St. Nicholas Brewing Company

1,326 Reviews

$$

12 S. OAK ST.

Du Quoin, IL 62832

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Boneless Wings
Basic Burger

SNACKS

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.50

From Companion Bakery in St. Louis. Two sticks served warm with St. Nick beer cheese or sweet honey mustard

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Tossed in your choice of: sweet BBQ, house buffalo, fire sauce, Asian sensation or garlic parmesan, served with celery & ranch.

St. Nick Fries

$10.00

Fries smothered in our beer cheese, buffalo sauce, sprinkled with bacon bits & scallions

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Breaded and battered in house, served with choice of ranch, sriracha aioli, or garlic aioli

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

A creamy blend of cheeses, artichokes, and spinach served with crostinis & tortilla chips

Mushroom Fries

$10.00

Portobello mushrooms breaded & fried, served with southwest ranch

Roasted Olives

$9.00

Green olives tossed in pesto, sprinkled with bleu cheese and parmesan, roasted, served with warm bread.

Fried Green Tomato Platter

$14.50

Hand breaded green tomatoes, served with pimento cheese and crostinis, and a remoulade drizzle

Whip it Good

$12.00

Whipped feta drizzled with honey and red pepper flakes. Served with warm bread and tortilla chips.

ENTREES

Catfish & Chips

$17.25

Two fillets, hand battered and crispy, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw, and tartar sauce

Cod Fish & Chips

$19.95

Beer battered cod filets, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw & tartar sauce

Mac Daddy

$13.00

Our Mac 'n Cheese is all grown up and topped with your choice of: Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Big Philly, Sweet BBQ Pork, or just Keep It Cheesy!

Crawcake Dinner

$14.95

Two crawcakes served over wild rice, fried polenta, drizzled in remoulade, and a side of steamed broccoli.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.95

SANDWICHES

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp or beer battered cod. Flour or corn tortillas, queso crumble, cabbage, southwest ranch, tomatoes, lime & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa.

Cod Sandwich

$12.50

Beer battered cod with lettuce, pickles, onions, and tartar served on a bun.

Grilled Cheese of the Week

$9.50

Our grilled cheese of the week is always rotating. Give us a call for this week's selection.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy chicken tossed in house buffalo, bleu cheese & lettuce on a bun

BBQ Sandwich

$10.50

Sweet and tender BBQ pulled pork, served on a bun. Comes with creamy coleslaw and a pickle

Cajun Po Boy

$13.50

Panko breaded shrimp, fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tangy remoulade on a hoagie

Mean Green BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, garlic aioli.

Crawcake Deluxe

$10.50

One crawcake patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade on a bun.

REGULAR BLT

$10.00

Classic: bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chickie Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, melted pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce, on a bun.

BURGERS

Our classic burger with your choice of cheese, ask to dress it up with lettuce, tomato, pickle, or onion

Basic Burger

$10.25

Our classic burger, hand pattied, made your way. Comes plain, so tell us how you want it!

St. Nick Sweet & Spicy Burger

$11.00

Parmesan, jalapeño, pineapple, & pickle, topped with sweet BBQ sauce

Double Trouble

$11.50

Swiss, pepper-jack, sautéed mushrooms & fried portobello mushrooms, topped with pickles

Southern Delight

$13.75

Topped with pepper-jack cheese, a large scoop of BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, onion straws and pickle

Krampus Burger

$13.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, green onions

Blue Monster

$11.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled onions, garlic aioli, lettuce.

PIZZA

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.00

White sauce, topped with homemade St. Nick mac & cheese, cheddar, mozz, bacon & buffalo sauce. A comfort food dream come true!

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.50

Whether you want one topping or twenty, make it your way!

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Farmer Pizza

$14.00

Pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, spinach, balsamic reduction

Muncheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Beer cheese, burger crumble, diced pickles, diced white onion, fresh chopped lettuce, secret sauce.

