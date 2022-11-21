St. Nicholas Brewing Company
1,326 Reviews
$$
12 S. OAK ST.
Du Quoin, IL 62832
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SNACKS
Soft Pretzel Sticks
From Companion Bakery in St. Louis. Two sticks served warm with St. Nick beer cheese or sweet honey mustard
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of: sweet BBQ, house buffalo, fire sauce, Asian sensation or garlic parmesan, served with celery & ranch.
St. Nick Fries
Fries smothered in our beer cheese, buffalo sauce, sprinkled with bacon bits & scallions
Pickle Chips
Breaded and battered in house, served with choice of ranch, sriracha aioli, or garlic aioli
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of cheeses, artichokes, and spinach served with crostinis & tortilla chips
Mushroom Fries
Portobello mushrooms breaded & fried, served with southwest ranch
Roasted Olives
Green olives tossed in pesto, sprinkled with bleu cheese and parmesan, roasted, served with warm bread.
Fried Green Tomato Platter
Hand breaded green tomatoes, served with pimento cheese and crostinis, and a remoulade drizzle
Whip it Good
Whipped feta drizzled with honey and red pepper flakes. Served with warm bread and tortilla chips.
ENTREES
Catfish & Chips
Two fillets, hand battered and crispy, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw, and tartar sauce
Cod Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod filets, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw & tartar sauce
Mac Daddy
Our Mac 'n Cheese is all grown up and topped with your choice of: Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Big Philly, Sweet BBQ Pork, or just Keep It Cheesy!
Crawcake Dinner
Two crawcakes served over wild rice, fried polenta, drizzled in remoulade, and a side of steamed broccoli.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
SANDWICHES
Fish Tacos
Shrimp or beer battered cod. Flour or corn tortillas, queso crumble, cabbage, southwest ranch, tomatoes, lime & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa.
Cod Sandwich
Beer battered cod with lettuce, pickles, onions, and tartar served on a bun.
Grilled Cheese of the Week
Our grilled cheese of the week is always rotating. Give us a call for this week's selection.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in house buffalo, bleu cheese & lettuce on a bun
BBQ Sandwich
Sweet and tender BBQ pulled pork, served on a bun. Comes with creamy coleslaw and a pickle
Cajun Po Boy
Panko breaded shrimp, fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tangy remoulade on a hoagie
Mean Green BLT
Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, garlic aioli.
Crawcake Deluxe
One crawcake patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade on a bun.
REGULAR BLT
Classic: bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chickie Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, melted pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce, on a bun.
BURGERS
Basic Burger
Our classic burger, hand pattied, made your way. Comes plain, so tell us how you want it!
St. Nick Sweet & Spicy Burger
Parmesan, jalapeño, pineapple, & pickle, topped with sweet BBQ sauce
Double Trouble
Swiss, pepper-jack, sautéed mushrooms & fried portobello mushrooms, topped with pickles
Southern Delight
Topped with pepper-jack cheese, a large scoop of BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, onion straws and pickle
Krampus Burger
Pimento cheese, bacon, green onions
Blue Monster
Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled onions, garlic aioli, lettuce.
PIZZA
Mac & Cheese Pizza
White sauce, topped with homemade St. Nick mac & cheese, cheddar, mozz, bacon & buffalo sauce. A comfort food dream come true!
Meat Lovers Pizza
Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella
Build Your Own Pizza
Whether you want one topping or twenty, make it your way!
Cheese Pizza
Farmer Pizza
Pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, spinach, balsamic reduction
Muncheeseburger Pizza
Beer cheese, burger crumble, diced pickles, diced white onion, fresh chopped lettuce, secret sauce.
SALADS
Chopped Salad
Spring mix, boiled egg, tomatoes,black olives, peppers, onions, chicken & bacon, croutons served with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Seasonal Salad
Grilled Caesar
Grilled romaine topped with polenta croutons, fried artichoke hearts, black olives, parmesan, and house caesar on the side
Spinach Salad
Spinach, polenta croutons, feta, bacon, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 Chopped Salad
Half order of Spring mix, boiled egg, tomatoes,black olives, peppers, onions, chicken & bacon, croutons served with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 Seasonal Salad
SIDES
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussel's sprouts, bacon fried, sea salt, and lemon squeeze
Fries
Spicy or plain
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with house made praline sauce
Mac & Cheese
Made with four-cheeses
House Chips
House-made seasoned chips
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, carrots & croutons with your choice of dressing
Cole slaw Side
House-made creamy cole slaw.
