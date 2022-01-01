South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill
7900 S Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80122
Breakfast Specialties
Cinnamon French Toast
Texas Toast, sweet egg cinnamon batter, served with applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, butter, syrup.
Waffle Breakfast
Three waffles topped with zesty lemon butter and syrup. Served with sausage or applewood smoked bacon.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Red chili tortilla, scrambled eggs, grilled peppers & onions, mixed cheeses, choice of bacon or sausage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce.
Mediterranean Toast
Whole grain wheat toast, avocado spread, spinach, egg , tomato, chopped bacon, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette drizzle, served with a tossed spring mix salad.
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tortillas, refried beans, two eggs, pork green chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, topped with queso fresco, breakfast potatoes.
Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles
Honey fried chicken, two golden brown waffles, topped with zesty lemon butter and syrup. Served with 2 eggs any style.
Steak & Egg Breakfast
5 oz. Flat Iron steak, 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.
Stuffed French Toast
French toast stuffed with fresh strawberries, soft cream cheese, and strawberry jam filled topping with whiskey anglaise and whipped cream. Served with applewood smoked bacon.
Eggs Your Way
Early Birdie
One egg, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.
Rise and Shine
Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast.
Double Eagle Breakfast
Two eggs, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.
Club Classic
Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, choice of toast.
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Egg any style, crispy bacon, American cheese, smothered with green chili.
Morning Omelets
Three eggs, breakfast potatoes, English muffin or toast. Select three ingredients: Pepper jack cheese, cheddar, provolone, american, jalapenos, tomatoes, ham, onion, peppers, spinach, sausage, mushrooms. Additional Ingredients $1 each.
Breakfast Burrito
Red chili tortilla, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage or bacon, pork green chili, sauteed onions, Monterey jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream.
Sides
Beverages
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Quesadillas
Red chili tortilla, monterey jack, cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Southwest egg rolls, chicken, black bean, corn. Served over fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream drizzle and fresh cilantro.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Three cheeses, artichokes, and fresh spinach served with tortilla chips.
Half Baked Nachos
Baked potato chips topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, queso poblano, lettuce, tomato, sour cream drizzle.
Sweet Popcorn Shrimp
5 oz. popcorn shrimp, tossed in sweet caramelized chutney sauce served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, refried beans, ground beef or chicken, pork green chili, monterey jack, cheddar, queso poblano, green onions, pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream.
Chicken Wings
Ten fried wings, ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Carrot, celery, choice of sauce - Hawaiian, buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ.
Hot Dogs
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh caesar salad, romaine, croutons, homemade caesar dressing, topped with parmesan.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, candied walnuts, herb romano cheese croutons, choice of dressing.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby fresh spinach, strawberries, apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts, choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, hard-boiled eggs, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar, swiss, herb Romano cheese croutons, choice of dressing.
Mexican Taco Salad
Taco salad with choice of season grilled chicken, carnitas, or ground beef. Chopped lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, pinto beans, guacamole, and sour cream. Served in a fried red chili tortilla bowl.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, choice of dressing and buffalo sauce.
Soups
Burgers
BYO Burger
Colorado Angus burger, brioche roll, tomato, leaf lettuce, onion, pickle.
Western Burger
Colorado Angus burger, Texas toast, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, house BBQ sauce.
Mexican Burger
Colorado Angus burger, smothered with green chili, pepper jack cheese, open face style. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
FireCracker Burger
Colorado Angus burger, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeno, jalapeno smoked bacon, chipotle aioli.
CrabCake Seafood Burger
Two seafood crab cakes, fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, topped with lemon relish aioli.
Paninis & Melts
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pepper jack, ranch dressing, red chili wrap.
St. Louis Panini
Ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, ciabatta bread.
Burrito
Red chili tortilla, smothered with pork green chili, refried beans, Monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, guacamole, sour cream.
Patty Melt
Colorado Angus burger, grilled onions, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, rye bread.
Sandwiches
Premium Deli Sandwich
Turkey, ham, or corned beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear, mayonnaise, choice of bread.
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
Toasted croissant with house made chicken salad. Served with tomato, lettuce, and pickle.
BLT
Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo, choice of bread.
French Dip
Shaved prime rib and swiss cheese sauce on a hoagie roll served with au-jus.
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or grilled chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on brioche bun.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on thick cut brioche bread, melted swiss, muenster, cheddar, tomato, and basil aioli.
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, grilled rye bread.
19th Hole Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado on choice of bread.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Black bean and chutney burger, sauteed carrots, quinoa, avocado, served on ciabatta bread.
Slow Roasted Carolina Pulled Pork
Slow-roast pork, house BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles, bistro roll.
Entrees
The Grill's Signature Chicken
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, topped with honey mustard, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and melted mixed cheese served over steamed veggies.
Pasta Parmesan Alfredo
Homemade parmesan alfredo sauce mixed with fresh linguini. Topped with shredded parmesan and green onion.
Prime Strip Loin
5 ounces grade A prime strip loin seasoned and seared to perfection. Choice of two sides.
Baby Back Ribs
1/2 Rack of "fall off the bone," tender Carolina BBQ baby backs, served with crispy french fries and creamy coleslaw.
