Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7900 S Colorado Blvd

Centennial, CO 80122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Applejuice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Jucie

$2.00

Redbull

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Breakfast Specialties

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.00

Texas Toast, sweet egg cinnamon batter, served with applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, butter, syrup.

Waffle Breakfast

$8.25

Three waffles topped with zesty lemon butter and syrup. Served with sausage or applewood smoked bacon.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.50

Red chili tortilla, scrambled eggs, grilled peppers & onions, mixed cheeses, choice of bacon or sausage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce.

Mediterranean Toast

$10.25

Whole grain wheat toast, avocado spread, spinach, egg , tomato, chopped bacon, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette drizzle, served with a tossed spring mix salad.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Crispy corn tortillas, refried beans, two eggs, pork green chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, topped with queso fresco, breakfast potatoes.

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$11.50

Honey fried chicken, two golden brown waffles, topped with zesty lemon butter and syrup. Served with 2 eggs any style.

Steak & Egg Breakfast

$13.50

5 oz. Flat Iron steak, 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.

Stuffed French Toast

$8.25

French toast stuffed with fresh strawberries, soft cream cheese, and strawberry jam filled topping with whiskey anglaise and whipped cream. Served with applewood smoked bacon.

Eggs Your Way

Early Birdie

$6.50

One egg, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.

Rise and Shine

$6.75

Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast.

Double Eagle Breakfast

$7.75

Two eggs, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.

Club Classic

$7.75

Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Egg any style, crispy bacon, American cheese, smothered with green chili.

Morning Omelets

$9.00

Three eggs, breakfast potatoes, English muffin or toast. Select three ingredients: Pepper jack cheese, cheddar, provolone, american, jalapenos, tomatoes, ham, onion, peppers, spinach, sausage, mushrooms. Additional Ingredients $1 each.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Red chili tortilla, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage or bacon, pork green chili, sauteed onions, Monterey jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream.

Sides

One Egg

$1.25

Toast

$1.75

Bagel

$2.50

Spinach

$2.50

Potatoes

$2.50

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Waffle

$4.00

Pork Green Chili

$2.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

Beignets

$3.25

Three Warm, powdered sugar beignets drizzled with hazelnut and chocolate sauce

English Muffin

$1.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Soft Drink

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Quesadillas

$7.50

Red chili tortilla, monterey jack, cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$7.50

Southwest egg rolls, chicken, black bean, corn. Served over fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream drizzle and fresh cilantro.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$7.75

Three cheeses, artichokes, and fresh spinach served with tortilla chips.

Half Baked Nachos

$8.75

Baked potato chips topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, queso poblano, lettuce, tomato, sour cream drizzle.

Sweet Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

5 oz. popcorn shrimp, tossed in sweet caramelized chutney sauce served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing.

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, refried beans, ground beef or chicken, pork green chili, monterey jack, cheddar, queso poblano, green onions, pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ten fried wings, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Carrot, celery, choice of sauce - Hawaiian, buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ.

Hot Dogs

Nathan's Famous 1/4 LB Hot Dog

$5.50

Includes one side.

Bratwurst

$6.00

Smothered Nathan's Hot Dog

$6.50

Pork green chili, mixed, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Fresh caesar salad, romaine, croutons, homemade caesar dressing, topped with parmesan.

Garden Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, candied walnuts, herb romano cheese croutons, choice of dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.50

Baby fresh spinach, strawberries, apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts, choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, hard-boiled eggs, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar, swiss, herb Romano cheese croutons, choice of dressing.

Mexican Taco Salad

$11.25

Taco salad with choice of season grilled chicken, carnitas, or ground beef. Chopped lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, pinto beans, guacamole, and sour cream. Served in a fried red chili tortilla bowl.

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, choice of dressing and buffalo sauce.

Soups

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.50

Pork Green Chili Cup

$3.50

Pork Green Chili Bowl

$4.50

Soup & Salad

$7.00

Side house salad, cup of soup.

Soup & Sandwich

$8.00

A deli sandwich with ham, turkey, or corned beef. Tomato, onion, lettuce, mayo, and a cup of soup.

Burgers

Come with a choice of french fries, tater tots, potato salad, coleslaw, sauteed vegetables, onion straws, sweet potato fries, or fruit salad. Cup of soup or side garden salad $1.

BYO Burger

$9.75

Colorado Angus burger, brioche roll, tomato, leaf lettuce, onion, pickle.

Western Burger

$11.25

Colorado Angus burger, Texas toast, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, house BBQ sauce.

Mexican Burger

$11.75

Colorado Angus burger, smothered with green chili, pepper jack cheese, open face style. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

FireCracker Burger

$11.75

Colorado Angus burger, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeno, jalapeno smoked bacon, chipotle aioli.

