American
Oak on Camelback 111 E Camelback Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Bi-level restaurant featuring seasonal New American fare & an open-air bar with inventive cocktails.
Location
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
4.2 • 591
5538 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurant
Jamba - 000784 - Bethany Towne Center
4.5 • 404
3320 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85017
View restaurant