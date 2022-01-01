Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

St. Burch Tavern - Downtown

1,743 Reviews

$$

127 Iowa Ave

Iowa City, IA 52240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to St. Burch Tavern — aspiring counterpart of the timeless taverns and supper clubs immortalized by the brilliant men and women who gathered together under their hospitable roofs!

Website

Location

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
St. Burch Tavern image
St. Burch Tavern image
St. Burch Tavern image
St. Burch Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joseph’s Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 564
212 S Clinton St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Diner - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 1,016
330 E Market St Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
30hop (Coralville)
orange starNo Reviews
900 E 2nd Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
ReUnion Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
516 E 2nd St Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
IRP & Flannigans
orange starNo Reviews
501 1st Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
BlackStone
orange star4.3 • 1,694
503 Westbury Dr #1 Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Iowa City

BlackStone
orange star4.3 • 1,694
503 Westbury Dr #1 Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Formosa Sushi
orange star4.3 • 1,680
221 E College St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Jacks Rib Shack IC
orange star4.6 • 1,550
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,385
121 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Diner - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 1,016
330 E Market St Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Pullman Diner
orange star4.6 • 986
17 S Dubuque St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Iowa City
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston