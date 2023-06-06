Bon Ton 426 main st
No reviews yet
426 Main Street
Ouray, CO 81427
Brunch
Bakery
Mains
Extras
Beverages
Soda
San Pellegrino
Juice/Milk
Cocktails
AM Drinks
PM Drinks
Traditional Cocktails
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
1800 Tequila Rep
$9.00
1800 Tequila Silver
$8.00
1921 Tequila
$13.00
Casa Migos Anejo
$14.00
Casa Migos Rep
$13.00
Casa Migos Silver
$12.00
Cenote Anejo
Cenote Rep
Cenote Silver
D'Agave Gold
$10.00
D'Agave Silver
$7.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio Rep
$15.00
Don Julio Silver
$13.00
El Jimador
Kimo Sabe Mezcal
Peloton Mezcal
$8.00
Sombra Mezcal
$9.00
Tobasiche Blue Bozal
$19.00
Vodka
Whiskey
Blackened - Metallica
$13.00
Breckinridge Bourbon
$12.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$8.00
Bulliet Rye
$8.00
Co Straight Bourbon Peach Street
$13.00
Co Straight Rye Peach Street
$13.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$11.00
Four Roses Sngl Brl
$13.00
Four Roses Yellow Lbl
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Oak & Eden Bourbon
$11.00
Oak & Eden Rye
$11.00
Pendleton
$7.00
Proper 12
$8.00
Remus
$11.00
Sexton
$11.00
Skrewball PB Whiskey
$8.00
Slane
$9.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$25.00
Whistle Pig 12yr
$40.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Misc. Liquors
Wine
Red Wines
90 Cellars Bordeaux
$8.00
Baracchi Chianti
$10.00
Battle Creek Cellars Pinot Noir
$11.00
Canoe Ridge Expedition Merlot
$11.00
Casa Santos Lisbonita
$8.00
Chateau La Chapelle Bourdeaux
$11.00
Clay Shannon Red Blend
$13.00
Dianella Chianti
$12.00
Ego Bodegas Goru Red Blend
$11.00
Germano Langhe Nebbiolo
$13.00
Lapostolle Cabernet
$9.00
Le Ragose Valpolicella
$12.00
Lucilla Super Tuscan
$10.00
Paitin Barbera
$12.00
Pasqua Sangiovese
$9.00
Pietro Caciorgna Ciauria Enta Rosso
$23.00
Reunion Malbec
$8.00
Santa Carolina Cabernet
$10.00
Sauvage Domaine Red
$15.00
Scarzello Nebbiolo
$28.00
Vingeti Massa Barbera
$27.00
White Wines
Sparkling
Dessert
Bottles
90 Cellars Bordeaux
$24.00
Adami Prosecco
$33.00
Badia a Colti Vin Santo
$87.00
Baracchi Chianti
$30.00
Battle Creek Cellars Pinot Noir
$33.00
Canoe Ridge Expedition Merlot
$33.00
Cantina Verbo
$33.00
Casa Santos Lisbonita Dry Red
$24.00
Chateau La Chapelle Bordeaux
$33.00
Clay Shannon Red Blend
$39.00
Col Solivo Prosecco
$24.00
Dianella Chianti
$36.00
Dr. L Riesling
$27.00
Ego Bodegas Goru Red Blend
$33.00
Ettore Germano Langhe Nebbiolo
$39.00
Forte DO Cego Vinho Verde
$21.00
Landhaus Mayer Zweigelt Rose
$33.00
Lapostolle Cabernet
$27.00
Le Ragose Amarone
$96.00
Le Ragose Valpolicella
$36.00
Lucilla Super Tuscan
$30.00
Marchesi D Gresy Moscato
$33.00
Mirabeau Rose
$27.00
Paitin Barbera
$36.00
Parducci Chardonnay
$27.00
Pasqua Sangiovese
$27.00
Picollo Ernesto
$27.00
Pietro Caciorgna Ciauria Enta Rosso
$69.00
Portlandia Rose
$30.00
Porto Barros 10Yr
$57.00
Porto Barros 20Yr
$96.00
Reunion Malbec
$24.00
Riff Pinot Grigio
$24.00
Santa Carolina Cabernet
$30.00
Sauvage Domaine Red
$45.00
Sauvage Sparklet Rose
$39.00
Sauvage Sparklet White
$39.00
Scarzello Nebbiolo
$84.00
Stone Blossom Sauv Blanc
$42.00
Vigneti Massa Barbera
$81.00
Violetta Arneis
$27.00
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual-Upscale dining with authentic Italian food made from scratch. Come in and enjoy!
Location
426 Main Street, Ouray, CO 81427
Gallery