Spicy Fries
Catfish Filet w/ Purchase
Broccoli
SIDE SAUCES
32OZ GROWLER
32oz - 7*11 Blonde Ale
32oz - Peloton Pale Ale
32oz - Cadence Porter
32oz - Wee Heavy Scotch Strong Ale
32oz - James' Brown
32oz - Pilsner
32oz - Trans Am
32oz - KOTM Red IPA
32oz - Raspberry
32oz - Blood Orange Pale
32oz- Saison
32oz- Cream Ale
64OZ GROWLER
64oz - Peloton Pale Ale
64oz - 7*11 Blonde Ale
64oz - Wee Heavy Scotch Strong Ale
64oz - Cadence Porter
64oz - James' Brown
64oz - Pilsner
64oz - Trans Am
64oz - KOTM Red IPA
64oz - Raspberry Wheat
64oz - Blood Orange Pale
64oz- Saison
64oz- Cream Ale
12 oz Bottles
Drinks to go
Mimosa To Go (Must Bring Valid ID)
1/2 gallon Bloody Mary (Must Bring Valid ID)
1/2 gallon Spiked Lemonade (Must Bring Valid ID)
1\2 Gallon Marg To Go
1/2 gallon Spicy Margarita (Must Bring Valid ID)
1/2 gallon WinterBerry Marg (Must Bring Valid ID)
1/2 gallon Peach Marg
1/2 gallon Strawberry Marg
Merch
Baby Tee - Naughty
Great way to differentiate between the kids in your family! Being able to tell who has been naughty or nice is so important during the Christmas season!
Baby Tee - Nice
Great way to differentiate between the kids in your family! Being able to tell who has been naughty or nice is so important during the Christmas season!
Crew Neck Sweatshirt - He Sees You When You're Drinking
For any St Nicholas Brewing Co Fan - y’all know we have Santa and Krampus hanging around. This super soft and comfy green crew neck is a must for the Holiday season….remember He Sees You When You’re Drinking!!! Just Krampus + St. Nick teaming up tandem-style to make sure Christmas is amazing!! These guys are so fuzzy on the inside, you’ll be living in a winter dream! This same sweatshirt in black already sold out - don’t miss the green!
Glass - St Nick Logo
Available in a snifter (12 oz) or pint (16 oz) Looks arguably better when filled with beer!! These glasses will come empty.. Sorry about that.
Long Sleeve Henley - BFFs Bring Beer
One of our original (OG) designs for the St Nicholas Brewing Co - back for yall in a three button Henley long sleeve! Remember… Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer.
Long Sleeve Shirt - Cadence Porter
Get ready for cooler temperatures with our Cadence Porter Long Sleeve Shirt. Krampus wants to ride his bicycle - he wants to tide his bike!
Short Sleeve Tee - Hops Ride Fast + Drink Well
How to be the coolest person in the room?!?! Rock one of our Hops Ride Fast & Drink Well Tees!
Pilsner Logo Glass
Short Sleeve Tee - Logo
Khaki Short Sleeve Tee - Logo Ride Fast
How to know who the coolest person in the room? They're wearing a Logo Ride Fast & Drink Well Tee!
St Nick Ball Cap
This adjustable trucker hat is gray with a black back mesh. Your trucker friends will be jealous of our killer hat.
St. Nick Beanie - Green
This knitted beanie will not only keep your head warm, but it will also make you extremely popular at sporting events, beer festivals, bonfires, and trips to the store. Comes in Black, Hunter Green, and Red/Gray. Features puff ball on the crown.
St. Nick Beanie - Heather
This knitted beanie will not only keep your head warm, but it will also make you extremely popular at sporting events, beer festivals, bonfires, and trips to the store. Comes in Black, Hunter Green, and Red/Gray. Features puff ball on the crown.
St. Nick Beanie - Red/Grey
Tank - Rainbow Pride (Blue)
This Unisex tank has a slouchy fit and comes in two different colors! With the rainbow colored logo, it will go with anything in your closet! Perfect for sunny June days!
Tank - Rainbow Pride (Gray)
This Unisex tank has a slouchy fit and comes in two different colors! With the rainbow colored logo, it will go with anything in your closet! Perfect for sunny June days!
MAIL ME MY MERCH
If you need your St Nick Merch mailed to you - please use this add on - in the comments please leave your address!
Krampus Wash Soap
Krampus Wash - Guaranteed to turn you from Naughty to Nice! Made with ST NICK BEER - Did you know that beer soap packs a big punch when it comes to moisturizing. Hops, an ingredient in beer, contains skin softening amino acids that can soothe irritated and inflamed skin. ... Beer also contains vitamin B and other essential vitamins which further moisturizes the skin.
Black Logo Hoodie
Our Classic Black Hoodie with the St Nicholas Brewing Co Logo on the front - Ride Fast Drink Well on the Back - Noting our first two locations in Du Quoin & Chester!
Dirty Southtee
Beer Club Shirt - Maroon
Coffee Mug
Empty 64oz Growler
Empty 32oz Growler
Pocket Tee
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
BEER || FOOD || ATMOSPHERE
12 S. OAK ST., Du Quoin, IL 62832