St. Pat's Irish Coffeehouse

933 conti

New Orleans, LA 70112

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Coffee Drip

$2.00+

Hot Chocalate

$5.00+

Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Gray and Milk

Tea

$2.00+

Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Our famous homemade recipe that's been in the family since 1890. Local micro-roasted coffee, fresh cream, Irish whiskey, homemade brown sugar simple syrup. (9 oz)

Espresso Martini

$15.00

A very elegant yet powerful way to start the night out that you wont forget. Local micro-roasted espresso, handcrafted pot still vodka, homemade brown sugar simple syrup.

Dublin Fog

$12.00

Sometimes we need the fog to remind ourselves that its not always black and white. Irish black tea, whole milk, local honey simple syrup, Irish whiskey.

Gaelic Ginger

$10.00

Spicy and sweet like the Celtic beauty that you left behind in Ireland. Homemade organic ginger tea, local honey, and Irish whiskey.

Peacemaker

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Soda

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Traditional

Affogato

$9.00

Banana Bread

$3.00

Flan

$5.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Stroop Waffle

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Merch

Stickers

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
There are no strangers, just friends we have yet to meet!

933 conti, New Orleans, LA 70112

