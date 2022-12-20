Main picView gallery

St. James 1145 W.Jackson Street

review star

No reviews yet

1145 W.Jackson Street

Thomasville, GA 31792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers / Bar

Raw Oysters

$18.00+

Roasted Oysters

$18.00+

Wood Fire Roasted Oysters toped with Seaweed Butter

Smoked Fish Toast

$18.00

Creme Fraiche, Lemon, Chives

1/2 LB Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

1 LB Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Crab App

$15.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Marinated Olives

$12.00

Satsuma, herbs, feta

Cheese Staws (Copy)

$6.00

Coastal Cheddar Cheese, Short Bread Crust

Roasted Pecans

$9.00

Brown Sugar, Spice

Scallop Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Remoulade

$14.00

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$14.00

Salads

St James Salad

$12.00

Lolla Rosa , Bibb, Fine Herbs, Champagne Vinaigrette

Bibb Salad

$12.00

Bacon,Radish,Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Little Gem Wedge

$12.00

From the Oven

CICKEN SKIN MUSIC

$12.00

Poached egg, pommes puree, chicken skin

POLPETTES aka MEATBALLS

$22.00

Hand Cut Pasta, Charred Onion, roasted tomato, Herbs, Baguette

MARGARITA PIZZA

$15.00

FIG PIZZA

$15.00

WILD MUSHROOM

$15.00

MEATBALL PIZZA

$15.00

Creole Grouper

$31.00

Wood Grill

Chargrilled SCAMP

$35.00

Green Onion, Tomato, Lemon

Petite Filet

$64.00

Chimichurri, Frites

Ribeye

$79.00

Cowboy Cut, Prime

CHEESEBURGER

$22.00

Seared Scallops

$21.00

Vegetables

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Shallots, Percorino, Sherry

Baby Carrots

$9.00

Pecans, Honey, Chervil

Mashed Potato

$9.00

Frys

$5.00

Swiss Chard

$9.00Out of stock

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Baby Cauliflower

$9.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Espresso Gelato

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Kahula Cake

$12.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

New Castle

$7.00

Terrapin

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$10.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Heinken

$7.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Haymaker

$12.00

Basil Hayden, Ginger Beer,Homemade Switchel Syrup, Chocolate Bitters

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Buffalo Trace, Angostura Bitters, Muddled Orange, Sweet Vermouth

Paloma

$12.00

1800 Catalina,Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Club Soda

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$14.00

Russell Rye, Old Fashion Bitters

St James Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Olive Juice, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Negroni

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

Vesper Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

MOJITO

$12.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$18.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Rum

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Papa Pilar Blonde Rum

$18.00

WRAY & NEWHEW WHITE RUM

$9.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO RUM

$14.00

EL DORADO 12 YR RUM

$12.00

Barcardi Rum

$7.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

Gosling Black Seal

$10.00

Papa Pilar Dark Rum

$20.00

Blackwell Rum

$10.00

Frigate 12 yr Reserve Rum

$17.00

Flor De Cana

$18.00

MOUNT GAY XO

$14.00

Scotch

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$16.00

Macallan 18 yr

$99.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Tequila

Fortaleza Tequlia

$15.00

1800 Catalina Tequlia

$18.00

Casamigo Resposado

$19.00

DELEON

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Shaphire

$10.00

Henricks Gin

$12.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Benhams Gin

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One Vodka

$12.00

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blade & Bow

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Japanese Whiskey

$17.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Redemption

$12.00

Rough Ryder Rye

$12.00

Russell Rye

$14.00

Temleton Rye 6yr

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

HIGH WEST

$14.00

Other

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Open Liqour

$15.00

QUERCETO TUSCAN RED

TUSCAN STANDARD

$7.00

TUSCAN FULL

$10.00

TUSCAN CRAFTE

$30.00

MAISON SALEYA PROVONCE ROSE

ROSE' STANDARD

$7.00

ROSE' FULL

$10.00

ROSE' CRAFTE

$30.00

MUTUA SAUVIGNON BLANC

MUTUA STANDARD6

$6.00

MUTUA FULL

$9.00

MUTUA CRAFTE

$27.00

KEN WRIGHT PINOT NOIR

KEN WRIGHT STANDARD

$10.00

KEN WRIGHT FULL

$14.00

KEN WRIGHT CRAFTE

$42.00

OBERON CABERNET

OBERON STANDARD

$12.00

OBERON FULL

$18.00

OBERON CRAFTE

$49.00

MACROSTIE CHARDONNAY

MACROSTIE Standard

$9.00

MACROSTIE FULL

$13.00

MACROSTIE CRAFTE

$42.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1145 W.Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA 31792

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

1861 Distillery - 314 Smith Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 Smith Avenue Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Tvelo Brewing Company - 227 W Jackson Street
orange starNo Reviews
227 W Jackson Street Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Omg-seafood - 1102 E Jackson St
orange starNo Reviews
1102 E Jackson St Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Thomasville GA #062
orange star4.5 • 820
1508 E. Jackson St. Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Fish Camp
orange starNo Reviews
12062 Waterfront Dr Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Bannerman
orange star4.0 • 107
3439 Bannerman Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Thomasville

Beef 'O' Brady's - Thomasville GA #062
orange star4.5 • 820
1508 E. Jackson St. Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Thomasville
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston