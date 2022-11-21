Restaurant header imageView gallery

SS Wreck & Galley Grill

No reviews yet

58835 Overseas Hwy

Marathon, FL 33050

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Salad

STARTERS

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.99

Fried Crisp & Hot, Served with Chipotle Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.99

Calamari

$14.99

Hand Cut, lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce

Catfish Fingers

$11.99

Chef's Daily Special Flat Bread Pizza

$15.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

6 Butterflied & hand breaded with coconut, served with carribbean & chipotle sauce

Conch Fritters (6)

$15.99

Served with Chipotle and Cocktail Sauce

Fish Dip

$13.99

Local smoked mahi and wahoo. Served with freshly made tri colored tortilla chips

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

6 Butteflied & hand breaded served with chipotle and cocktail sauce

Frog Legs

$17.99Out of stock

4 Saddles, Lightly hand breaded & fried golden brown

Gator Bites

$17.99

Hand Cut, breaded & deep fried, served with Chipotle Sauce

Loaded Nachos

$15.99

Freshly made tri colored tortilla chips layered with cheddar & jack cheeses.

Mahi Fingers

$16.99

Peel n Eat Shrimp

$10.99+

Steamed or Chilled with cocktail sauce

Potato Skins

$14.99

Stuffed with real crispy bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, baked & served with sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99+

Smoked Salmon

$17.99

Tuna Poke Nachos

$19.99

Wings

$13.99+

OYSTERS

Oysters On the Half Shell (6)

$15.99

Oysters On the Half Shell (12)

$25.99

Oysters Grilled with Garlic & Parmesan (6)

$17.99

SOUPS

Conch Chowder - Red

$6.99+

Clam Chowder - White

$6.99+

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.99

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar jack cheese with a breaded & sauced buffalo chicken breast

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressings with parmesan cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$17.99

Roasted Turkey, swiss, & american cheese, romaine, sliced egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green & black olives, topped with parmesan, cheddar jack cheese, crisp bacon, and croutons

Greek Salad

$15.99

Romaine, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, banana peppers & feta cheese.

Island Salad

$13.99

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green & black olives, parmesan & cheddar jack cheeses & croutons

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$20.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

BLT

$13.99

Crisp Bacon, fresh lettuce, & tomato piled high on Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Hand Breaded chicken breast fried then coated with the Wreck's own buffalo sauce

Burger

$14.99

Char-grilled 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef Burger

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken breast Key West Grilled, Fried, or Blackened

Club Sandwich

$16.99

Oven roasted turkey, white American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato served on Texas Toast

Mahi BLT

$20.99Out of stock

Hand Breaded & Lightly fried fish with bacon, lettuce, & tomato on Texas toast

Mahi Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Salmon Sandwich

$18.99

Snapper BLT

$24.99Out of stock

Snapper Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

Tiki Burger

$17.99

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Black beans and corn

ENTREES

Ahi Tuna

$28.99

Seared, Blackened Ahi served with wasabi, fresh ginger, sea weed, and eel sauce

Baby Back Ribs

$21.99+Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp Dinner

$29.99

Cajun Smoked Salmon (When Available)

$30.99

Certified Angus Beef Cut of the Day - Chef's Choice

$36.99+

Chicken Dinner

$24.99

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$30.99

(10) Butterflied & hand breaded with coconut, served with Caribbean & Chipotle sauces

Frog Legs - 6 Saddles

$29.99

Lightly hand-breaded & fried golden brown

Mahi Dinner

$28.99Out of stock

Seafood Platter

$34.99+

Salmon Dinner

$32.99

Shrimp Dinner

$28.99

Surf N Turf

$43.99+

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.99

PB & J

$10.99

Pepperoni & Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$10.99

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$10.99

Take Home A Whole SS Wreck Key Lime Pie

$28.99

Three Layer Carrot Cake

$14.99

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.99

ALA CARTE

Baked Potato

$4.99

Basket of French Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Extra Chedd Cheese

$1.50

Extra Chop Bacon

$1.50

Loaded Potato

$6.99

Mac Salad

$3.99

Open Food

$1.00

Potato Salad

$3.99

Redskins

$4.99

Rice

$4.99

Side Bacon

$2.49

Side BBQ

$1.99

Side Blazin

$1.99

Side Caeser

$4.99

Side Celery

$1.99

Side Guac

$1.99

Side Hot

$1.99

Side Japs

$1.99

Side Medium

$1.99

Side Mild

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salsa

$1.99

Side Whip Cream

$1.99

Veggies

$3.99

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.99

COKE ZERO

$3.99

DIET COKE

$3.99

DR PEPPER

$3.99

LEMONADE

$3.99

POWERADE BLUE

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.99

SWEET TEA

$3.99

UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

GINGER BEER CAN

$3.99

GINGER ALE

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
