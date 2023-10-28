- Home
St. Honore Bakery Lake Oswego
315 1st Street
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Entrées
Baguette, Dijon mustard butter, Black Forest ham, Emmental cheese, cornichons (French pickles) and lettuce.
Baguette, oven roasted chicken, tarragon, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and hard boiled eggs.
Baguette, double crème Brie, fresh herbs, frisee green leaves, cucumbers, toasted sliced almonds.
Prosciutto ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions and pears, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, roasted garlic, arugula.
Alsatian-style Reuben sandwich made with oven-braised ham, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut and a house-made Sauce Picuante (zesty dressing).
Black forest ham, béchamel sauce and Dijon mustard sandwiched in between brioche bread, grilled with Emmental cheese.
Sliced turkey breast, Emmental cheese, béchamel sauce and sliced turkey breast
Sautéed mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell.
Savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell with bacon, caramelized onions and Emmental cheese.
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette
Mesclun mixed greens, oven roasted red beets, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, fresh apples and candied walnuts, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
Pastries
Fresh out of the oven, flaky and buttery.
A buttery sweet dough filled with chocolate. Available in a mini version.
Twice-baked croissant with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Twice-baked chocolate croissant with a house-made hazelnut-cocoa paste inside, and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We use locally sourced hazelnuts.
Butter croissant wrapped and baked with bacon and drizzled with a maple icing.
Croissant rolled with custard and raisins.
Rich bread pudding baked in a rum and vanilla flavored custard, topped with apples.
These baked, airy pastry balls are made with pâte à choux dough and sprinkled with rock sugar. Addictively delicious.
Flaky and buttery croissant dough, caramelized and finished with sea salt.
Flaky dough filled with applesauce.
An assortment of miniature versions of our most popular pastry.
Rich, soft and slightly sweet brioche roll baked with pearl sugar on top.
A rich and decadent bread made with eggs, butter, and sugar and topped with a chocolate streusel.
Rotating flavors seasonally. Strawberry Rhubarb, Apricot, and Pear. Check with stores for current offering.
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
Blueberries, cream cheese and lemon curd filling baked in a croissant pastry shell.
A gluten-free treat made with almond flour, egg whites, butter and flavored with honey.
Desserts
Rich, dense and flourless cake baked with dark chocolate. Gluten-free.
Our Orange Ginger Gâteau is flourless cake with ground almonds, ginger and fresh puréed oranges. Gluten and dairy free.
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth chocolate custard cream and glazed with chocolate fondant.
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth coffee custard cream and glazed with coffee fondant.
Milk chocolate caramel ganache, praline butter cream between layers of hazelnut meringue cake.
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
Almond sponge cake layered with chocolate ganache and espresso butter cream.
Puff pastry with a ring of pâte à choux, filled with vanilla custard and topped with whipped cream and cream-filled choux, dipped in caramelized sugar.
Caramelized puff pastry layered with vanilla bean crème mousseline mixed with crashed caramelized sugar.
Shortbread crust baked with a layer of almond cream and filled with a smooth lemon custard.
Shortbread tart shell baked with a layer of almond cream, filled with a pastry cream and topped with seasonal berries.
Flourless chocolate cake baked with almond meal, filled with a Kirsch-flavored crème mousseline. Finished with whipped cream and preserved cherries. Gluten-free.
Vanilla bean and rum custard baked in a traditional copper tin. Soft and chewy texture. A specialty of the Bordeaux Region.
Bread
A traditional French bread made with flour, water, salt and yeast.
A traditional French bread in smaller size.
Seed-crusted ficelle. Sesame seeds and poppy seeds add texture and nutty flavors.
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
A rich and hearty bread made with multi-grain mix that includes wheat, barley, corn, brown rice, rye, triticale, millet, oats and flax seeds.
Made with wholewheat flour, walnuts, natural lavain starter and yeast. Great with rich and creamy cheeses.
Football-shaped whole wheat bread made with whole wheat flour and our natural levain starter.
Roll
A roll studded with crispy bits of bacon.
Cracked wheat, oats, rolled rye, yellow polenta, rolled barley, millet, rice bran, wheat germ, and flax seed leavened with our traditional levain.
Sweet, dried cranberries and hazelnuts mixed into our Miche Banal™ dough.
Our traditional bread with niçoise olives and rosemary.
Our traditional bread dough flavored with caramelized onions.
Rolls of Campagne flavored with fennel seed and plump raisins.
Made with whole wheat flour and levain with walnuts.
Coffee
Tea
Step inside our cozy, rustic boulangerie, and you instantly feel a connection with the old-world charms of France. From rows of wicker baskets holding our freshly baked bread to the glass-encased display of hand-crafted pastries, St. Honoré Bakery’s ambiance and design have mixed traditions of France with the Northwest vibe. We create an experience for customers, as well as our workers”
315 1st Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034