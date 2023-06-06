Main picView gallery

Bon Ton 426 main st

426 Main Street

Ouray, CO 81427

Brunch

Bakery

Assorted Tarts

$6.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Bread Loaf

$12.00

Burro e Marmellata

$5.00

Cake du Jour

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cornetto

$6.00

Jam Bun

$5.00

Maritozzi

$7.00

Pastry4

$4.00

Pastry5

$5.00

Pastry6

$6.00

Pastry7

$7.00

Mains

Avacado Toast

$15.00

Benedict

$15.00

Bon Ton Burger

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

French Toast

$13.00

Frittata

$13.00

Muesli

$12.00

Omelet

$15.00

Parfait

$11.00

Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

St Elmo Standard

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Sub Fruit as Side

$1.00

Extras

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Sausage Links

$6.00

3 Slices Bacon

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.50

Desserts

Brown Butter Cake

$11.00

Cookie Plate

$12.00

Custard Pie

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Dessert5

$5.00

Dessert6

$6.00

Dessert7

$7.00

Dessert8

$8.00

Dessert9

$9.00

Dessert10

$10.00

Dessert11

$11.00

Dessert12

$12.00

Cafes

Espresso

Dbl Shot

$3.50

Quad Shot

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Sugar

$0.50

Extra Shot

$2.50

French Press

Single FP

$4.50

Large FP

$6.50

Chai Tea

Iced Chai

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Beverages

Soda

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Refill

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

Sm Btl Natural

$4.50

Lg Btl Natural

$5.50

Blood Orange

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Lemon

$3.50

Pomegranate Orange

$3.50

Prickly Pear

$3.50

Juice/Milk

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Almondmilk

$3.50

Oatmilk

$3.50

Mocktails

Hemingway Daquiri

$8.00

Peach Refresher

$8.00

Cucumber Basil Mixer

$8.00

Beer

Ska Beers

Hazy IPA

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Lager

$6.00

Mexican Logger

$6.00

Pinstripe Red

$6.00

Raspberry Blonde

$6.00

True Blonde

$6.00

Cocktails

AM Drinks

Affogato Martini

$12.00

Amaretto Cafe

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Collins Limoncello

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso Negroni

$12.00

Hugo

$10.00

Italian Stallion

$14.00

Long Island Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Siciliano

$14.00

Daily Special

$10.00

PM Drinks

Angelo Azzurro

$12.00

Apertini

$14.00

B's Acqua Fattoria

$10.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Bracco

$14.00

Dominick

$14.00

Donna Rosa

$14.00

Godfather

$14.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Limoncello Spritz

$14.00

Madeline

$14.00

Miss Kittie

$14.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

Paloma Italia

$12.00

Terrace G&T

$14.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Traditional Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Last Word

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sour

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Gin

Coppermuse Hibiscus Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Highclere Castle Gin

$9.00

Jackalope Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Kraken Dark Rum

$7.00

Montego Bay Rum

$5.00

Poppy Top Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Saison Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Bladnoch Scotch

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$76.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12

$23.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Tequila Rep

$9.00

1800 Tequila Silver

$8.00

1921 Tequila

$13.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$14.00

Casa Migos Rep

$13.00

Casa Migos Silver

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

Cenote Rep

Cenote Silver

D'Agave Gold

$10.00

D'Agave Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Rep

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

El Jimador

Kimo Sabe Mezcal

Peloton Mezcal

$8.00

Sombra Mezcal

$9.00

Tobasiche Blue Bozal

$19.00

Vodka

44 North Huckleberry Vodka

$8.00

Goat Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One Citron

$7.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Whiskey

Blackened - Metallica

$13.00

Breckinridge Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Co Straight Bourbon Peach Street

$13.00

Co Straight Rye Peach Street

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Sngl Brl

$13.00

Four Roses Yellow Lbl

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Oak & Eden Bourbon

$11.00

Oak & Eden Rye

$11.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Proper 12

$8.00

Remus

$11.00

Sexton

$11.00

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$8.00

Slane

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$25.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$40.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Misc. Liquors

