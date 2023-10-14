BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Al Green

$7.50

EGG SWISS AND ALL THE VEGGIES

Diana Ross

$8.50

Egg, Swiss, Garden Veggie C.C. & Veggies

Issac Hayes

$7.50

Egg, Bacon, Provolone, & Butter

Luther Van Dross

$10.50

Egg, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Cheddar

John Denver

$7.50

Egg, Ham, American, Peppers & Onions

Egg, Meat, and Cheese

$7.50

Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Egg and Meat

$6.50

Cheese & Meat

$6.50

Egg Only

$6.00

Egg on the side

$2.50

Double Egg and Double Meat

$8.50

Meat Only

$6.00

Side of Meat

$3.00

BAGEL ONLY

Asiago

$1.75

Blueberry

$1.75

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.75

Cranberry

$1.75

Everything

$1.75

Garlic

$1.75

Hawaiian

$1.75

Jalapeno Cheese

$1.75

Multi Grain

$1.75

Onion

$1.75

Plain

$1.75

Poppy

$1.75

Pumpernickel

$1.75

Pumpkin

$1.75

Salt

$1.75

Sesame

$1.75

Sundried Tomato

$1.75

Whole Wheat

$1.75

BAGEL/C.C.

Asiago

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Everything

$3.50

Garlic

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheese

$3.50

Multi Grain

$3.50

Onion

$3.50

Plain

$3.50

Poppy

$3.50

Pumpernickel

$3.50

Pumpkin

$3.50

Salt

$3.50

Sesame

$3.50

Sundried Tomato

$3.50

Whole Wheat

$3.50

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00

Club

$11.00

Corned Beef

$9.00

Ham

$9.00

Joni Mitchell

$9.00

All the Veggies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garden Veggie C.C., Toasted

Kickin' Turkey

$11.00

Turkey, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Lettuce & Jalapeños

MacGyver

$11.00

Hot! Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Herb Cream Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Asiago Bagel-Toasted

Reuben

$9.50

Hot! Corned Beef, Swiss,Sauerkraut,Thousand Island, Toasted.

Roast Beef

$9.00

St Paulie

$9.00

Hot! Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Tomato, Black Olives, Onions, Toasted

Pizza Bagel

$13.00

Garlic Herb Cream Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Choice of toppings

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Turkey

$9.00

Lox

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions & Capers

Chicken Melt

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

una Salad, tomato, cheddar, Toasted.

Veggies and Cheese

$7.50

Dozens

Bakers Dozen

$18.99

Bakers Dozen Special

$28.75

Half Dozen

$9.50

Half Dozen Special

$15.25

Tub of Cream Cheese

$5.75

Two Ounce Side of Cream Cheese

$1.75

Bakers Dozen STAFF Choose

$18.99

Bakers Dozen Special STAFF Choose

$28.75

Dogwood Drip

Small Dogwood Coffee

$3.25

Large Dogwood Coffee

$4.00

Joe to Go

$29.50

Cambro

$195.00

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cold Press

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.25+

Hot KoKo

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Latte

$4.76+

Milk

$2.50+

Mocha

$6.00+

Retail

Mix Tape

$16.00

Snow Emergency

$18.00

Panorama

$19.00

Coffee Thermos

Snacks

Chips

$1.49

Combo

$3.25

Cookie

$1.75

Dozen Day Old

$8.50

Egg

$2.00

Extra Lunch Portion

$4.00

Half Dozen Day Olds

$4.25

Lox Portion

$6.50

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Pumpkin bar

$3.99

Beverages

Bottled Juice

$2.69

Bottled Soda

$2.69

Small Soda

$1.79

Large Soda

$1.99

Water

$2.50

Specials

Arcade Fire

$8.00

Right place

$7.50

Grandaddy

$7.50

john denver no ham

$7.00

baby boo

$6.50