St. Moritz Grill & Bar 9 White Deer Plaza

No reviews yet

9 White Deer Plaza

Sparta, NJ 07871

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers/Small Plates

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$14.99

Cheddar & jack cheese, fajita seasoned chicken, charro beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream over house fried tortilla chips.

Tossed and Sauced Chicken Bites

$12.99

Calamari Frito Misto

$18.99

Parasian Mussels

$19.99

Spin & Arti Dip (GF)

$13.99

Albondigas

$12.99

St Moritz Wood-Grilled Shrimp Cocktail (GF)

$16.99

Asparagus Risotto

$16.99

Soup/ Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.99

Sparta Salad (GF)

$12.99

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.99

Small Stove Pipe Chopped Salad (GF)

$14.99

Large Stove Pipe Chopped Salad (GF)

$19.99

Cup DuJour

$6.00

Bowl Dujour

$8.00

House Salad

$4.99

Alpine Cava Bowl

$19.99

Lunch Entrée

Bratwurst Platter

$19.99

Burger

$16.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$17.99

Chicken Shnitzel

$19.99+

Fried Bubba J's Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Glazed Salmon

$20.99+

Grilled BLT

$18.99

Grilled Bubba J's Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Half Sandwich and Soup

$16.99

Wood Grilled Scallops

$22.99+

Reserve Pork Chop

$31.99

Roasted & Toasted Turkey Panini

$18.99

Salmon Tacos

$18.99+

Simple Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Simple Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Simple Organic Salmon

$20.99

Ahi Tuna

$19.99+

Pork Baguette

$18.99

Lunch Features

Gravlax Platter

$16.99

Li Hing Mui Margarita

$14.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Hanna SB

$13.00+

Gravlax Platter

$16.99

Chicken Francese

$19.99+

Dinner Entrée

Boston Baked Cod

$29.99

Burger

$16.99

Chicken Shnitzel

$19.99+

Filet Mignon

$28.99+

Fried Bubba J's Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Glazed Salmon

$20.99+

Grilled Bubba J's Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

New York Strip Steak

$46.99

Wood Grilled Scallops

$22.99+

Reserve Pork Chop

$31.99

Salmon Tacos

$18.99+

Simple Grilled Chicken

$24.99

Simple Grilled Shrimp

$28.99

Simple Organic Salmon

$28.99

Ahi Tuna

$19.99+

Dinner Features

P&E Shrimp

$16.99

Flatbread

$17.99

Ravioli

$34.99

Filet Tips

$32.99

Miso Glazed Bass

$34.99

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$12.99

Garden of Roses

$14.00

Maison Foucher

$13.00+

Dry aged Ribeye

$69.00

Dessert

Crème Brulee

$9.99

Seasonal Crisp

$9.99

Ice Cream

$4.25

Half-Baked Cookie

$11.99

Ice Cream- K

$3.25

Gluten Free Lemon Cake

$10.99

Kids

Kid Slider

$7.99

Kid Ch-Slider

$7.99

Kid Chicken

$9.99

Kid Salmon

$9.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kid Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Kid Butter Pasta

$6.99

Kid Pasta plain

$6.99

Sponge Bob

$2.75

Super Hero Sipper

$2.75

Tropical Bomb

$2.75

Disney Delight

$2.75

Sides

3 pc Shrimp

$7.99

6 pc Shrimp

$14.99

Piece Chicken

$6.99

Piece Salmon

$9.99

Bacon

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumbs

$1.50

Cheese Grits

$4.99

Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Croquette

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Leeks

$3.99

Garlic Broccoli

$4.99

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Orzo

$4.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Rice

$5.99

Sauted Onions

$0.75

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spatzle

$5.99

Spinach

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Veg du Jour

$4.99

GF bread

Extra sauce

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.99

GLUTEN FREE

Small Stove Pipe Chopped Salad (GF)

$14.99

Large Stove Pipe Chopped Salad (GF)

$19.99

GF Glazed Salmon

$20.99+

GF Nachos

$14.99

GF Spin Dip

$13.99

GF Bread

GF Bun

Coconut Cake (GF)

$10.99

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$4.22

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$2.99

Apple Cider

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Flat Water

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Totmato Juice

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.99

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.99

Decaf Espresso

$4.99

Double Espresso

$7.99

Double Decaf Espresso

$7.99

Herbal Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Frozen

$5.00

Wine

White GLS

*TASTE*

Il Conte Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Frenzy SB

$12.00+

Murphy Goode SB

$11.00+

Kendall-Jackson Chard

$13.00+

Estrella Chard

$8.00+

Routestock Chard

$16.00+

Basserman Riesling

$12.00+

Gassac Rose

$11.00+

Champagne GLS

$6.00

Sangria

$10.00

Red GLS

*TASTE*

Bouchon Cabernet

$9.00+

Subsoil Cab

$13.00+

Tobias Cabernet

$17.00+

Fog River

$9.00+

Angeline Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Freelander Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Cascade Merlot

$12.00+

Zorzal Malbec

$11.00+

Xavier Cotes de Rhone

$12.00+

Mulled Wine

$8.00+Out of stock

Sangria

$10.00

White BTL

*CORK FEE*

$15.00

100 La Follette Chard

$44.00

104 Shafer Chard

$105.00

111 Ferrari Carono Fume Blanc

$35.00

113 St Supery Dollarhide

$55.00

121 Bricco Delle Pinot Grigio

$46.00

123 Pommier Petit Chablis

$40.00

124 Domaine Carrous Sancerre

$44.00

127 Muri Gries ALTO

$33.00

BTL Frenzy

$36.00

BTL Gassac Rose

$39.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$45.00

BTL Murphy Goode

$39.00

BTL Riesling

$36.00

BTL Routestock

$48.00

Jeio Prosecco Split BTL

$12.00

Moet & Chandon BTL

$100.00

Moet & Chandon Split

$12.00

Pasqua Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Red BTL

*CORK FEE*

$15.00

201 Pursuit Cabernet

$108.00

202 Punch Cabernet

$60.00Out of stock

203 St Supery Cab

$88.00

204 Favia Carbone Cabernet

$125.00

205 Cain Cabernet

$120.00

206 Hourglass HG III Cabernet

$80.00

212 La Crema Pinot Noir

$48.00

213 Sinskey Pinot Noir

$74.00

215 Kistler Pinot Noir

$100.00

221 Quericiabella Chianti

$60.00

225 Brunello di Montalcino

$90.00

227 Francesco Barolo

$95.00

231 Pagliarese Chianti

$40.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$37.50

BTL Bouchon Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Cascade Merlot

$36.00

BTL Freelander Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Subsoil

$46.00

BTL Tobias Cabernet

$55.00

BTL Xavier Cotes de Rhone

$36.00

BTL Zorzal Malbec

$33.00

Old Wine Menu

Chevaliere Rose

$11.00+

Gail Cabernet

$14.00+

Guignier Beaujolais

$14.00+

Hanna SB

$13.00+

Retail

Beanie

$9.00

Blanket

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Parties

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Party Beef

Party Cava

Party Chicken

Party Grits

Party Pasta

Party Pork

Party Salmon

Party Tuna

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The St. Moritz Grill and Bar, located in the picturesque Lake Mohawk in Sparta, New Jersey, offers a distinctive menu featuring Wood-Grilled Cuisine infused with the Chef’s inventive interpretations of classic American and European dishes – all emphasizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our Biergarten is the place to be on nicer days with a few fire tables available on cooler evenings. Stop in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, NJ 07871

Directions