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, boiled egg, tomatoes,black olives, peppers, onions, chicken & bacon, croutons served with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette 

Seasonal Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled Caesar

$14.25

Grilled romaine topped with polenta croutons, fried artichoke hearts, black olives, parmesan, and house caesar on the side

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, polenta croutons, feta, bacon, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion, creamy balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Chopped Salad

$9.00

Half order of Spring mix, boiled egg, tomatoes,black olives, peppers, onions, chicken & bacon, croutons served with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette 

1/2 Seasonal Salad

$9.00Out of stock

SIDES

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Crispy brussel's sprouts, bacon fried, sea salt, and lemon squeeze

Fries

$3.00

Spicy or plain

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.55

Served with house made praline sauce

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Made with four-cheeses

House Chips

$3.00

House-made seasoned chips

Side Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, carrots & croutons with your choice of dressing

Cole slaw Side

$2.50

House-made creamy cole slaw.

Spicy Fries

$3.00

Catfish Filet w/ Purchase

$4.50

Broccoli

$3.00

SIDE SAUCES

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Asian Sensation

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

SW Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese 2 oz

$1.00

Caesar

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Sweet Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Bleu Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Fire Sauce

$0.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Pibb

$2.29

Orange Soda

$2.29

Excel Root Beer

$3.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Water (With Purchase)

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$2.29

Half&Half Tea

$2.29

Strawberry Lemonade N\A

$3.29

Tonic

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mini Pizza

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

32OZ GROWLER

32oz - 7*11 Blonde Ale

$13.00

32oz - Peloton Pale Ale

$13.00

32oz - Cadence Porter

$13.00

32oz - Wee Heavy Scotch Strong Ale

$13.00

32oz - James' Brown

$13.00

32oz - Pilsner

$13.00

32oz - Trans Am

$13.00

32oz - KOTM Red IPA

$13.00

32oz - Raspberry

$13.00

32oz - Blood Orange Pale

$13.00

32oz- Saison

$15.00

32oz- Cream Ale

$13.00

64OZ GROWLER

64oz - Peloton Pale Ale

$21.00

64oz - 7*11 Blonde Ale

$21.00

64oz - Wee Heavy Scotch Strong Ale

$21.00

64oz - Cadence Porter

$21.00

64oz - James' Brown

$25.00

64oz - Pilsner

$21.00

64oz - Trans Am

$21.00

64oz - KOTM Red IPA

$21.00

64oz - Raspberry Wheat

$21.00

64oz - Blood Orange Pale

$21.00

64oz- Saison

$21.00

64oz- Cream Ale

$21.00

12 oz Bottles

Single 12 oz. bottle

$3.00

4-pack

$10.00

6-pack

$15.00

Case of 24

$52.00

12 Beers 4 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks to go

Mimosa To Go (Must Bring Valid ID)

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 gallon Bloody Mary (Must Bring Valid ID)

$39.00

1/2 gallon Spiked Lemonade (Must Bring Valid ID)

$25.00

1\2 Gallon Marg To Go

$39.00

1/2 gallon Spicy Margarita (Must Bring Valid ID)

$39.00

1/2 gallon WinterBerry Marg (Must Bring Valid ID)

$43.00

1/2 gallon Peach Marg

$43.00

1/2 gallon Strawberry Marg

$39.00

Merch

Baby Tee - Naughty

Baby Tee - Naughty

$15.00

Great way to differentiate between the kids in your family! Being able to tell who has been naughty or nice is so important during the Christmas season!

Baby Tee - Nice

Baby Tee - Nice

$15.00

Great way to differentiate between the kids in your family! Being able to tell who has been naughty or nice is so important during the Christmas season!

Crew Neck Sweatshirt - He Sees You When You're Drinking

Crew Neck Sweatshirt - He Sees You When You're Drinking

$45.00Out of stock

For any St Nicholas Brewing Co Fan - y’all know we have Santa and Krampus hanging around. This super soft and comfy green crew neck is a must for the Holiday season….remember He Sees You When You’re Drinking!!! Just Krampus + St. Nick teaming up tandem-style to make sure Christmas is amazing!! These guys are so fuzzy on the inside, you’ll be living in a winter dream! This same sweatshirt in black already sold out - don’t miss the green!

