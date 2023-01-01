St. Moritz Grill & Bar 9 White Deer Plaza
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The St. Moritz Grill and Bar, located in the picturesque Lake Mohawk in Sparta, New Jersey, offers a distinctive menu featuring Wood-Grilled Cuisine infused with the Chef’s inventive interpretations of classic American and European dishes – all emphasizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our Biergarten is the place to be on nicer days with a few fire tables available on cooler evenings. Stop in and Enjoy!
Location
9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, NJ 07871