Prime Rib
Kids Menu
Beverages
Side Dishes
Cocktails
Appletini
Vodka Martini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Martini Citron
Gin Martini
Gin Gimlet
Vodka Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
John Daily
Manhattan
Margarita
Cadallac Marg
Mimosa
Virgin drink
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Double
Beer
Bluemoon
Bluemoon Pitcher
Breck Avalanche
Breck Avalanche Pitcher
Coors Light (draft)
Coors Light Pitcher
Eddy Line IPA
Eddy Line IPA Pitcher
LoneTree Mexican Lager
LoneTree Mexican Lager Pitcher
Seasonal
Seasonal Pitcher
SSMC Domestic Pitcher
SSMC Premium Pitcher
Coors Banquet
Coors light (bottled)
Bud light
Budweiser
Corona
Miller Lite
Mich Ultra
90 Shilling
Stella
Guinness
Summer Shandy
Mikes Hard
Hops Peak IPA
Angry Orchard
Lonetree Double IPA
White Claw
Domestic Six Pack
Top Shelf Six Pack
White Claw Six Pack
Wine
Cabernet
Pinot Noir
Malbec
Cabernet -BTL
Pinot Noir -BTL
Malbec -BTL
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc'
Chardonnay -BTL
Pinot Grigio -BTL
Sauvignon Blanc' -BTL
Rose'
Champagne
mimosa
Bottomless Mimossa
Bottomless Bloddy Mary
Ultimate Mimosa
Rose -BTL
Champagne -BTL
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Seirra Mist
Mug rootbeer
Mt. Dew
Tonic
soda water
Cranberry
Gingerale
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Arnald Palmer
Iced Tea
Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Soda
Gatorade
Coffee
Applejuice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Jucie
Redbull
redbull sugarless
Hot Tea
Virgin drinks
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Soda float (ice cream)
Decaff
Breakfast Buffets
Lite Breakfast Starter
Assorted pastries and baguettes. Assorted juices. Coffee or tea.
Continental breakfast
Sliced seasonal fresh fruit. Assorted pastries and baguettes. Assorted juices. Coffee or tea.
French Toast and Pancakes
Bacon and sausage, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Assorted Juices, Coffee or tea.
French Toast & Pancakes with Fresh Fruit Display
Bacon and sausage, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Assorted Juices, Coffee or tea.
Breakfast Buffet
Sliced seasonal fresh fruit display, Assorted pastries and baguettes, Scrambled eggs, Country potatoes, Sausage and Bacon, Pork Green Chili, Assorted juices, Coffee or tea.
Plated Luncheons
The Birdie
Grilled chicken breast topped with Canadian bacon, sauteed mushroom and Swiss cheese served on a Kaiser roll.
Sub Sandwich
Salami ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onions, and Italian dressing served on a hoagie roll.
Steak Sandwich
Grilled 5oz. Strip steak served on a grilled French roll with sauteed onions.
Box Lunch
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce sandwich served with chips, cookie, a fresh piece of fruit, and a bottle of water.
Dinner Buffets
Hamburger
Served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, baked beans.
Brats
Served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, baked beans.
Hamburger and Brats
Hamburger and/or Brats served on an onion roll and condiment trays with potato salad, chips, baked beans and homemade brownies.
A Taste of Italy
Thin Spaghetti topped with homemade meatballs and Italian sausage in a flavorful tomato sauce, Italian vegetables, and tossed salad with garlic bread served with sherbet.
BBQ Beef Brisket Buffet
Sliced B.B.Q. beef brisket, variety tray of Kaiser rolls, potato salad, baked beans, chips and assorted cheesecake squares.
Mexican Buffet
Smothered chicken or beef burritos, taco fixings', refried beans, Spanish rice, shells, seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chips, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. Also comes with Sopapillas and honey
Western Buffet
Fried chicken and barbequed spare ribs. Homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, sweet corn, tossed salad, and carrot cake.
One Entree Buffet Dinner
Served with rolls and butter, coffee, iced tea and your choice of ice cream or sherbet.
Two Entree Buffet Dinner
Served with rolls and butter, coffee, iced tea and your choice of ice cream or sherbet.
Hor D'oeuvres
Fried cheese sticks (12)
Fried Shrimp (served with cocktail sauce) (12)
Shrimp cocktail (medium, served w/ cocktail sauce) (12)
Homemade chicken fingers (by the LB.)
Swedish meatballs in gravy (12)
Cocktail smokie's in sauce (by the LB.)
Mini Quiche (12)
Deviled eggs (12)
Stuffed mushrooms (12)
Potato chips and dip (bowl)
Tortilla chips and salsa (bowl)
Nachos supreme (serves 15-20)
Layered bean dip
Chicken wing platter (serves 8-10)
Meat and cheese tray (serves 18-22)
Bread bowl (serves 20, comes with spinach artichoke dip)
Cheese board (serves 50)
Antipasti tray (serves 25)
Artichoke, olives, cheeses, salami, pepperoni.
Crudites with dip (serves 30)
Celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, olives, scallions and more.
Fresh Fruit Display (serves 35)
Fresh fruit display (serves 70)
Red sangria (serves 20)
Keg of domestic beer
Premium Keg beer
Drink Tickets
Facility Minimum
Fac Charge
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gather to eat where you golf! South Suburban Golf Course Bar and Grill is an affordable, casual restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The all-American menu will satisfy the pickiest eater with hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, crab cakes, quesadillas and burritos and more. Enjoy full bar service and outdoor dining.
