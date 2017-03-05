Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Joseph Parish & School

32929 Lake Rd

Avon Lake, OH 44012

Popular Items

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

$20.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 6 oz. of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side. Add on other sides a la carte!

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)

$18.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side. This fish is gluten free. Add on more sides a la carte!

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

$20.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 6 oz. of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side. Add on other sides a la carte!


Dine-In

Meal: Butterfly Shrimp - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

Meal: Butterfly Shrimp - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

$15.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans and Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce on the side. Add on more sides a la carte!

Meal: Cod - Baked (Dine-In)

Meal: Cod - Baked (Dine-In)

$16.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 1 piece of Cod with a Mango Chutney sauce on the side. This fish is dairy and gluten free. Add on other sides a la carte!

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Dine-In)

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Dine-In)

$18.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side. This fish is gluten free. Add on more sides a la carte!

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)

$20.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 6 oz. of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side. Add on other sides a la carte!

Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Dine-In)

Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Dine-In)

$9.00

12 oz.

Soup: Tomato Bisque Soup (Dine-In)

Soup: Tomato Bisque Soup (Dine-In)

$6.00

St. Joseph Parish favorite: Fr. Ron's homemade tomato bisque is back. Gluten free and 12 ounces.

Grilled Cheese (Dine-In)

Grilled Cheese (Dine-In)

$3.00
Side: Tater Tots (Dine-In)

Side: Tater Tots (Dine-In)

$3.00
Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Dine-In)

Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Dine-In)

$3.00
Side: Cabbage and Noodles (Dine-In)

Side: Cabbage and Noodles (Dine-In)

$3.00
Side: Mac and Cheese (Dine-In)

Side: Mac and Cheese (Dine-In)

$3.00Out of stock
Side: Baked Potato (Dine-In)

Side: Baked Potato (Dine-In)

$3.00
Side: Sweet Potato (Dine-In)

Side: Sweet Potato (Dine-In)

$3.00Out of stock
Side: Applesauce (Dine-In)

Side: Applesauce (Dine-In)

$1.00
Dessert: Fruit Pie (Dine-In)

Dessert: Fruit Pie (Dine-In)

$3.00

Pop/Bottled Water (Dine-In)

$1.00

Takeout (Drive-Thru)

Meal: Butterfly Shrimp - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

Meal: Butterfly Shrimp - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

$15.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans and Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce on the side. Add on more sides a la carte!

Meal: Cod - Baked (Takeout)

Meal: Cod - Baked (Takeout)

$16.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 1 piece of Cod with a Mango Chutney sauce on the side. This fish is dairy and gluten free. Add on other sides a la carte!

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)

Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)

$18.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side. This fish is gluten free. Add on more sides a la carte!

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)

$20.00

Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Green Beans & 6 oz. of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side. Add on other sides a la carte!

Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Takeout)

Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Takeout)

$9.00

12 oz.

Soup: Tomato Bisque Soup (Takeout)

Soup: Tomato Bisque Soup (Takeout)

$6.00

St. Joseph Parish favorite: Fr. Ron's homemade tomato bisque is back. Gluten free and 12 ounces.

Side: Tater Tots (Takeout)

Side: Tater Tots (Takeout)

$3.00
Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Takeout)

Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Takeout)

$3.00
Side: Cabbage and Noodles (Takeout)

Side: Cabbage and Noodles (Takeout)

$3.00
Side: Mac and Cheese (Takeout)

Side: Mac and Cheese (Takeout)

$3.00Out of stock
Side: Baked Potato (Takeout)

Side: Baked Potato (Takeout)

$3.00
Side: Sweet Potato (Takeout)

Side: Sweet Potato (Takeout)

$3.00
Side: Applesauce (Takeout)

Side: Applesauce (Takeout)

$1.00
Dessert: Fruit Pie (Takeout)

Dessert: Fruit Pie (Takeout)

$3.00
"One Family In Christ" where we seek to feed both body and soul of the human person so as to equip all to share the good news of God's Love!

