Bars & Lounges
American

St James's Gate Public House

148 Reviews

$$

167 Maplewood Ave

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Popular Items

Kids Burger
St James Salmon
Kids Chicken Fingers

Starters

Celtic Wings

$13.00

Traditional wings, blue cheese and celery Mild / Medium / Hot /BBQ / Teriyaki

Pub Chips

$7.00

Served with our signature Marie Rose sauce

Galway Salmon

$15.00

Smoked salmon, toast points, capers, red onions and sour cream

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Boneless wings, blue cheese and celery, choice of sauces, Mild / Medium / Hot /BBQ / Teriyaki

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French fries, bacon, cheese and a side of ranch

Crock of Cheese

$9.00

Aged cheddar, onions, hot mustard and platter of crackers

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

4 U10 shrimp with house made cocktail sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Breaded boneless chicken strips with honey mustard

Warm Pretzel & Cheese

$9.00

Warm pretzel with spreadable cheese/mustard

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Fresh mussels, chorizo, fresh herb and heavy cream reduction served with foccacia bread

------------------------

1/2 Order Celtic Wings

$8.00

1/2 Order Boneless Wings

$8.00

Chili

$15.00

Raw Bar Shrimp

$2.00

Raw Bar Oyster

$3.00

Raw Bar Clam

$2.00

Soups & Salads

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, red onion, cherry tomatoes, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, Italian dressing

Potato Leek Soup

$8.00

Cream of potato, leeks and fresh parsley

Onion Soup

$9.00

Onion soup made with Irish whiskey, rye bread, topped with Swiss cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Fig Salad

$13.00

Brussel Sprout Salad

$13.00

------------------------

Irish Specialties

Fish & Chips

$18.00

9 oz. Guinness battered cod, house chips, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Irish sausages served with whipped potatoes, beef gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Ground beef, carrots, onions, celery, topped with whipped potatoes

Bubbles & Squeak

$12.00

Whipped potatoes, seasonal sautéed vegetables

Irish Breakfast

$20.00

Whipped potatoes, seasonal sautéed vegetables

------------------------

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

$11.00

Our fresh grilled burger

St. James Burger

$15.00

Fresh 8 oz. grilled burger, topped with rashers and cheddar

Dublin Burger

$13.00

8 oz. grilled burger, topped with crumbled bleu cheese

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Hot corned beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread

Short Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Slow braised Guinness short ribs

Veggie Burger

$13.00

California style veggie burger

Corned Beef

$13.00

8 oz. lean cut corn beef on seedless rye bread served with fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

House-made 8 oz. grilled turkey burger

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, topped with rashers and Irish cheddar

Filet Sliders

$17.00

Prime filet mignon topped with sriracha aioli

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Shaved prime rib, American cheese, sautéed onions

BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread

Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled strip steak, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Club Sandwich

$13.00

House sliced turkey, rashers, lettuce, tomato on toasted white bread

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Turkey with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread

------------------------

Buster Burger

$17.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Gaelic Steak

$27.00

Whiskey Brick Roasted Chicken

$26.00

St James Salmon

$26.00

Hot Sliced Steak Sandwich

$23.00

New Zealand Rack Of Lamb

$32.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$40.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

S'mores

$10.00

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Apple Tart

$8.00

Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

------------------------

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Gaelic Pub Chips

$9.00

Bacon

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

House Chips

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Pickle

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Gaelic Fries

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

------------------------

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog/Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

------------------------

Oktoberfest

Wurst Platter

$27.00Out of stock

Pork Schnitzel

$23.00Out of stock

Bratwurst Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$2.50

Apple juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Weekend Brunch Menu

Irish Breakfast

$15.00

3 Egg Omelette

$11.00

Egg Benedict w/Rashers

$9.00

Egg Benedict w/Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Egg Benedict w/Lobster

$15.00

Banger & Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese on Roll

$10.00

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Stack of Pancakes

$7.00

Stack of Pancakes w/Bangers

$9.00

Stack of Pancakes w/Rashers

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Weekend Brunch Menu Sides

Taylor Ham

$7.00

Rashers

$6.00

Bread/Crackers

$1.00

Bacon

$7.00

Bangers

$6.00

House Chips

$7.00

Weekend Brunch Menu Kids

Kids Fish 'n' Chips

$7.00

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$7.00

Kids Burger/Fries

$7.00

Hot Dog/Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese/Fries

$6.00

Sauces, Dressings And Other

Mild Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Marie Rose Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

White Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Crumbled Blue

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Pickle

$0.75

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Lettuce & Tomato

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Raw Onion

$0.50

Cocktails

Distance Spritzer

$14.00

Claw Van Damn

$14.00

Rum Buck It

$14.00

Quarantini

$14.00

Take It Easy

$12.00

Breakfast Sangwich

$10.00

Muddled Molly

$12.00

Peaky Blender

$12.00

Shipwreck

$13.00

Bloody Mary 16oz

$8.00

Draught Beer

Guinness 16oz

$7.00

Guinness 32oz

$14.00

Smithwicks 16oz

$7.00

Smithwicks 32oz

$14.00

Harp 16oz

$7.00

Harp 32oz

$14.00

Modelo 16oz

$7.00

Modelo 32oz

$14.00

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Bud Light 32oz

$8.00

Stella 16oz

$7.00

Stella 32oz

$14.00

Soma 16oz

$8.00

Soma 32oz

$16.00

Sculpin 16oz

$8.00

Sculpin 32oz

$16.00

Fattire 16oz

$7.00

Fattire 32oz

$14.00

Bluemoon 16oz

$7.00

Bluemoon 32oz

$14.00

Yuengling Lager 16oz

$4.00

Yuengling Lager 32oz

$8.00

Goose Island 16oz

$7.00

Goose Island 32oz

$14.00

Wine Bottles

Parker Station Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Clos Du Bois Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

Tamari Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$41.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Heineken Light Bottle

$5.00

Strongbow Cider Bottle

$4.00

Rolling Rock Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Irish Coffees and Hot Beverages

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Tullamore Irish Coffee

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Wearables

Hoodie

$45.00

Quarter Zip

$30.00

Beanie

$20.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Mask

$10.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

St Patricks Day Shirt

$15.00

Trays

Half Tray Boneless Wings

$65.00

Full Tray Boneless Wings

$85.00

Half Tray Celtic Wings (With The Bone)

$70.00

Full Tray Celtic Wings (With The Bone)

$90.00

Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$55.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$85.00

Half Tray Chicken Tenders

$70.00

Full Tray Chicken Tenders

$90.00

Half Tray Mac N Cheese

$50.00

Full Tray Mac N Cheese

$70.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Directions

Gallery
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood image
Main pic

Map