Glass - St Nick Logo

Glass - St Nick Logo

$5.00

Available in a snifter (12 oz) or pint (16 oz) Looks arguably better when filled with beer!! These glasses will come empty.. Sorry about that.

Long Sleeve Henley - BFFs Bring Beer

Long Sleeve Henley - BFFs Bring Beer

$35.00

One of our original (OG) designs for the St Nicholas Brewing Co - back for yall in a three button Henley long sleeve! Remember… Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer.

Long Sleeve Shirt - Cadence Porter

Long Sleeve Shirt - Cadence Porter

$25.00

Get ready for cooler temperatures with our Cadence Porter Long Sleeve Shirt. Krampus wants to ride his bicycle - he wants to tide his bike!

Short Sleeve Tee - Hops Ride Fast + Drink Well

Short Sleeve Tee - Hops Ride Fast + Drink Well

$25.00

How to be the coolest person in the room?!?! Rock one of our Hops Ride Fast & Drink Well Tees!

Pilsner Logo Glass

$7.00
Short Sleeve Tee - Logo

Short Sleeve Tee - Logo

$15.00
Khaki Short Sleeve Tee - Logo Ride Fast

Khaki Short Sleeve Tee - Logo Ride Fast

$15.00

How to know who the coolest person in the room? They're wearing a Logo Ride Fast & Drink Well Tee!

St Nick Ball Cap

St Nick Ball Cap

$20.00

This adjustable trucker hat is gray with a black back mesh. Your trucker friends will be jealous of our killer hat.

St. Nick Beanie - Green

St. Nick Beanie - Green

$20.00

This knitted beanie will not only keep your head warm, but it will also make you extremely popular at sporting events, beer festivals, bonfires, and trips to the store. Comes in Black, Hunter Green, and Red/Gray. Features puff ball on the crown.

St. Nick Beanie - Heather

St. Nick Beanie - Heather

$20.00

This knitted beanie will not only keep your head warm, but it will also make you extremely popular at sporting events, beer festivals, bonfires, and trips to the store. Comes in Black, Hunter Green, and Red/Gray. Features puff ball on the crown.

St. Nick Beanie - Red/Grey

St. Nick Beanie - Red/Grey

$20.00Out of stock
Tank - Rainbow Pride (Blue)

Tank - Rainbow Pride (Blue)

$25.00

This Unisex tank has a slouchy fit and comes in two different colors! With the rainbow colored logo, it will go with anything in your closet! Perfect for sunny June days!

Tank - Rainbow Pride (Gray)

Tank - Rainbow Pride (Gray)

$25.00

This Unisex tank has a slouchy fit and comes in two different colors! With the rainbow colored logo, it will go with anything in your closet! Perfect for sunny June days!

MAIL ME MY MERCH

$10.00

If you need your St Nick Merch mailed to you - please use this add on - in the comments please leave your address!

Krampus Wash Soap

Krampus Wash Soap

$8.00

Krampus Wash - Guaranteed to turn you from Naughty to Nice! Made with ST NICK BEER - Did you know that beer soap packs a big punch when it comes to moisturizing. Hops, an ingredient in beer, contains skin softening amino acids that can soothe irritated and inflamed skin. ... Beer also contains vitamin B and other essential vitamins which further moisturizes the skin.

Black Logo Hoodie

Black Logo Hoodie

$45.00

Our Classic Black Hoodie with the St Nicholas Brewing Co Logo on the front - Ride Fast Drink Well on the Back - Noting our first two locations in Du Quoin & Chester!

Dirty Southtee

$20.00

Beer Club Shirt - Maroon

$17.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Empty 64oz Growler

$10.00

Empty 32oz Growler

$9.00

Pocket Tee

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BEER || FOOD || ATMOSPHERE

Location

12 S. OAK ST., Du Quoin, IL 62832

Directions

Gallery
St. Nicholas Brewing Company image
St. Nicholas Brewing Company image

Map