CrabCake Seafood Burger

$11.99

Two seafood crab cakes, fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, topped with lemon relish aioli.

Paninis & Melts

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pepper jack, ranch dressing, red chili wrap.

St. Louis Panini

$9.25

Ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, ciabatta bread.

Burrito

$9.50

Red chili tortilla, smothered with pork green chili, refried beans, Monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, guacamole, sour cream.

Patty Melt

$10.75

Colorado Angus burger, grilled onions, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, rye bread.

Sandwiches

Premium Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Turkey, ham, or corned beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear, mayonnaise, choice of bread.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$8.25

Toasted croissant with house made chicken salad. Served with tomato, lettuce, and pickle.

BLT

$8.25

Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo, choice of bread.

French Dip

$9.99

Shaved prime rib and swiss cheese sauce on a hoagie roll served with au-jus.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Fried or grilled chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on brioche bun.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese on thick cut brioche bread, melted swiss, muenster, cheddar, tomato, and basil aioli.

Reuben

$9.25

Shaved corned beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, grilled rye bread.

19th Hole Club Sandwich

$10.25

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado on choice of bread.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.50

Black bean and chutney burger, sauteed carrots, quinoa, avocado, served on ciabatta bread.

Slow Roasted Carolina Pulled Pork

$10.75

Slow-roast pork, house BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles, bistro roll.

Entrees

The Grill's Signature Chicken

$10.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, topped with honey mustard, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and melted mixed cheese served over steamed veggies.

Pasta Parmesan Alfredo

$10.99

Homemade parmesan alfredo sauce mixed with fresh linguini. Topped with shredded parmesan and green onion.

Prime Strip Loin

$13.99

5 ounces grade A prime strip loin seasoned and seared to perfection. Choice of two sides.

Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

1/2 Rack of "fall off the bone," tender Carolina BBQ baby backs, served with crispy french fries and creamy coleslaw.

Prime Rib

$23.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Kid's PB & J

$6.75

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Redbull

$3.75

Soft Drink

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Virgin Mary

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Side Dishes

French Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Sauteed Vegetables

$2.50

Onion Straws

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Fruit Salad

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Crab Cakes

$6.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$7.50+

Vodka Martini

$7.25+

Bloody Mary

$6.00+

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50+

Martini Citron

$7.50+

Gin Martini

$7.50+

Gin Gimlet

$7.50+

Vodka Gimlet

$7.50+

Hot Toddy

$7.00+

Greyhound

$6.00+

Lemon Drop

$6.25+

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$6.50+

John Daily

$6.00+

Manhattan

$7.50+

Margarita

$5.50+

Cadallac Marg

$8.50+

Mimosa

$8.00

Virgin drink

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50+

Screwdriver

$6.00+

Sea Breeze

$6.50+

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50+

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50+

Greyhound

$6.00+

Double

$4.00

Beer

Bluemoon

$6.00

Bluemoon Pitcher

$19.00

Breck Avalanche

$6.00

Breck Avalanche Pitcher

$19.00

Coors Light (draft)

$5.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$15.25

Eddy Line IPA

$6.50

Eddy Line IPA Pitcher

$19.00

LoneTree Mexican Lager

$6.50

LoneTree Mexican Lager Pitcher

$19.00

Seasonal

$6.50

Seasonal Pitcher

$19.00

SSMC Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

SSMC Premium Pitcher

$14.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors light (bottled)

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

90 Shilling

$6.00

Stella

$6.50

Guinness

$6.50

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Mikes Hard

$5.00

Hops Peak IPA

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Lonetree Double IPA

$6.50

White Claw

$7.00

Domestic Six Pack

$25.00

Top Shelf Six Pack

$30.00

White Claw Six Pack

$35.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet -BTL

$26.00

Pinot Noir -BTL

$26.00

Malbec -BTL

$26.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc'

$7.00

Chardonnay -BTL

$26.00

Pinot Grigio -BTL

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc' -BTL

$26.00

Rose'

$7.00

Champagne

$8.00

mimosa

$8.50

Bottomless Mimossa

$16.00

Bottomless Bloddy Mary

$14.00

Ultimate Mimosa

$35.00

Rose -BTL

$26.00

Champagne -BTL

$32.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Seirra Mist

$2.00

Mug rootbeer

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

soda water

Cranberry

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnald Palmer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Applejuice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Jucie

$2.00

Redbull

$3.75

redbull sugarless

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Virgin drinks

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soda float (ice cream)

$5.50

Decaff

$2.00

Turn Menu Options

Turn Burrito

$7.25

Callaway

$5.00

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Turn PB&J

$4.50

Turn Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Turn Brat

$4.50

Turn Hot Dog

$3.50

Special

$7.99

Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.50

Jerky

$2.50

Muffins

$2.50

Breakfast Buffets

Minimum 20 people. Additional options available upon request.

