, NC 28645
Popular Items
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Freshly baked, then fried to your desired crispness. Go "naked" or toss in one of our great sauces! (NOTE: Min. 6 wings per sauce flavor.)
Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)
Breaded boneless wings, fried and then tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Boneless Wings (1 lb.)
Breaded boneless wings, fried and then tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Pour House Plates
Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb. hamburger steak made with certified Angus beef, served with grilled peppers and onions. Make Wagyu for 3.99
Chicken Tenders Plate (5)
A heaping portion of our freshly fried golden brown chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard. (Tossed in your favorite sauce - add $1.00)
Pulled Pork BBQ
A pile of eastern North Carolina style barbeque, servedwith BBQ sauce or any of our wing sauces on the side.
Chicken Breast
Fried or Grilled
Chicken Tips
Grilled chicken tips served with grilled peppers and onions.
Kids Menu
Starters & Small Plates
Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 lb.)
Steamed shrimp served with cocktail sauce and butter
Peel & Eat Shrimp (1 lb.)
Steamed shrimp served with cocktail sauce and butter
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms battered in-house and fried to a golden brown.
Potato Skins
Made with shredded cheese and topped with crumbled bacon (Add sour cream +.85; add jalapenos +1.10)
BBQ Sliders (each)
Pulled pork BBQ topped with coleslaw and pickles
Chicken Tender Sliders (each)
Fried chicken tender with choice of wing sauce
Burger Sliders (each)
Hand-patted mini burger with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, and pickles. (Make Wagyu for $1.99 more)
Baked Potato
Served with butter and sour cream upon request.
Loaded Baked Potato
Our baked potato loaded with bacon and shredded cheese
Side Salad
Smaller version of our delicious house salad
Chicken Salad
House made, fresh chicken salad. Made with white meat, celery, relish, onions, and mayo.
Appetizer Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket (3)
Fried Jalapeno Slices Basket
Fried Okra Basket
Fried Pickle Chips Basket
Fries, Crinkle Basket
Fries, Straight Basket
Hushpuppies Basket
Jalapeno Poppers Basket
Mac & Cheese Bites Basket
Mozzarella Sticks Basket
Onion Rings Basket
Pub Chips Basket
Sweet Fries Basket
Tater Tots Basket
Kabobs
Filet Mignon Kabob Plate
8 oz of tender filet mignon on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Mahi Mahi Kabob Plate
8 oz of mahi mahi, seasoned with lemon and pepper and char-grilled on two skewers. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Shrimp Kabob Plate
Two skewers of grilled shrimp. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Surf & Turf Kabob Plate
One skewer (4 oz) filet mignon, 1 skewer shrimp. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Lamb Kabob Plate
8 oz of lamb on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Chicken Kabob Plate
8 oz of chicken tenderloin on two skewers, marinated and char-grilled. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Chicken & Steak Kabob Plate
One skewer of each. Served with two veggie kabobs of your choice.
Vegetarian Kabob Plate (3)
Three veggie (or fruit) kabobs, served with your choice of basmati rice or garlic mashed potatoes.
Steak Skewer
Order by the Skewer
Mahi Mahi Skewer
Order by the Skewer
Chicken Skewer
Order by the Skewer
Lamb Skewer
Shrimp Skewer
Veggie Kabob (your choice)
Order by the Skewer
Pour House Salads
House Salad
A heaping blend of iceberg, romaine, and mixed greens topped with sliced onions, green peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, grated cheese, and croutons.
Side Salad
A heaping blend of iceberg, romaine, and mixed greens topped with sliced onions, green peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, grated cheese, and croutons.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
A half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Carolina Burger
The Southern Staple! Chili, slaw, mustard, and onion on a half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef.
BBQ Bacon Burger
A half-pound burger made with fresh certified Angus ground beef, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese and sauteed onions and mushrooms on a half-pound certified Angus burger.
BLT
Texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
6 oz. fried chicken breast smothered in mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. of grilled or fried chicken breast on a knot roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a knot roll.