Amaro Peach Street

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Caravedo Pisco

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chocolat Liq

Cointreau

$10.00

Fernet

$11.00

Hennessy

$14.00

House Made Limoncello

La Caravedo Pisco

Leopold Bros Maraschino Liq

$9.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Tia Maria Coffee Liq

Wine

Red Wines

90 Cellars Bordeaux

$8.00

Baracchi Chianti

$10.00

Battle Creek Cellars Pinot Noir

$11.00

Canoe Ridge Expedition Merlot

$11.00

Casa Santos Lisbonita

$8.00

Chateau La Chapelle Bourdeaux

$11.00

Clay Shannon Red Blend

$13.00

Dianella Chianti

$12.00

Ego Bodegas Goru Red Blend

$11.00

Germano Langhe Nebbiolo

$13.00

Lapostolle Cabernet

$9.00

Le Ragose Valpolicella

$12.00

Lucilla Super Tuscan

$10.00

Paitin Barbera

$12.00

Pasqua Sangiovese

$9.00

Pietro Caciorgna Ciauria Enta Rosso

$23.00

Reunion Malbec

$8.00

Santa Carolina Cabernet

$10.00

Sauvage Domaine Red

$15.00

Scarzello Nebbiolo

$28.00

Vingeti Massa Barbera

$27.00

White Wines

Cantina Venosa Verbo

$11.00

Dr. L Riesling

$9.00

Forte Cego Vinho Verde

$7.00

Parducci Chardonnay

$9.00

Picollo Ernesto Gavi

$9.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Stone Blossom Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Violetta Arneis

$9.00

Rose

Landhaus Mayer Zweigelt Rose

$11.00

Mirabeau Rose

$9.00

Portlandia Rose

$10.00

Sparkling

Adami Prosecco

$11.00

Col Solivo Prosecco

$8.00

Marchesi D Gresy Moscato

$11.00

Sauvage Sparklet Rose

$13.00

Sauvage Sparklet White

$13.00

Dessert

Badia a Colti Vin Santo

$29.00

Le Ragose Amarone

$32.00

Porto Barros 10Yr

$19.00

Porto Barros 20Yr

$32.00

Bottles

90 Cellars Bordeaux

$24.00

Adami Prosecco

$33.00

Badia a Colti Vin Santo

$87.00

Baracchi Chianti

$30.00

Battle Creek Cellars Pinot Noir

$33.00

Canoe Ridge Expedition Merlot

$33.00

Cantina Verbo

$33.00

Casa Santos Lisbonita Dry Red

$24.00

Chateau La Chapelle Bordeaux

$33.00

Clay Shannon Red Blend

$39.00

Col Solivo Prosecco

$24.00

Dianella Chianti

$36.00

Dr. L Riesling

$27.00

Ego Bodegas Goru Red Blend

$33.00

Ettore Germano Langhe Nebbiolo

$39.00

Forte DO Cego Vinho Verde

$21.00

Landhaus Mayer Zweigelt Rose

$33.00

Lapostolle Cabernet

$27.00

Le Ragose Amarone

$96.00

Le Ragose Valpolicella

$36.00

Lucilla Super Tuscan

$30.00

Marchesi D Gresy Moscato

$33.00

Mirabeau Rose

$27.00

Paitin Barbera

$36.00

Parducci Chardonnay

$27.00

Pasqua Sangiovese

$27.00

Picollo Ernesto

$27.00

Pietro Caciorgna Ciauria Enta Rosso

$69.00

Portlandia Rose

$30.00

Porto Barros 10Yr

$57.00

Porto Barros 20Yr

$96.00

Reunion Malbec

$24.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Santa Carolina Cabernet

$30.00

Sauvage Domaine Red

$45.00

Sauvage Sparklet Rose

$39.00

Sauvage Sparklet White

$39.00

Scarzello Nebbiolo

$84.00

Stone Blossom Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Vigneti Massa Barbera

$81.00

Violetta Arneis

$27.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual-Upscale dining with authentic Italian food made from scratch. Come in and enjoy!

Location

426 Main Street, Ouray, CO 81427

Directions

