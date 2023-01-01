St. Croix National

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Simulator

Birdie Bundle

$75.00

Bogey Bundle

$150.00

1 Hour Weekday

$45.00

1 Hour Weekend

$55.00

1 Hour League

$40.00

Appetizers

1 lb. Boneless Wings

$15.50

1/2 lb. Boneless Wings

$8.25

12 Pc. Chicken Wings

$13.75

6 Pc. Chicken Wings

$7.95

Cheese Curds Basket

$8.95

Cheese Curds Side

$4.95

French Fries Side

$2.95

French Fry Basket

$6.95

Onion Ring Basket

$6.95

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Main

3 Pc. Chicken Strip Basket

$8.95

6 Pc. Chicken Strip Basket

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Nathans Cheese Dog

$6.50

Nathans Hot Dog

$5.50

Signature Burger

$13.99

Wisconsin Burger

$13.79

Pizza

Carbones Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Carbones Meaty Pizza

$14.95

Carbones Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Carbones Sausage Pizza

$13.95

Salad/Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.64

Chili

$5.95

Signature Tomato Soup

$6.95

Sandwich

Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.95

BLAT

$8.95

BLT

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Ham Panini

$7.95

Ham Sandwich

$6.95

PB & J

$5.95

PB & J with Nueske Bacon

$7.95

St Croix Club

$13.95

Turkey Panini

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Snacks

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Candy Bento Box

$6.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.00

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.37

Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.37

Fritos

$1.90

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$2.00

Kar's Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

$1.90

Kit Kat

$2.00

Lays Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.90

Lays Baked Original

$1.90

Lays BBQ

$2.00

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

M&M's

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Nature Valley Oats N' Honey

$2.00

Nature Valley Peanut Butter

$2.00

Old Dutch BBQ Chips

$2.00

Old Dutch Dill Chips

$2.00

Old Dutch Orignal

$2.00

Peanut M&M's

$2.00

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts

$2.00

Planters Nuts and Chocolate Trail Mix

$2.00

Planters Salted Peanuts

$2.00

Protein Bento Box

$6.00

Reeses

$2.00

Roberts Irvine Fit Crunch

$2.00

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.90

Salted Nut Roll

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Twizzlers

$0.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Egg, Bacon on Croissant

$7.95

Egg, Bacon on English Muffin

$6.95

Egg, Ham on Croissant

$7.95

Egg, Ham on English Muffin

$6.95

Muffin

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New clubhouse opening April 2023. Feast for your eyes and your mouth.

Location

1603 32nd Street, Somerset, WI 54025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