BBQ Sandwich
Eastern NC style pulled pork BBQ topped with slaw and pickles on a knot roll. Served with BBQ sauce or any of our wing sauces.
Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast with your choice of cheese, grilled to perfection. Try it with Pimento Cheese!
Meatloaf Sandwich (Thurs Only)
Sliced meatloaf on Texas Toast with your choice of side item.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Wed Only)
Open faced Country Fried Steak sandwich, served with mashed potatoes and gravy
Sides
Baked Potato
Basmati Rice
Cole Slaw
Creamed Corn
Fried Okra
Fries, Crinkle
Crinkle cut french fries
Fries, Straight
Straight cut french fries
Fruit (Seasonal)
Diced seasonal fruit, usually includes strawberries, grapes, and tangerine slices.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
House made mashed potatoes with garlic seasoning.
Green Beans
Hushpuppies
Loaded Baked Potato
Our baked potato loaded with bacon and shredded cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried bite size bits of macaroni and cheese!
Macaroni and Cheese
Home made macaroni and cheese just like your Mama made!
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
House made pasta salad. Includes green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and parmesan.
Pineapple Skewer
Pub Chips
Side Salad
Sweet Fries
French fried sweet potatoes
Tater Tots
Lunch Specials
Country Fried Steak (Wed only)
Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Wed Only)
Open faced Country Fried Steak sandwich, served with mashed potatoes and gravy
Easter Dinner
Sliced baked ham, with two sides
Meatloaf (Thurs only)
Meatloaf Sandwich (Thurs Only)
Sliced meatloaf on Texas Toast with your choice of side item.
Veggie Plate
Dessert
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a dark chocolate truffle "lava" - served wickedly warm with whipped creama and chocolate sauce, unleashing a rush of molten chocolate for your delight!
Key West Key Lime Pie Cake
Yellow sponge cake with a lime mousse cream cheese, finished with a lime glaze.
Ice Cream
A scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Add chocolate syrup for .30
Pour House Platters (24-48 hr. notice)
Cheese & Meat 12"
12 inch
Cheese & Meat 16"
16 inch
Veggie Platter 12"
12 inch
Veggie Platter 16"
16 inch
Fruit Platter 12"
12 inch
Fruit Platter 16"
16 inch
Chicken Tender Platter 3 lb.
3 lb.
Shrimp Platter 2 lb.
2 lb.
Shrimp Platter 3 lb.
3 lb.
Wing Platter - 25
25
Wing Platter - 50
50
Wing Platter - 75
75
Wing Platter - 100
100
Tea
Lemonade
Soups
Brunswick Stew and Grilled Cheese
Brunswick Stew Large
12 oz. Large
Brunswick Stew Pint to Go
16 oz. To Go
Brunswick Stew Small
8 oz. Small
Chili, Large
Chili, Pint To Go
Chili, Small
Potato Soup
Soup and Grilled Cheese
White Chicken Chili Large
12 oz. Large
White Chicken Chili Pint to Go
16 oz. To Go
White Chicken Chili Small
8 oz. Small
Extras
Extra BBQ
Extra BBQ Dip
Extra Blue Cheese Dip
Extra Carolina BBQ
Extra Carrots
Extra Celery
Extra Cinnamon Butter Dip
Extra Cocktail
Extra Garlic Parmesan (Dry)
Extra Garlic Parmesan (Wet)
Extra Honey Mustard Dip
Extra Hot
Extra Hotter
Extra Hotter Than Hell
Extra Italian (Dry)
Extra Jerk
Extra Korean Chili
Extra LA Gold
Extra Lemon Pepper (Dry)
Extra Local Honey
Extra Mango Habenero
Extra Marinara Dip
Extra Mild
Extra Naked
Extra Plum
Extra Pour House Fire
Extra Ranch (Dry)
Extra Ranch Dip
Extra Reaper
Extra Sour Cream Dip
Extra Spicy Honey
Extra Sweet/Spicy
Extra Terriyaki
Extra Toast
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Locally-owned restaurant featuring top notch food and 44 taps on draft!