Lite Breakfast Starter

$7.25

Assorted pastries and baguettes. Assorted juices. Coffee or tea.

Continental breakfast

$9.25

Sliced seasonal fresh fruit. Assorted pastries and baguettes. Assorted juices. Coffee or tea.

French Toast and Pancakes

$11.95

Bacon and sausage, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Assorted Juices, Coffee or tea.

French Toast & Pancakes with Fresh Fruit Display

$12.45

Bacon and sausage, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Assorted Juices, Coffee or tea.

Breakfast Buffet

$13.95

Sliced seasonal fresh fruit display, Assorted pastries and baguettes, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Sausage and Bacon, Pork Green Chili, Assorted juices, Coffee or tea.

Plated Luncheons

Only served between 11 AM & 3 PM. All served with chips, choice of pasta salad, potato salad, or coleslaw. Also served with coffee, iced tea, and your choice of ice cream or sherbet.

The Birdie

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with Canadian bacon, sauteed mushroom and Swiss cheese served on a Kaiser roll.

Sub Sandwich

$13.95

Salami ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onions, and Italian dressing served on a hoagie roll.

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled 5oz. Strip steak served on a grilled French roll with sauteed onions.

Box Lunch

$10.75

Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce sandwich served with chips, cookie, a fresh piece of fruit, and a bottle of water.

Dinner Buffets

Served after 3 PM with coffee and iced tea.

Hamburger

$11.95

Served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, baked beans.

Brats

$10.25

Served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, baked beans.

Hamburger and Brats

$15.95

Hamburger and/or Brats served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, chips, baked beans and homemade brownies.

A Taste of Italy

$16.95

Thin Spaghetti topped with homemade meatballs and Italian sausage in a flavorful tomato sauce, Italian vegetables, and tossed salad with garlic bread served with sherbet.

BBQ Beef Brisket Buffet

$16.95

Sliced B.B.Q. beef brisket, variety tray of Kaiser rolls, potato salad, baked beans, chips and assorted cheesecake squares.

Mexican Buffet

$19.95

Smothered chicken or beef burritos, taco fixings', refried beans, Spanish rice, shells, seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chips, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. Also comes with Sopapillas and honey

Western Buffet

$19.95

Fried chicken and barbequed spare ribs. Homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, sweet corn, tossed salad, and carrot cake.

One Entree Buffet Dinner

$16.95

Served with rolls and butter, coffee, iced tea and your choice of ice cream or sherbet.

Two Entree Buffet Dinner

$24.95

Served with rolls and butter, coffee, iced tea and your choice of ice cream or sherbet.

Hor D'oeuvres

Fried cheese sticks (12)

$8.50

Fried Shrimp (served with cocktail sauce) (12)

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail (medium, served w/ cocktail sauce) (12)

$18.00

Homemade chicken fingers (by the LB.)

$8.75

Swedish meatballs in gravy (12)

$10.25

Cocktail smokie's in sauce (by the LB.)

$8.50

Mini Quiche (12)

$10.00

Deviled eggs (12)

$10.50

Stuffed mushrooms (12)

$16.50

Potato chips and dip (bowl)

$11.50

Tortilla chips and salsa (bowl)

$16.50

Nachos supreme (serves 15-20)

$39.95

Layered bean dip

$45.00

Chicken wing platter (serves 8-10)

$45.00

Meat and cheese tray (serves 18-22)

$63.00

Bread bowl (serves 20, comes with spinach artichoke dip)

$35.00

Cheese board (serves 50)

$85.00

Antipasti tray (serves 25)

$60.00

Artichoke, olives, cheeses, salami, pepperoni.

Crudites with dip (serves 30)

$35.00

Celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, olives, scallions and more.

Fresh Fruit Display (serves 35)

$65.00

Fresh fruit display (serves 70)

$120.00

Red sangria (serves 20)

$85.00

Keg of domestic beer

$325.00

Premium Keg beer

$425.00

Drink Tickets

$7.00

Facility Minimum

Fac Charge

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gather to eat where you golf! South Suburban Golf Course Bar and Grill is an affordable, casual restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The all-American menu will satisfy the pickiest eater with hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, crab cakes, quesadillas and burritos and more. Enjoy full bar service and outdoor dining.

Location

7900 S Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill image
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill image
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Spruce Brewing - Centennial
orange starNo Reviews
4151 E County Line Rd Unit G Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
South Suburban Sports Complex
orange starNo Reviews
4810 East County Line Road Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8800 South Colorado Boulevard Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
WingWok
orange starNo Reviews
7530 S University Blvd. Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
orange starNo Reviews
9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105 Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston