American

Oak on Camelback 111 E Camelback Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

111 E Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Popular Items

Salmon Superfood
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo Wings

Appetizers

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Pistachio pesto, parmesan, pomodoro, creamy goat cheese, served with house made focaccia

Burrata

$9.50

Basil, lingonberry jam, served with toasted ciabatta.

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$11.00

Parmesan, rosemary, roasted garlic lemon aioli

Crispy Pork Ribs

$12.00

Regular (Hoisin BBQ) glazed pork ribs topped with crushed cashews, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds. Try them tossed Korean maple gochujang or PBJ

Kung Pow Brussels

$9.50

Crispy brussel sprouts, peppers, spicy house kung pow sauce, cashews, scallions

Moroccan Meatballs App

$15.00

Our famous Moroccan Meatballs, signature spiced tomato sauce, mozzarella, toasted almonds, cilantro, served with warm naan

Spicy Thai Mussels

$15.00

Oak-fired, sweet ginger, spicy coconut red curry broth, thai basil, served with warm naan

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Parmesan, parsley, white truffle aioli

Pork Chile Verde Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries topped with our green chili verde, melted cheddar, sour cream and green onions.

Entrees

Forbidden Rice Bowl

$17.00

Black rice, edamame, carrots, snap peas, ginger, shiitake, coconut chili, brussel sprouts, charred broccolini. +chicken $7 +salmon $9 +grilled steak $10 +two scallops $9

Scallops & Risotto

$32.00

Four seared scallops, mushroom risotto, chives, chive oil

Salmon Superfood

$26.00

Quinoa, black rice, squash, eggplant, roasted tomatoes, toasted almonds, sprouts, balsamic reduction.

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Buttermilk fried, forbidden rice, spicy coconut green curry, maple syrup, and oak-fired charred broccolini.

Spinach Tagliatelle & Shrimp

$25.00

Spinach tagliatelle, shrimp crispy spanish chorizo, blistered heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, oak-charred onion cream

Oak-Fired Lamb Curry

$19.00

Slow-braised lamb, spicy green curry, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, onions, peas, coconut milk served with warm naan. + sunny side up egg $3

Oak-Fired Chili Verde

$17.00

Our famous pork chile verde, cilantro, sour cream, cheddar cheese served with warm house-made cornbread. + sunny side up egg $3

Oak-Fired Cassoulet

$18.00

Good Things Growing

Thai Peanut Salad

$11.00

Red & napa cabbage, snap peas, green papaya, scallions, edamame, peanuts, cilantro, peanut soy chile vinaigrette. +chicken $7 +salmon $9 + grilled teres major steak $10

Oak Blue Cheese

$11.00

Chopped romaine & spinach, roasted pistachios, apples, dried cranberries, blue cheese dressing. +chicken $7 +salmon $9 + grilled teres major steak $10

Handhelds

Banh Mi Pho Dip

$17.00

Pork belly, hoisin, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, thai basil, cilantro, and unagi aioli served on a warm baguette with house-made pho dip

Black & Blue Burger

$16.50

Peppercorn crusted, blue cheese, tomato agrodolce, bacon, spinach

French Onion Burger

$16.50

Bacon, arugula, crispy onions, creamy french onion spread, melted swiss cheese. Add shorty jus $1.

Truffle Shiitake Burger

$16.50

Seasoned beef, oak-roasted shiitake mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli.

The Oak Jalapeno Burger

$16.50

Caramelized red onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, fresh jalapenos, creole BBQ sauce.

Brussels Burger

$16.50

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled mahimahi, tarter sauce, pickled onions, shredded iceberg, sliced avocado, tomatoes on a toasted ciabatta bread.

Plain Hamburger

$13.50

Shorty Dip

$18.50

Red wine braised short rib, melted gruyere, horseradish aioli, served on a warm baguette with house-made shorty jus.

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Seared salmon, bacon, arugula, sun-dried tomato, and remoulade sauce come together to create a delicious spin on your favorite sandwich.

Jumbo Wings

$10.00

choice of dry rub, apricot glaze, maple hoisin bbq, buffalo or jerk honey habanero

Three Fish Tacos

$12.00

Three lush tacos loaded with beer battered cod, pico, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, and cilantro on flour tortillas.

Three Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Three blackened shrimp tacos, pineapple salsa, cotija cheese on flour tortillas.

The Oak Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Battered cod, napa slaw, tartar sauce, smashed avocado, loaded on a brioche bun to create a satisfying sandwich.

The Oak Classic Patty Melt

$16.00

Grilled rye bread, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli on the side. Pickle on side. Great with add bacon or mushrooms.

Random Favorites

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

French toasted Hawaiian sweet bread, vanilla mascarpone, maple syrup. Choice of mixed berries or banana pecan

Sauces & More

Aioli

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Grapefruit Mirin Vinaigrette

$1.00

Greek Yogurt Vinaigrette

$1.00

Peanut Soy Chile Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Pho Jus

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Red Wine Demi

$4.50

Side Shorty Jus

$1.00

Table Bread

$2.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Oak-Fired 12 In Pizzas

Arugula-Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

Goat cheese, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic glaze.

Blanca Pizza

$15.00

Spinach, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic.

Butcher Block Pizza

$16.50

Pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, cheese blend, tomato sauce, mild cherry peppers.

Jalapeno Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Butter chicken, mozzarella, jalapenos, coriander lime crema

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Duck BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Pulled duck confit, mozzarella, hoisin bbq, scallion, cilantro, sesame seeds.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil.

Moroccan Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Our famous meatballs, goat cheese, onions, kalamata olives, harissa tomato sauce, topped with cilantro and a tzatziki drizzle.

Sides

Add Avocado

$2.50

Chicken

$7.00

Cornbread

$3.50

Crab Fried Rice

$10.00

Basmati rice, lump crab, egg, green onion, ginger, garlic, lime, saki soy & fish sauce

Duck Fried Rice

$10.00

Basmati rice, duck confit, cilantro, egg, green onion, carrots, edamame, ginger, garlic, lime, saki soy & fish sauce.

Elote Salad

$6.00

roasted tomatoes, chipotle aioli, cotija

Fries (small)

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Grilled add Steak

$10.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Black Rice

$4.00

Side Basmati Rice

$4.00

Side Syrup

$1.50

Side Truffle Fries (small)

$7.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Simple Salad

$3.00

Table Bread

$2.00

Two Scallops

$8.00

Large Fries

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Mexican coke bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

Can

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mexcian Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sioux City Root Beer

$3.50

Sioux Creme Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

fiji bottle

$3.00

Desserts

warm olive oil chocolate brownie topped with tiramisu gelato and chopped praline

Bananas Foster

$8.00

choice of gelato, toasted walnuts

Warm Bread Pudding

$9.00

bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato

Brownie a la Mode

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

popcorn infused crème brulee

Blackberry Peach Cobbler

$9.00

oak-fired blackberry cobbler with vanilla gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$2.00

choice of vanilla, tiramisu, and birthday cake

2 scoops Gelato

$4.00

choice of vanilla, tiramisu, and birthday cake

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Sliders

$6.00

Kid's Fish Sticks

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Kid's Farmer's Market Frittata

$6.00

Kid's American Breakfast

$6.00

Kid's French Toast Sticks

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bi-level restaurant featuring seasonal New American fare & an open-air bar with inventive cocktails.

Website

Location

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85012

Directions

Gallery
Oak on Camelback image

